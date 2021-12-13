U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,685.13
    -26.89 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,731.53
    -239.46 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,503.80
    -126.80 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,186.24
    -25.57 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.37
    -0.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.40
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    -0.0650 (-4.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3221
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5200
    +0.1500 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,699.01
    -3,670.30 (-7.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.76
    -69.38 (-5.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.44
    -60.34 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,640.49
    +202.72 (+0.71%)
     

Unique closes $6M Seed for its AI-driven video calls platform aimed at sales teams

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Unique, a video calls platform that uses AI to teach sales teams how to improve their pitches, has closed a $6 million Seed round from a bunch of Angel investors. These include Phillip Stauffer, U.S based founder and general partner of Fyrfly Venture Partners, and Daniel Gutenberg.

Unique uses AI to analyse customer conversations. The video recordings of these then help sales people work out what parts of their pitch work best.

It can do this in 12 languages, including tough ones like Swiss German. The upside, says the company, is that this can reduce the time to train salespeople and improve their performance. It will also capture key moments of the sales video call that are securely shared in a “Deal Room” in one place that buyers can refer back to and share with their own teams.

The company was founded by by serial entrepreneurs Manuel Grenacher and Andreas Hauri, following their own experiences of building and guiding a sales team at Coresystems, a B2B SaaS startup they previously sold to SAP.

Grenacher said: “With remote and hybrid working here to stay, sales teams are often far away from their customers, prospects, and from their own colleagues and team leaders. This makes it difficult for them to connect with customers and to learn from their team, to get feedback and to ramp up. We are building Unique to reinvent the sales process, using AI to analyse conversations to light up key moments of insight and connection to help sales teams and customers build deeper, more productive relationships.”

Philipp Stauffer, investor: “The intersection of the sales force automation and the conversational intelligence markets will see itself catapulted ahead both in terms of buying priority at Fortune500 companies as well as growth rates. The value creation opportunity to enhance sales outcomes is simply massive."

Unique competes with the likes of Gong.io and People.AI, (both unicorns). Where the startup may have an edge, however is with its ‘Deal Room’ approach, plus the fact it’s built in Europe and therefore complies with strict GDPR privacy regulations, plus its and EU localization. It may also eat into Zooms market as well, if sales teams start using it more than the latter.

Recommended Stories

  • If you’re not Elon Musk: Communication and compliance for fintech CEOs

    Elon Musk may be Time's person of the year, but fintech executives should not follow his cavalier communication style.

  • How we did it: Accouter’s Stella Gittins on being a good boss, thoughtfulness at work and more

    Accouter Group Stella Gittins reveals her advice for those starting out in the design business - and mistakes she made along the way

  • Tenable hires cloud industry veteran as chief marketing officer

    Tenable's new chief marketing officer joins as more and more companies are rapidly moving their data to cloud platforms.

  • Kabbage is offering small business lines of credit in second product launch since it was acquired by Amex

    Kabbage launches credit product less than a year after American Express paid an undisclosed sum for the financial technology company.

  • BT creates 150 new jobs in North East in EE call centre expansion

    The company said the hires and refurbishment of its Newcastle call centre will make it the largest in the UK, housing 1,500 EE workers.

  • SnapLogic raises $165M at a $1B valuation to help enterprises integrate and automate their disparate apps and data

    As more enterprises sign on to the trend of digital transformation and bringing more of their legacy work into the modern era of work, a company called SnapLogic, which has built a platform to integrate those apps and data, and to automate some of the activities that use them, has raised a big round of growth funding. The company has raised $165 million, money that it will be using to continue expanding its product -- specifically the AI that underpins how its platform works -- and for business development. Sixth Street Growth led the round, and it isn't disclosing other investors. Previous backers include Arrowroot Capital (which led a previous $72 million round), Golub Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Vitruvian (which also led a previous round), Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft and a number of others.

  • Catalyst Marketing Agency Wins Two MarCom Awards

    Creative marketing agency wins awards for e-Book and agency blog

  • Germany’s Savings Banks Could Introduce Crypto Trading Next Year: Report

    Germany's savings banks are working together to start offering crypto trading to customers direct from accounts early next year.

  • Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

    Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symboti

  • Binance Singapore Drops Crypto License Plans in City-State

    The announcement comes as founder and CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao has hinted at establishing a global headquarters various countries in Europe and the Middle East.

  • Tempur Sealy raises share buyback authorization to $1.5 billion

    Mattress company Tempur Sealy International Inc. said Monday it has increased its share buyback authorization to $1.5 billion. The company bought back about 20 million of its shares in the 12 months to Sept. 30 at a cost of about $700 million. The latest sum is equal to about 15% of the company's current market capitalization. "We expect to execute on this authorization while maintaining a leverage ratio below the mid-point of our long-term target range of 2 to 3 times adjusted EBITDA," CEO Scot

  • Huge Demand for Appliances, Autos Could Help Acerinox Stock Soar 50%

    Acerinox said a jump in demand for alloys and stainless steel is putting the company on course for its strongest annual earnings in its 51-year history.

  • Vladimir Kirienko appointed as the new CEO (Russia) of VK

    VK Company Limited (LSE and MICEX-RTS: MAIL, hereinafter referred to as VK or the Сompany) is pleased to announce that the board of directors of VK has unanimously approved the appointment of Vladi...

  • Bitcoin Slide Risks Break Below a Key Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s slide from a record high extended into a fifth week on Monday. The largest cryptocurrency fell below $48,000 and is now flirting with a breach of its closely-watched 200-day moving average, at about $46,720. “The idea that as it matured, the volatility would ease has not really materialized,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. “The volatility is deadly and its other supposed attributes, like a hedge against inflation, seems spurious.

  • Tesla stock dips below $1,000 per share, lowest since October

    Tesla shares dipped below $1,000 each on Monday, to their lowest level since October. The electric vehicle giant's stock slipped as much as 5% during the morning session.

  • ‘This is a tough time to be on a fixed income’—the grim inflation outlook and what retirees can do

    Financial pros offer some money-saving and investing advice for low- and moderate-income retired Americans.

  • Halliburton Denies It’s Vying for Exxon’s Stake in Iraq Field

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. denied reports that it’s in talks to buy Exxon Mobil Corp.’s stake in the huge West Qurna-1 oil field in southern Iraq.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe world’s biggest oil-fracking provider on Monday refuted comments made by Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar that Halliburton i

  • Harley-Davidson Stock Jumps. Its Electric-Bike Brand Is Going Public.

    LiveWire, introduced as a stand-alone model in 2019, will be the first publicly traded electric vehicle motorcycle.

  • France cuts UBS fine by 60% in tax avoidance case

    A French court reduced a fine to UBS Group AG for a case stemming from helping affluent clients to keep undeclared funds in Swiss bank accounts, according to reports from Bloomberg and other news services. UBS will now be charged a 1.8 billion euro ($2 billion) fine, down from 4.5 billion euros, according to the Paris court of appeals. The court upheld a 2019 ruling that the bank helped clients avoid taxes. The 1.8 billion euro fine for UBS includes 800 million euros in damages and a confiscatio

  • Ex-Commerzbank CEO SPAC Reaches Digital Entertainment Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The special-purpose acquisition company backed by Martin Blessing, a former chief executive officer of Commerzbank AG, will merge with Dutch digital entertainment company Azerion Holding BV. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearThe deal between Blessing’s SPAC, called