Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:UNIQUE) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

With its stock down 24% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Unique Fire Holdings Berhad (KLSE:UNIQUE). To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Specifically, we decided to study Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Unique Fire Holdings Berhad is:

8.9% = RM7.5m ÷ RM84m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.09.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 8.9% ROE

When you first look at it, Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 8.5%, we may spare it some thought. But Unique Fire Holdings Berhad saw a five year net income decline of 19% over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

So, as a next step, we compared Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 14% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Unique Fire Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Unique Fire Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 72% (implying that 28% of the profits are retained), most of Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Unique Fire Holdings Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

Additionally, Unique Fire Holdings Berhad started paying a dividend only recently. So it looks like the management may have perceived that shareholders favor dividends even though earnings have been in decline.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Unique Fire Holdings Berhad. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Unique Fire Holdings Berhad's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

