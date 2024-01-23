'Unique, luxurious living': Modern ranch style home in Richfield sells for $1 million. See inside

These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Richfield Township as the top seller for week of Nov. 22, 2023, with a price of $1,065,000.

Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark and Medina counties can be found be found below.

3167 Aviemore Way, Richfield Township, $1,065,000

2200 Middleton Rd, Hudson, $1,000,000

12 Steepleview Dr, Hudson, $905,000

405 Snow Ave, Coventry Township, $815,000

parcel 3203638 & C, Hudson, $730,000

7771 Kirtland Ln, Twinsburg Township, $585,000

4470 Stimson Rd, Copley Township, $550,000

3592 S Turkeyfoot Rd, Coventry Township, $500,000

According to Realtor.com, the Richfield home on Aviemore Way was built in 2010 on a 1.04-acre lot. At 6,916 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

Located in the Glencairn Forest neighborhood, the listing categorizes the home as a "contemporary modern ranch."

As seen in photos, the façade of the home gives a nod to the modern aesthetic with its light grey hue, clean lines and lots of windows. Inside, there are light bamboo floors throughout while the windows are framed in a similarly-toned wood.

With all the windows throughout the home, there's no shortage of natural light, which the listing states "accentuates the open and airy design" of the home.

The chef's kitchen features a large quartz center island with room for five seats and Thermador Pro appliances. As seen in photos, the kitchen flows into the living room where there are built-ins and a fireplace with a new façade flush with the wall, another nod to the modern design of the home.

The owners' suite has views of the home's wooded surroundings. The en suite bathroom was recently updated with new floors, a double vanity, and glass and tile shower as well as a walk-in closet.

Rounding out the main floor are two more bedrooms with their own bathrooms that were also updated with new floors, sinks, vanities and tubs. They each have their own walk-in closets, too, the listing states.

The lower level features about 2,700 square feet of living space including a new kitchen, a living room, a bedroom with a full bathroom, a theater room, a temperature controlled wine room and a work out area.

Outside, there's a deck off the main floor and a patio below with walkout access from the lower level.

See photos of the modern home here.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron

