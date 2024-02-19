Unique former wedding chapel in New Bedford sells for over $500K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling home in New Bedford is a former wedding chapel that sold for $505,000..
Previously known as the Caroline Chapel this unique ranch at 103 Caroline St. is in a peaceful quiet neighborhood.
The home boasts 4,000 square feet of living space with large spacious rooms. There are gleaming hardwood floors, lots of recessed lighting, a gas fireplace, and beautiful woodwork.
The four-bedroom home has a large kitchen, a formal dining room, a cozy family room, and a luxurious master bedroom.
There is a huge finished basement with built-ins perfect for entertaining, two carports, and a great fenced-in backyard.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.
ACUSHNET
53 Pembroke Ave $435,000.
Thornton Capital LLC to Laura R. Surprenant and Michael Pires
BOURNE
46 Bournedale Rd $645,000.
Novelty Nuggets LLC to Peter R. Hoar and Inez Kelleher
4 Erin Ln $495,000.
Marks Valerie A Est and Lorraine K. Marks to Jayne Buczek and John Lannon
38 Rip Van Winkle Way $635,000.
Joanna E. Ramey to Brian D. and Lina Young
62 Roundhouse Rd Unit 62 $333,000.
Michael L. Lavender to Deborah Welling and Frank E. Puopolo
7 Sea Ln $712,500.
Lawrence G. and Jane Goetschius to Scott F. and Linda M. Lepoer
310-C Shore Rd $550,132.
