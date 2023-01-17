Unique Logistics International Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Quarter ended November 30, 2022
NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: UNQL) ("Unique" or the "Company"), a global logistics and freight forwarding company, today announced results for its second fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2022.
Financial Highlights
For the Three Months Ended November 30
For the Six Months Ended November 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$ 88.8
$ 405.4
$ 225.3
$ 595.2
Net Income
3.3
4.5
6.6
6.5
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 5.2
$ 8.9
$ 10.2
$ 12.3
As of
November 30, 2022
May 31, 2022
Total Assets
$ 93.5
$ 124.9
Total Stockholders' Equity
$ 12.4
$ 5.8
The current quarter and year to date reflect changes in market conditions in the post covid economy. The volume and price surge from the comparative period of 2021 has dissipated and the logistics market has returned to conditions more similar to 2019, prior to the covid pandemic.
While revenue declined in comparison with the boom experienced in the corresponding period in the prior year, the Company successfully increased its margins on the business as reflected in net income declining by 27% for the quarter (and increasing 2% year to date) in comparison with revenue declining by 78% for the quarter (and 62% year to date). In relation to Revenue our Net Income margin increased from 1% to 4% in the current quarter compared to the corresponding quarter in the prior year and our adjusted EBITDA margin from 2% to 6% in the same period.
CEO Sunandan Ray commented on the financial results, "Market activity in the current quarter and year to date reflects the normalization of logistics following the boom in 2021 when markets returned post-Covid. There is still some short term concern about excessive inventory level held by retailers. However, the consistent pace of consumer demand we are seeing will soon require increased shipping to meet demand. The decline in shipping costs and volumes compared with 2021 has restored relative stability to the logistics market in terms of capacity supply and demand and this has helped with increased margin in our business. We are seeing encouraging signs on the sales front with an increase in our total number of customers and the increased shipping volumes of our top 25 customers."
Business Outlook
Mr. Ray stated, "We continue to approach the remainder of the fiscal year optimistic about the Company's progress and growth prospects. We remain confident in our sales efforts as our customer count has grown, and management will continue implementing processes to increase profitability and EBITDA by building on the value additions in our service and operational efficiency. Lastly, we are now close to completing the acquisitions we planned."
About Unique Logistics International, Inc.
Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTC Markets: UNQL) through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, is a global logistics and freight forwarding company providing a range of international logistics services that enable its customers to outsource to the Company sections of their supply chain process. The services provided are seamlessly managed by its network of trained employees and integrated information systems. We enable our customers to share data regarding their international vendors and purchase orders with us, execute the flow of goods and information under their operating instructions, provide visibility to the flow of goods from factory to distribution center or store and when required, update their inventory records.
For more information on UNQL and its businesses, please visit www.unique-usa.com.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Adjusted EBITDA)
We define adjusted EBITDA to be earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other non-recurring income or expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. We present adjusted EBITDA because we believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplement to net income from operations as an indicator of operating performance. For this reason, we believe adjusted EBITDA will also be useful to others, including our stockholders, as a valuable financial metric.
We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure and not a liquidity measure, and therefore a reconciliation between net income from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA has been provided in ITEM 2. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS as part of our form 10-Q. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to income from operations or net income from operations as an indicator of performance or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of cash flows, in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements such as the growth in revenues, along with the statements under the heading Business Outlook are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to clients. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION
(Unaudited)
For the
For the
For the
For the
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Six Months
30-Nov-22
30-Nov-21
30-Nov-22
30-Nov-21
Revenues:
Airfreight services
$
21,581,667
$
275,070,204
$
51,515,704
$
327,232,845
Ocean freight and ocean services
47,930,347
115,421,970
136,185,077
238,722,728
Contract logistics
975,711
1,211,056
1,744,425