869 Reed Ave, Hamrick Ashley to Jones Marquita, $110,000

993 Haynes St, Long Walter E to Smith Emmanuel J, $1

2661 Edwin Ave, Alven Patricia A to Davisson Kathleen Sue, $140,000

514 Storer Ave, Ninth Street Holdings III Ltd to Sherfy Mark M, $78,000

559 N Firestone Blvd, Equity Trust Company Custodia FBO Scott Jenkins Ira to Mckenzie Jovon T, $121,100

417 Bacon Ave, Allen Edward to Allray LLC, $29,400

938 Owen Ave, Zell John T to Thrailkill Kevin, $78,700

1205 Pondview Ave, Williams Merlin Keith to Wines Joshawa E, $89,000

1428 Waters Edge Dr, Dougherty Kathleen to Miller Penny Kistler, $195,000

353 Cloverdale Ave, Doll Jared to Smolik Randall, $85,000

175 Merriman Rd, Stahl Janice M to Troppe Michael A, $265,000

68 Dodge Ave, 68 Dodge Ave LLC to Shroyer Daniel F, $100,000

902 Mercer Ave, Lap Farming LLC to Prudhel Craig R Trustee, $221,060

1445 Woodbirch Ave, Habitat for Humanity to Lutz Ashley A, $180,000

657 Inman St, Lap Farming LLC to Prudhel Craig R Trustee, $221,060

1857 Marigold Ave, Smith Cecilia A to Nash Carleton, $195,000

389 & 391 Allyn St, Roo Town Rentals LLC to Anderson Cecil J, $260,000

11 Castle Blvd, Anderson Amy J to Witt Samuel Theodore, $182,000

230 Grand Ave, Thomas Rodney T to Stewart Catherine A, $36,500

20 W Ralston Ave, Hudson Jefffery to Crawford Angela, $140,000

1210 Pitkin Ave, Sattler Kyle S to Sattler Kyle S, $15,000

199 Beck Ave, Caitjan LLC to Tulsi Properties LLP, $145,000

934 Hunt St, Sadie Management LLC to Sawin Mitchell Hugh, $120,000

1152 1st Ave, JMW Real Properties LLC to Saiph Properties LLC, $38,000

1053 Wyley Ave, Curry Franklin Ostell to Rocket Mortgage LLC, $42,900

92 Eber Ave, Lap Farming LLC to Prudhel Craig R Trustee, $221,060

1288 Hartford Ave, Williams Nora D to City View Development Group Ltd, $30,000

379 S Firestone Blvd, Case Diana L to Case Joseph W, $100,000

1274 Neptune Ave, Nunley Travis J to Simpson Melinda M, $170,500

538 W Waterloo Rd, JMW Real Properties LLC to Saiph Properties LLC, $38,000

305 E Archwood Ave, US Bank Trustee to Ely Stephen D, $65,900

1695 & 1697 Leighton Ave, Booker Devin J to Mead Scott, $135,000

1220 Forbes Ave, Gordon Taylora J to Mcday David, $30,000

800 Beardsley St, Faith Based Investments LLC to Allray LLC, $42,680

894 Merton Ave, Lap Farming LLC to Prudhel Craig R Trustee, $221,060

1349 Neptune Ave, Parnell Matthew to Hochstetler Nathaniel, $145,000

1089 Chalker St, Hgke Properties LLC to Bell Cheree Denise, $183,000

887 Haynes St, Tucker Jessie M to Time Freedom Capital Holding LLC, $22,500

1186 Hilltop Dr, Shaulis Latonya G to Kennerly Darnell, $75,100

795 Kenmore Blvd, RB Halversons LLC to HG Development LLC, $170,000

857 Aberdeen St, MCJTD LLC to Burke Brendan N, $60,000

580 Sanford Ave, JMP Homes LLC to Cervantes Isaac, $89,500

681 Moreley Ave, K S Yoak Enterprises LLC to Erickson Sara, $136,000

904 Johnston St, S & F Realty LLC to Hibachi Xpress Ohio LLC, $10,000

1762 Brookwood Dr, Lewis Patricia L Trustee to Watkins Mark, $445,000

1053 Delia Ave, 1053 Delia LLC to Richardson Craig, $47,500

2291 SW 11th St, K S Yoak Enterprises LLC to Erickson Sara, $132,000

130 Dawes Ave, Tax Lien Assets LLC to Archer Kelley E, $149,900

945 Lakewood Blvd, Haug Marcus T III to Purple Taurus Properties LLC, $115,000

