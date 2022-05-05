Unique Formula® Offers a Fresh New Take on Health and Wellness

The Health Brand's Supplements Tap Into Unique Formulations, Detailed Dosages, and Purposeful Ingredient Matching to Create Effective Supplements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplements are common. They're also often made with cheap, synthetic ingredients that are packaged in generic doses and sold in individual forms. Real House Canada®'s Unique Formula® line of dietary supplements is finding innovative ways to rewrite the supplement script.

"We're aiming to refresh and upgrade consumers' choices for health and wellness," explained company CEO Ivy Liou, "We want to offer a fresh new take on health and wellness that looks beyond the standard options. Singular supplements and synthetic formulas are everywhere. Our unique formulations are taking standard dietary supplements to the next level."

One of the key ways that Liou's R&D team of pharmaceutical professionals is fulfilling this goal is through RHC's innovative approach to formulation. "Dosage is a key element for us. You need to get the right amount of a supplement if you want it to be effective." Liou goes on to add that ingredient matching is also critical. Her team has spent years combining different supplemental elements and discovering the best options available through synergizing the potency of natural ingredients. "The matching of ingredients is a huge part of the process," Liou said, "We make sure that everything in a supplement works together to optimize and enhance an individual's health."

This approach to maximizing the natural effectiveness of health and wellness supplements through strategic pairing and dosage of ingredients has allowed Real House Canada to develop multiple targeted product lines using its innovative Unique Formula® approach.

For instance, its Targeted Health Boosters offers an unparalleled portfolio of cutting-edge natural health products. These enable customers to improve their health, even when they're already healthy. They address key health factors, such as stress and the effects of aging. And that's just one of several Real House Canada brands that tap into the power of its Unique Formula® approach to health and wellness. The company also has innovative product lines targeting young families, men's care, beauty, and more.

Story continues

Along with science-backed, QA-intensive research and production processes, Liou has also imbued her company with a sense of openness. "Transparency and tending to details with scientific support is our goal," she said, "At the end of the day, all of the research, all of the quality assurance points to one end goal. We want to help you be the healthiest version of yourself."

The result of Liou's efforts is a line of dietary supplements that are unique in a way that can't be replicated, thanks to the expertise with botanical analysis and extraction techniques that have gone into their creation. This has led to Unique Formula® supplements that are simple, effective, and highly beneficial for the body. They're backed by scientific research and lab reports and are applicable for many different ages, making them ideal health and wellness tools for Americans from all walks of life.

About Real House Canada: Unique Formula® is a product line of Real House Canada, which was launched in 2016 after CEO Ivy Liou and her pharmaceutical professional R&D team had spent nearly a decade developing the company's initial formulations, including its flagship product, Canada Gem - Dual Extracted Canadian Wild Chaga. Since then, the brand has continued to grow its product line with a variety of health and wellness items, from health supplements targeting specific health concerns to the Beauty Secret® series designed for women and Daily Defense series developed in response to the pandemic. After rapid growth in Asia and Canada, the company is entering the U.S. market. Learn more about RHC at realhousecanada.com .

Real House Canada Team

Real Organics & Naturals House Ltd.

Your Family's Health Store

156 - 11782 River Road

Richmond, B.C., Canada V6X 1Z7

Office: +1 (604) 447-8828

realhousecanada.com | 335639@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unique-formula-offers-a-fresh-new-take-on-health-and-wellness-301539812.html

SOURCE Real House Canada