Unique former wedding chapel in New Bedford sells for over $500K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling home in New Bedford is a former wedding chapel that sold for $505,000..

Previously known as the Caroline Chapel this unique ranch at 103 Caroline St. is in a peaceful quiet neighborhood.

The home boasts 4,000 square feet of living space with large spacious rooms. There are gleaming hardwood floors, lots of recessed lighting, a gas fireplace, and beautiful woodwork.

The four-bedroom home has a large kitchen, a formal dining room, a cozy family room, and a luxurious master bedroom.

There is a huge finished basement with built-ins perfect for entertaining, two carports, and a great fenced-in backyard.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

ACUSHNET

53 Pembroke Ave $435,000.

Thornton Capital LLC to Laura R. Surprenant and Michael Pires

BOURNE

46 Bournedale Rd $645,000.

Novelty Nuggets LLC to Peter R. Hoar and Inez Kelleher

4 Erin Ln $495,000.

Marks Valerie A Est and Lorraine K. Marks to Jayne Buczek and John Lannon

38 Rip Van Winkle Way $635,000.

Joanna E. Ramey to Brian D. and Lina Young

62 Roundhouse Rd Unit 62 $333,000.

Michael L. Lavender to Deborah Welling and Frank E. Puopolo

7 Sea Ln $712,500.

Lawrence G. and Jane Goetschius to Scott F. and Linda M. Lepoer

310-C Shore Rd $550,132.