255 N Portage Path, Rossi Stephen to Dragomir Charles E, $90,000

1304 Allendale Ave, Corall David P to Johnson Randall L, $70,000

234 Wheeler St, Roo Town Rental LLC to Anderson Cecil J, $262,000

701 Morningview Ave, Beltram Gary E to Jenkins Robert, $144,000

810 Austin Ave, Kosco Kelli D to Collie Charles H, $135,000

277 Prairie Dr, Danner Janet E to Carte Terry Alan, $75,860

2335 SW 11th St, Webster Alexander to Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Own 1, $81,000

406 Watson St, Liberty Rental Properties LLC to 725 Corley LLP, $89,000

171 E Mapledale Ave, K S Yoak Enterprises LLC to Lojeck Simone, $135,000

293 Storer Ave, Michael Jennifer L to Edwards Bryan Russell, $155,000

1198 Tampa Ave, LSB Properties LLC to Watson Aaron C, $85,000

1623 Larch St, Jubin Rita to Farge Property Management & Development, $72,000

1496 Woodbirch Ave, Washington Companies LLC to 725 Corley LLP, $61,000

682 Brown St, PNC Bank to Mcconnell James RJL, $17,000

800 Walsh Ave, Evans 700 LLC to D & D Auto Group LLC, $19,800

290 Wayne Ave, Kern Brian to Mcneill Gwendolyn Mary, $124,500

702 Deering Dr, Wilcken Debra L to Global Real Estate Solutions LLC, $105,000

1500 Artman Ave, Johnson Ruth Trustee to Menchaca Ronny, $170,000

255 N Portage Path, Wilkerson Stephanie to Hall Patricia Marie, $89,900

Barberton

623 Creedmore Ave, Beatty Lonnie D to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $27,000

5284 Decker St, Phillips Joseph R to Harr Joanne L, $230,000

613 Holmes Ave, K S Yoak Enterprises LLC to Time Over Money Rei LLC, $199,000

Bath Township

5151 Medina Rd, Levy David B to Connors Devon, $300,000

Clinton Village

7645 N 5th Ave, Richardson Carolyn Gaile to Dantona Christina, $145,000

Copley Township

4470 Stimson Rd, Mccabe Edward M to Slimak Thomas, $550,000

2731 Mull Ave, Dalton Airin to Eden Sharon K, $97,000

3025 Denise Dr, Trunko Michael T to Friedt Kelsey, $204,000

1705 S Cleveland Massillon Rd, Estright William N to Estright Cheyenne, $183,750

Coventry Township

1516 Lockwood Rd, Wright Albert C to Borjas Rolando L, $223,500

3592 S Turkeyfoot Rd, Rudd Winona M Trustee to Plants Robert C, $500,000

171 Vaughn Rd, Crawford James to Coventry Township Board of Trustees, $200,000

405 Snow Ave, Sattler David M to Lakeside Oasis LLC, $815,000

3138 Linda St, Bennett Steven L to Ac Legend LLC, $42,500

Cuyahoga Falls

480 Loomis Ave, Hall Patricia M to Skinner Julie A Co-Trustee, $179,900

317 Grant Ave, Reed Lyndi E to Cucuz Eric M, $164,900

15 & 17 Filmore Ave, Martin Dean L to Boulder Homes Inc, $184,900

307 Lehigh Ave, Conway Kim to Davies Daniel, $227,000

2109 Maitland Ave, Mclaughlin Michael J to Cook Jacob, $250,000

1721 13th St, Biery Joseph C Jr to Thornton Richard J III, $190,000

2225 16th St, Haskins Connor R to Jeannette Jason A, $237,000

3199 Saunders St, Younkin Pamela D to Lester David, $363,000

1569 9th St, Macadam Steven W to Jones Amy E, $180,000

776 Notre Dame Ave, Jaa Real Estate LLC to Feucht Robert Douglas, $195,000

1701 Hanover St, 1701 Hanover Ltd to Flick Ryan, $172,500

1122 Bean Ln, NVR Inc to Barton Diane M, $325,430

Green

353 Abbyshire Rd, Kimble Michael H Co Trustee to Brouse Joseph Patrick, $262,010

4520 Cottage Grove Rd, Nelson Mary Jane to Kellett Edward, $337,000

3797 Golden Wood Way, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Mirabedini Ryan, $447,370

