Unique Fire Holdings Berhad (KLSE:UNIQUE) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Unique Fire Holdings Berhad (KLSE:UNIQUE) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Unique Fire Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = RM7.5m ÷ (RM103m - RM12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Unique Fire Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 8.3%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 7.6%, it's still a low return by itself.

Check out our latest analysis for Unique Fire Holdings Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Unique Fire Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Unique Fire Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.3% from 17% four years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Unique Fire Holdings Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 73% to shareholders over the last year. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Unique Fire Holdings Berhad (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.