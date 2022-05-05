U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,256.00
    -39.25 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,730.00
    -239.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,365.75
    -165.50 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,928.60
    -18.60 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.71
    +1.90 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.30
    +38.50 (+2.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.78 (+3.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    -0.0070 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9620
    +0.0450 (+1.54%)
     

  • Vix

    26.00
    -3.25 (-11.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2390
    -0.0245 (-1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9740
    +0.8000 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,481.12
    +484.79 (+1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.46
    +38.13 (+4.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.42
    +109.97 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Unique Formula® Offers a Fresh New Take on Health and Wellness

·3 min read

The Health Brand's Supplements Tap Into Unique Formulations, Detailed Dosages, and Purposeful Ingredient Matching to Create Effective Supplements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplements are common. They're also often made with cheap, synthetic ingredients that are packaged in generic doses and sold in individual forms. Real House Canada®'s Unique Formula® line of dietary supplements is finding innovative ways to rewrite the supplement script.

"We're aiming to refresh and upgrade consumers' choices for health and wellness," explained company CEO Ivy Liou, "We want to offer a fresh new take on health and wellness that looks beyond the standard options. Singular supplements and synthetic formulas are everywhere. Our unique formulations are taking standard dietary supplements to the next level."

One of the key ways that Liou's R&D team of pharmaceutical professionals is fulfilling this goal is through RHC's innovative approach to formulation. "Dosage is a key element for us. You need to get the right amount of a supplement if you want it to be effective." Liou goes on to add that ingredient matching is also critical. Her team has spent years combining different supplemental elements and discovering the best options available through synergizing the potency of natural ingredients. "The matching of ingredients is a huge part of the process," Liou said, "We make sure that everything in a supplement works together to optimize and enhance an individual's health."

This approach to maximizing the natural effectiveness of health and wellness supplements through strategic pairing and dosage of ingredients has allowed Real House Canada to develop multiple targeted product lines using its innovative Unique Formula® approach.

For instance, its Targeted Health Boosters offers an unparalleled portfolio of cutting-edge natural health products. These enable customers to improve their health, even when they're already healthy. They address key health factors, such as stress and the effects of aging. And that's just one of several Real House Canada brands that tap into the power of its Unique Formula® approach to health and wellness. The company also has innovative product lines targeting young families, men's care, beauty, and more.

Along with science-backed, QA-intensive research and production processes, Liou has also imbued her company with a sense of openness. "Transparency and tending to details with scientific support is our goal," she said, "At the end of the day, all of the research, all of the quality assurance points to one end goal. We want to help you be the healthiest version of yourself."

The result of Liou's efforts is a line of dietary supplements that are unique in a way that can't be replicated, thanks to the expertise with botanical analysis and extraction techniques that have gone into their creation. This has led to Unique Formula® supplements that are simple, effective, and highly beneficial for the body. They're backed by scientific research and lab reports and are applicable for many different ages, making them ideal health and wellness tools for Americans from all walks of life.

About Real House Canada: Unique Formula® is a product line of Real House Canada, which was launched in 2016 after CEO Ivy Liou and her pharmaceutical professional R&D team had spent nearly a decade developing the company's initial formulations, including its flagship product, Canada Gem - Dual Extracted Canadian Wild Chaga. Since then, the brand has continued to grow its product line with a variety of health and wellness items, from health supplements targeting specific health concerns to the Beauty Secret® series designed for women and Daily Defense series developed in response to the pandemic. After rapid growth in Asia and Canada, the company is entering the U.S. market. Learn more about RHC at realhousecanada.com.

Real House Canada Team
Real Organics & Naturals House Ltd.
Your Family's Health Store
156 - 11782 River Road
Richmond, B.C., Canada V6X 1Z7
Office: +1 (604) 447-8828
realhousecanada.com | 335639@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unique-formula-offers-a-fresh-new-take-on-health-and-wellness-301539812.html

SOURCE Real House Canada

Recommended Stories

  • Shopify Plunges After Earnings Miss, $2.1 Billion Acquisition

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. dropped as much as 16% after it missed analysts’ estimates for revenue and profit and announced the largest acquisition in its history, a $2.1 billion deal for delivery startup Deliverr. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Russia See

  • What history tells us about stocks soaring after Fed 50 basis point rate hikes

    Perhaps investors are right to cheer a 50 basis point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, even if that seems like a counterintuitive reaction.