Jennifer A. Nadelson-Gleba to Robert E. Nadelson

CARVER

79 Crystal Lake Dr $459,000.

T & M Investments LLC to Jon A. Weaver

DARTMOUTH

318 Fisher Rd $635,000.

Michael and Stacy Peloquin to Stefan L. and Ashley J. Salvador

842 Fisher Rd $630,000.

Michael O. Neil to Deal Team 6 LLC

574 High Hill Rd $450,000.

Natalie Woodhouse to Michelle L. Parenteau

21 Idlewood Ave $335,000.

Lavault-Gaudette E S Est and Deborah A. RicharMichael E. Antonell

12 Mattarest Ln $1,750,000.

John B. and Margaret J. Reichenbach to 12 Mattarest Ln LLC

FAIRHAVEN

4 Springhill St $245,000.

John Afonso Prop LLC to Relentles Re Group LLC

4 Springhill St $212,000.

Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb5 to John Afonso Prop LLC

4 Springhill St $250,000.

Relentless Re Group LLC to D Key LLC

FALL RIVER

4 Carlisa Dr $300,000.

Pelland Thomas D Est and Tara L. Crowley to Bryab Guenthner

310 Eastern Ave $535,000.

Minhanscimento Inc to Maria Livramento and Bruna S. Barbosa

132 Horton St $650,000.

Eusebia F. Sousa and Evelina Darosa to Flavio Miranda

109 Langley St Unit 8 $185,000.

L J Realty & Assoc LLC to Elaine S. Breault

218 Lawton St $310,000.

George Souza to Sandra Soljour and Julia Ranguin

1477 Locust St $200,000.

Martin Ronald Est and Laureen Brown to Laureen Brown

509 Madison St $510,000.

Fran Costa to Benvindo T. Rodrigues

500 Montgomery St $394,000.

Adam Silvia to Julius F. and Larissa M. Hoff

1020 New Boston Rd $310,000.

Bristol County Homes Inc and Mark A. Azer to Jacob Morrissette

189 Ridge St $630,000.

Around The Clock Svcs Inc to Jhonathan Delgado

1179 S Main St $360,000.

Bruce D. Alves to Lucky Dog Holdings LLC

1221 S Main St $370,000.

Valter R. Cabral and Santamder Bank Na to T&m Investments LLC

541 Tecumseh St $273,000.

MTGLQ Investors LP to Maria J. Teixeira

384 Wilson Rd $380,000.

Jessica and Elvis Santana to Paul and Dawn Gregoire

40 Winchester Ln Unit 16 $385,000.

Kevin Moniz to Dellia Faria-Farpella RET and Delia Farria-Farpella

FREETOWN

21 Rounsevell Dr $605,000.

Alicia E. and Jonathan J. Oliveira to Kathleen A. Kelley and Jonathan W. Tangaro

LAKEVILLE

57 Long Point Rd Unit 107 $480,000.

Thomas Nelson and Kathryn Cruz to Rita L. Lei and Joseph C. Cappelleri

44 Mill St $650,000.

Peter S. Lewis to Ralph and Fatima Forni

MATTAPOISETT

6 Bay View Avenue MS $1,225,000.

Melissa D Davies RET and Melissa D. Davies to David and Susan Mccready

1 Field St $585,000.

Peter C. and Kathleen M. Nelson to Sylvia Reifler and Chris Christensen

MIDDLEBORO

13 Summer St $495,000.

Stetson and Sarah A. Turney to Joseph E. Crespi

NEW BEDFORD

550 Allen St $415,000.

Herbert and Sandra L. Hern to Sean G. Conlon and Laura Tenekjian

254 Austin St $500,000.

Tamica Deandrade to Gilberto S. and Laura C. Garcia

1127 Braley Rd $426,000.

Barriga Hector M Est and Emma K. Barriga to Andre P. Desouza and Debora M. Dias

1471 Braley Rd Unit 4 $225,000.

Bibiloni Ft and Marie R. Bibiloni to Michael Oneil

18 Brightman Ct $165,000.

Dwelling Series Iv T and Us Bank TNa Tr to Wellington West Homes LLC

103 Caroline St $505,000.

Daune E. Lowney to Newlife LLC

31 Clover St $349,900.

Robert Pinto to Kenneth Lawford

663 Cottage St $386,000.

Constitution Prop LLC to Laura E. Kuhn

44 Garrett St $410,000.

Maria T. Nogueira to Andrea M. Nogueira and Patrick M. Ferguson

86 Mill St $300,000.

Richard D. Soares to Hurley Homes LLC

6 Pontiac St $380,000.

Maryann E. Tino to Keith Pallatroni and Kylee Farrow

59 Poplar Rd $380,000.

Maria A. Ferreira to William J. Gavigan

12 Richmond St $425,000.

Filomena Melo and Fatima Oliveira to Robert J. Ambrose

47 Ryan St $390,000.

Kevin Paim to Theodore P. Gaidelis and H M. Williamson-Gaidelis

47 Shawmut Ave $350,000.

James F. and Betty A. Rogers to Mariah Montella

498 Upland St $460,000.

Antonio Vieira to Derek L. and Victoria Pelletier

48 Woodlawn St $430,000.

Dana Lewis and Jason Lussier to Calodesu LLC

48 Woodlawn St $350,000.

Barry and Patricia A. Lewis to Dana Lewis and Jason Lussier

ROCHESTER

145 Haskell Ridge Rd $790,000.

Roger and Cheryl L. Poitras to Ariel Bocash and Michael Munroe

108 Marion Rd $535,000.

Elizabeth Walsh-Stewart to Kyle A. Rogers and Melanie L. Thompson

50 Nathaniels Way $685,000.

Margaret C. Robinson to Riley C. and Kaitlyn E. Johnson

WAREHAM

38 Agawam Lake Shore Dr $320,000.

John J. and Megan Hardy to Jeanne Petrizzo

61 Minot Ave Unit 61 $359,900.

Coeur Deroy LLC to Jill M. and Kenneth D. Lindstrom

127 Pinehurst Dr $415,000.

Calodesu LLC to Kristen Roome

207 Plymouth Ave $340,000.

Steven L. and Aimee P. Fernandes to Nathan P. Fontaine

WESTPORT

4 Berard Ct $780,000.

John Rodrigues and M&T Bank to Messias C. Dias

1546-D Drift Rd $1,875,000.

Daniel B Estow 2021 RET and Sarah Estow to James W. Croom and Tara M. Hurley

573 Main Rd $400,000.

MJS RT and Jay A. Szaro to Mark A. and Holly Camara

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property sales in Greater New Bedford in February