3661 Elmhurst Cir, Horning Gregory to Whiddon Barbara K, $400,000

4591 Max Rd, Burkett Veronica S to Crago Matthew D, $315,000

Hudson

12 Steepleview Dr, Bixby Jay G to Gladkiy Vyacheslav V, $905,000

2200 Middleton Rd, Sirna Nikolas V to Demetriou Alexander, $1,000,000

1501 Cutler Ln, Murphy Judith B to Lee Sylvia L Trustee, $485,000

1421 Barlow Rd, Wason Wallace B to Moraru Vasile, $250,000

parcel 3203638 & C, Seal Nancy Co Trustee to Small Robert, $730,000

Lakemore Village

2798 Springfield Lake Dr, Kingan Shawn M to Gardella Becca E, $162,000

1535 Erie Ave, Porter S A Trustee to Bond Andrew D, $173,000

2575 MT View Ave, King Gregory J II to Bagwell Nancy, $86,000

1104 Hidden Lake Blvd, NVR Inc to Kalikotey Manju, $343,980

3268 Stafford Dr, TWL Hidden Lake LLC to NVR Inc, $68,000

1548 Sunnyside Ave, Steinel Todd P to Yoak Brenda R, $119,900

Macedonia

316 Kelley Dr, NVR Inc to Kodish Marvin S, $459,010

8731 Quailridge Ct, Horning Matthew Edward II to Rodriguez Jose Pena, $267,000

Mogadore Village

204 S Cleveland Ave, Hale Jonathan E to Divencenzo Joseph, $202,500

Munroe Falls

247 Thomas Ave, Vesey Steven J to Evans Jared, $218,000

38 Prentiss St, Poorbaugh Nicholas Edward to Tryon David Jr, $255,000

224 Munroe Falls Ave, Willingham Donna R Trustee to Durbin Joshua, $20,000

New Franklin

90 W Caston Rd, Murphy Kenneth to Millender Kenneth Lemar Sr, $162,000

211 Odelle Dr, Leighton Marian Joyce Trustee to Johnson Austin J, $215,000

120 Lester Rd, Williams Dolores A Trustee to Ricketson David L, $212,000

Northfield Center Township

21 Firebush Ln, Ynfk LLC to Brooks Jody M, $175,000

Northfield Village

9104 MC Kinley Dr, Taus Laura Lynn to Santana Kayla, $240,000

9184 Coventry Dr, Gailey Robyn to Hendrick Megan, $225,000

Norton

3568 Pillar Cir, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $65,838

3734 Kirkham Dr, Addison Norton LLC to NVR Inc, $64,161

307 Hazelwood Ave, Miller Rosemarie to Garabrandt Daniel, $140,000

4169 Howell St, Bonos Marguerite H to Faulkner Timothy L, $250,000

4368 Wadsworth Rd, Eames Timothy T to Orr Glenn Arthur III, $189,999

3903 Higgins Dr, NVR Inc to Mekala Mohan Reddy, $355,545

2768 Greenridge Rd, Finneran Matthew P to Olah Luther, $215,000

3323 S Hametown Rd, Albright Randall to Greene Jeffrey C, $180,000

Reminderville

10400 Maryland St, Azir Shaquille to Crosscountry Mortgage LLC, $345,100

4300 Morley Dr, Kalista James to Heller Paul, $420,800

Richfield Township

3167 Aviemore Way, Kull Matthew T to Metzler Stephen Trustee, $1,065,000

Sagamore Hills Township

8789 Fenton Ct, J & J Home Improvements LLC to Pintz Samuel R, $302,000

Silver Lake Village

2920 Kent Rd, Kase Scott M Trustee to Ellis Michael, $280,000

Springfield Township

2161 Manor Rd, Shuman Wade to Garcia Arturo, $215,000

Stow

5514 Norton Ct, Santucci Grace to Baratuci James Nicholas, $306,525

4909 Independence Cir, Beham Shawn to Mechenbier Mahli, $169,000

4280 & 4284 Lorwood Dr, RWB Rentals LLC to Mcdonald Sierra, $210,000

5384 Fishcreek Rd, Dijulius Heather to Kopronica Brett D, $235,000

Tallmadge

767 Premiera Dr, Gasaway R Kevin to Ziegler Jennifer, $410,000

29 Benjamin Way, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Darjee Suk Bahadur, $337,780