Jennifer A. Nadelson-Gleba to Robert E. Nadelson
CARVER
79 Crystal Lake Dr $459,000.
T & M Investments LLC to Jon A. Weaver
DARTMOUTH
318 Fisher Rd $635,000.
Michael and Stacy Peloquin to Stefan L. and Ashley J. Salvador
842 Fisher Rd $630,000.
Michael O. Neil to Deal Team 6 LLC
574 High Hill Rd $450,000.
Natalie Woodhouse to Michelle L. Parenteau
21 Idlewood Ave $335,000.
Lavault-Gaudette E S Est and Deborah A. RicharMichael E. Antonell
12 Mattarest Ln $1,750,000.
John B. and Margaret J. Reichenbach to 12 Mattarest Ln LLC
FAIRHAVEN
4 Springhill St $245,000.
John Afonso Prop LLC to Relentles Re Group LLC
4 Springhill St $212,000.
Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb5 to John Afonso Prop LLC
4 Springhill St $250,000.
Relentless Re Group LLC to D Key LLC
FALL RIVER
4 Carlisa Dr $300,000.
Pelland Thomas D Est and Tara L. Crowley to Bryab Guenthner
310 Eastern Ave $535,000.
Minhanscimento Inc to Maria Livramento and Bruna S. Barbosa
132 Horton St $650,000.
Eusebia F. Sousa and Evelina Darosa to Flavio Miranda
109 Langley St Unit 8 $185,000.
L J Realty & Assoc LLC to Elaine S. Breault
218 Lawton St $310,000.
George Souza to Sandra Soljour and Julia Ranguin
1477 Locust St $200,000.
Martin Ronald Est and Laureen Brown to Laureen Brown
509 Madison St $510,000.
Fran Costa to Benvindo T. Rodrigues
500 Montgomery St $394,000.
Adam Silvia to Julius F. and Larissa M. Hoff
1020 New Boston Rd $310,000.
Bristol County Homes Inc and Mark A. Azer to Jacob Morrissette
189 Ridge St $630,000.
Around The Clock Svcs Inc to Jhonathan Delgado
1179 S Main St $360,000.
Bruce D. Alves to Lucky Dog Holdings LLC
1221 S Main St $370,000.
Valter R. Cabral and Santamder Bank Na to T&m Investments LLC
541 Tecumseh St $273,000.
MTGLQ Investors LP to Maria J. Teixeira
384 Wilson Rd $380,000.
Jessica and Elvis Santana to Paul and Dawn Gregoire
40 Winchester Ln Unit 16 $385,000.
Kevin Moniz to Dellia Faria-Farpella RET and Delia Farria-Farpella
FREETOWN
21 Rounsevell Dr $605,000.
Alicia E. and Jonathan J. Oliveira to Kathleen A. Kelley and Jonathan W. Tangaro
LAKEVILLE
57 Long Point Rd Unit 107 $480,000.
Thomas Nelson and Kathryn Cruz to Rita L. Lei and Joseph C. Cappelleri
44 Mill St $650,000.
Peter S. Lewis to Ralph and Fatima Forni
MATTAPOISETT
6 Bay View Avenue MS $1,225,000.
Melissa D Davies RET and Melissa D. Davies to David and Susan Mccready
1 Field St $585,000.
Peter C. and Kathleen M. Nelson to Sylvia Reifler and Chris Christensen
MIDDLEBORO
13 Summer St $495,000.
Stetson and Sarah A. Turney to Joseph E. Crespi
NEW BEDFORD
550 Allen St $415,000.
Herbert and Sandra L. Hern to Sean G. Conlon and Laura Tenekjian
254 Austin St $500,000.
Tamica Deandrade to Gilberto S. and Laura C. Garcia
1127 Braley Rd $426,000.
Barriga Hector M Est and Emma K. Barriga to Andre P. Desouza and Debora M. Dias
1471 Braley Rd Unit 4 $225,000.
Bibiloni Ft and Marie R. Bibiloni to Michael Oneil
18 Brightman Ct $165,000.
Dwelling Series Iv T and Us Bank TNa Tr to Wellington West Homes LLC
103 Caroline St $505,000.
Daune E. Lowney to Newlife LLC
31 Clover St $349,900.
Robert Pinto to Kenneth Lawford
663 Cottage St $386,000.
Constitution Prop LLC to Laura E. Kuhn
44 Garrett St $410,000.
Maria T. Nogueira to Andrea M. Nogueira and Patrick M. Ferguson
86 Mill St $300,000.
Richard D. Soares to Hurley Homes LLC
6 Pontiac St $380,000.
Maryann E. Tino to Keith Pallatroni and Kylee Farrow
59 Poplar Rd $380,000.
Maria A. Ferreira to William J. Gavigan
12 Richmond St $425,000.
Filomena Melo and Fatima Oliveira to Robert J. Ambrose
47 Ryan St $390,000.
Kevin Paim to Theodore P. Gaidelis and H M. Williamson-Gaidelis
47 Shawmut Ave $350,000.
James F. and Betty A. Rogers to Mariah Montella
498 Upland St $460,000.
Antonio Vieira to Derek L. and Victoria Pelletier
48 Woodlawn St $430,000.
Dana Lewis and Jason Lussier to Calodesu LLC
48 Woodlawn St $350,000.
Barry and Patricia A. Lewis to Dana Lewis and Jason Lussier
ROCHESTER
145 Haskell Ridge Rd $790,000.
Roger and Cheryl L. Poitras to Ariel Bocash and Michael Munroe
108 Marion Rd $535,000.
Elizabeth Walsh-Stewart to Kyle A. Rogers and Melanie L. Thompson
50 Nathaniels Way $685,000.
Margaret C. Robinson to Riley C. and Kaitlyn E. Johnson
WAREHAM
38 Agawam Lake Shore Dr $320,000.
John J. and Megan Hardy to Jeanne Petrizzo
61 Minot Ave Unit 61 $359,900.
Coeur Deroy LLC to Jill M. and Kenneth D. Lindstrom
127 Pinehurst Dr $415,000.
Calodesu LLC to Kristen Roome
207 Plymouth Ave $340,000.
Steven L. and Aimee P. Fernandes to Nathan P. Fontaine
WESTPORT
4 Berard Ct $780,000.
John Rodrigues and M&T Bank to Messias C. Dias
1546-D Drift Rd $1,875,000.
Daniel B Estow 2021 RET and Sarah Estow to James W. Croom and Tara M. Hurley
573 Main Rd $400,000.
MJS RT and Jay A. Szaro to Mark A. and Holly Camara
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property sales in Greater New Bedford in February