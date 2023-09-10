Unique Fire Holdings Berhad (KLSE:UNIQUE) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Unique Fire Holdings Berhad (KLSE:UNIQUE) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Unique Fire Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = RM5.2m ÷ (RM100m - RM9.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Unique Fire Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 5.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 7.8%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last four years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Unique Fire Holdings Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 9.3% over the last year. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Unique Fire Holdings Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