  • The Fed just raised rates by a half point. Here’s what financial advisers think you should do with your money

    Worried about how the latest Federal Reserve rate hike will impact you? Here’s what financial planners suggest you do with your cash.

  • This trader predicted the bond meltdown, tech selloff and oil’s surge. Here’s what she says is coming next.

    Our call of the day comes from Samantha LaDuc, who says the market is wrong if it thinks inflation is going to cool off.

  • A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

    Saylor has become a leader in the crypto community ever since his company began adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, but being a crypto evangelist comes with some serious risks.

  • Shopify Earnings 'Worse Than Feared' Amid Deliverr Acquisition For $2.1 Billion

    Shopify plunged as Q1 earnings and revenue missed estimates and the company announced the acquisition of fulfillment operator Deliverr for $2.1 billion.

  • My Top Growth Stock to Buy in May (and It's Not Even Close)

    Share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) have gotten absolutely demolished as of late. After reaching an all-time high of $1,762.92 per share on Nov. 19, 2021, Shopify stock is now down a staggering 70% in less than six months. In retrospect, Shopify stock probably got ahead of itself.

  • BCE reports first quarter 2022 results

    BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today reported results for the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)Q1 2022 Earnings CallMay 04, 2022, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorHello, and welcome to the Energy Transfer first quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%

    The purchases were made on Monday and Tuesday and cost about $336 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday night. Following the purchases, Berkshire owned about 142.3 million Occidental shares worth approximately $8.8 billion, plus $10 billion of preferred stock it acquired in 2019 to help finance Occidental's purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Berkshire also has warrants to buy an additional $5 billion of Occidental shares at a slight discount to their Wednesday closing price of $61.57.

  • Why Nikola Stock Moved Down Then Up Ahead of Tomorrow's Earnings

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares have been on a downtrend the past week, and those declines continued early today. Nikola will provide its 2022 first-quarter update for investors tomorrow before the market opens, and hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET. In its last report for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, the company detailed out the first meaningful revenue forecast in its short history.

  • Datadog Crushes Views, Guides Higher Amid Acquisition

    Datadog reported March-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analyst estimates, while guidance came in above expectations. Datadog also announced the acquisition of Hdiv Security.

  • Musk secures over $7 billion funding from investors including Larry Ellison

    Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who had initially opposed the buyout, also agreed to roll his $1.89 billion stake into the deal rather than cashing out, the filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1418091/000110465922056055/tm2214608-1_sc13da.htm showed. The move comes as Musk's margin loan was reduced to $6.25 billion from $12.5 billion announced earlier, according to the filing. Musk's $21 billion financing commitment was also revised to $27.25 billion.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    In just a little over three weeks, Nvidia (NVDA) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. Perhaps in preparation for that big event, investment bank Morgan Stanley announced it is resuming coverage of the semiconductors giant -- and provided a few thoughts on the company ahead of earnings. "Nvidia," writes Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore, "remains one of the best growth names in the semis space [and] is a core holding." For this reason, the analyst says Morgan Stanley's approach will be "to at

  • Bank of England raises UK interest rates to 13-year high of 1%

    Rates are now at their highest level since February 2009 as the Bank battles to keep a lid on soaring inflation.

  • Penn National Boosts 2022 Forecast as Revenue Tops Expectations

    FEATURE Penn National Gaming raised its full-year guidance after reporting first-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates. The gambling and esports company raised its guidance range for 2022 Ebitdar — earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and restructuring or rent costs — to between $1.

  • The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • ConocoPhillips profit beats estimates as production falls slightly short, boosts shareholder returns program by $2 billion

    Oil giant ConocoPhillips said Thursday it had net income of $5.8 billion, or $4.39 a share, in the first quarter, up from $1.0 billion, or 75 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $3.27, ahead of the $3.17 FactSet consensus. The company did not offer a revenue number, but said production in the quarter came to 1,747 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, or MBOED, up 220 MBOED from the year-earlier period. The FactSet consensus was for 1,755 MBOED. T