1,933,720
Customs brokerage and other services
18,349,508
13,727,459
35,900,899
27,313,256
Total revenues
88,837,233
405,430,689
225,346,105
595,202,549
Costs and operating expenses:
Airfreight services
19,950,949
269,019,226
47,500,790
320,645,001
Ocean freight and ocean services
41,145,915
107,173,955
123,083,775
223,761,697
Contract logistics
318,089
679,426
630,981
1,069,826
Customs brokerage and other services
16,731,183
12,393,603
33,375,926
25,318,695
Salaries and related costs
3,675,597
2,817,938
6,959,979
5,569,318
Professional fees
411,421
184,459
1,174,725
478,326
Rent and occupancy
613,572
489,770
1,142,682
969,979
Selling and promotion
461,578
2,659,490
562,432
3,692,618
Depreciation and amortization
201,966
194,875
402,640
388,672
Other
336,814
1,154,945
669,761
1,423,067
Total costs and operating expenses
83,847,084
396,767,687
215,503,691
583,317,199
Income from operations
4,990,149
8,663,002
9,842,414
11,858,350
Other income (expenses)
Interest expense
(972,300)
(1,881,201)
(2,329,985)
(3,198,480)
Amortization of debt discount
-
(391,035)
-
(776,515)
Gain on forgiveness of promissory note
-
-
-
358,236
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
125,708
-
744,656
-
Gain on extinguishment of convertible note
-
-
-
780,050
Total other income (expenses)
(846,592)
(2,272,236)
(1,585,329)
(2,836,709)
Net income before income taxes
4,143,557
6,390,766
8,257,085
9,048,641
Income tax expense
871,860
1,902,541
1,664,047
2,537,000
Net income
$
3,271,697
$
4,488,225
$
6,593,038
$
6,511,641
UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
30-Nov-22
31-May-22
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,244,044
$
1,422,393
Accounts receivable, net
51,348,532
74,746,036
Contract assets
13,804,866
30,970,581
Other prepaid expenses and current assets
2,260,969
1,404,021
Total current assets
68,658,411
108,543,031
Property and equipment, net
223,757
188,889
Other long-term assets:
Goodwill
4,463,129
4,463,129
Intangible assets, net
6,984,131
7,337,704
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
10,579,787
2,408,098
Deferred tax asset, net
987,648
942,748
Deposits
1,596,926
1,028,336
Total other long-term assets
24,611,621
16,180,015
Total assets
$
93,493,789
$
124,911,935
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
30,955,523
$
49,028,862
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
4,898,633
5,666,159
Accrued freight
1,195,946
9,240,650
Contract Liabilities
-
468,209
Revolving credit facility
20,691,815
38,141,451
Current portion of notes payable, net of discount
304,167
608,333
Current portion of long-term debt due to related parties
349,631
301,308
Current portion of operating lease liability
1,796,663
912,618
Total current liabilities
60,192,378
104,367,590
Other long-term liabilities
141,330
282,666
Long-term-debt due to related parties, net of current portion
150,655
397,968
Derivative liabilities
11,693,338
12,437,994
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
8,891,206
1,593,873
Total long-term liabilities
20,876,529
14,712,501
Total liabilities
81,068,907
119,080,091
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized
Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 120,065 and 130,000, issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2022 and May 31, 2022, respectively. Liquidation preference $120 on November 30, 2022.
120
130
Series B Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 820,800 shares issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2022 and May 31, 2022. Liquidation preference $821 on November 30, 2022.
821
821
Series C Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 195 shares, issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2022 and May 31, 2022 Liquidation preference $30.1 million on November 30, 2022
-
-
Series D Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 180 and 187, issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2022 and May 31, 2022, respectively. Liquidation preference $28.3 million on November 30, 2022
-
-
Preferred stock, value
-
-
Common stock $0.001 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized.
799,142
687,197
799,141,770 and 687,196,478 common shares issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2022 and May 31, 2022, respectively
Additional paid-in capital
180,220
292,155
Retained earnings
11,444,579
4,851,541
Total Stockholders' Equity
12,424,882
5,831,844
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
93,493,789
$
124,911,935
UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Adjusted EBITDA
For the
For the
Three Months Ended
Three Months ended
November 30, 2022
November 30, 2021
Net income available to common shareholders
$
3,271,697
$
4,488,225
Add Back:
Income tax expense
871,860
1,902,541
Depreciation and amortization
201,966
194,875
Change in fair value of derivative liability
(125,708)
-
Interest expense (including accretion of debt discount)
972,300
2,272,236
Adjusted EBITDA
$
5,192,115
$
8,857,877
For the
For the
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
November 30, 2022
November 30, 2021
Net income available to common shareholders
$
6,593,038
$
6,511,641
Add Back:
Income tax expense
1,664,047
2,537,000
Depreciation and amortization
402,640
388,672
Gain on forgiveness of promissory notes
-
(358,236)
Gain on extinguishment of convertible notes
-
(780,050)
Change in fair value of derivative liability
(744,656)
-
Interest expense (including accretion of debt discount)
2,329,985
3,974,995
Adjusted EBITDA
$
10,245,054
$
12,274,022