693 Crossings Cir, Hollenack Pamela J Trustee to Johnson Dean, $247,000

362 Elm Ave, Appraisal Comp Valuations to Czaplenski Kyle, $255,000

Twinsburg

1889 Edgewood Dr, Walko Martin L to Reilly Mark, $160,000

9908 Patton St, Joseph Jill S to Williams Charisse, $270,000

10263 Belmeadow Dr, Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd to R & W Home Improvement LLC, $220,000

1841 Hillsdale Dr, Schmidt John E II to Stainbrook Jeanne H, $199,900

10242 Orchard Hill Ln, Schmader David Keith to Black Ryan, $258,000

Twinsburg Township

7771 Kirtland Ln, Cordill Richard A Co Trustee to Dorony Kristen A, $585,000

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

7308 Clark, Collins Michael John Jr to Ball Daniel & Rebecca Louise (J&S), $252,500

Aurora

225 Lakeland Way, Kisthardt James L & Michele A (Co-Trustees) to Magda Charles R Jr & Deborah A (J&S), $540,000

451 Honeysuckle Path, Perry Anthony & Larraine L (J&S) to Cari Andrew & Alan D Trethewey (J&S), $385,000

2123 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $69,000

2170 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $69,000

Garrettsville

9978 St Rt 88, Schwan Robert Lee Jr & Karen Louise Burrows (Suc Trustees) to Schwan Delores A, $275,000

Kent

parcel 17-010-80-00-036-000 Leonard BV, Jagger Bret A to Rowland Kristy, $160,000

1061 Meredith, Jagger Bret A to Rowland Kristy, $160,000

721 Vine St, Stevens Dan S to Blackert Vincent E Jr & Carly N Swearingen (J&S), $216,500

1195 Garth, Skinner Julie A & Roberta A Cilley (Ttees) to Mostardi Nicolas & Miruna (J&S), $215,000

parcel 17-010-80-00-035-000 Leonard BV, Jagger Bret A to Rowland Kristy, $160,000

525 Harvey, Quier Donald G to Silvey Charles Thomas, $208,000

3561 Ivanhoe, Fabian Phillip & Hope (J&S) to Hindman Robert, $170,000

761 Plum, Birkas Tibor & Karen (J&S) to Prater Charles D & Diana M (J&S), $198,000

Mantua

5712 Winchell, Resh Karen Delane @3 to Garvin Mary Beth, $369,000

11059 Fernway, Mermer Daniel J & Mary Anne (J&S) to Harper Matthew, $300,000

Mogadore

1914 Martin, Smith Joseph P Jr to Weinsheimer Tyler & Rachel Ziemba (J&S), $327,500

939 Pontius, Innerst Robert & Kara (J&S) to Camilly Michael Anthony Jr & Amanda (J&S), $460,000

3077 Luli, Crace Sharon L to Knox Bryan A, $335,000

Ravenna

870 Overlook, Stratton Justin A & Rachael E (J&S) to Bowersox Gabriel Elliot & Andrea Renee (J&S), $130,000

312 Bryn Mawr, Prater Diana M to Baker Kaylee M, $117,000

4436 Lovers Ln, Pavelko Jennifer L & Dennis B Jr (J&S) to Hagerty Gary, $120,000

244 Sanford, Verrona Kim & Douglas Mcclure to Parsons Eric & Sabrina, $210,000

867 Main, Stockman Ryan to Tomsa Christopher, $132,050

218 Grant, Waugh Peggy S @ (3) to Brindle Adam, $150,000

4907 St Rt 82, Spencer Darla D to Snyderburn Nathan, $185,000

parcel 12-035-20-16-195-000 Cox, Caicco Stephanie L & Tracie Osborne & Christine Wagner to Caicco James Chandler, $85,000

4350 Rock Spring Rd, Brown Timothy E to Ackerman Joann & John Nosse & Doreen Taylor (J&S), $202,000

6205 Cox, Caicco Stephanie L & Tracie Osborne & Christine Wagner to Caicco James Chandler, $85,000

Rootstown

parcel 32-010-10-00-057-000 Kelly Ave, Johnson Jessie & Amy (J&S) to Gross Troy W & Jessica (J&S), $286,000

parcel 32-010-10-00-056-000 Kelly Ave, Johnson Jessie & Amy (J&S) to Gross Troy W & Jessica (J&S), $286,000

4985 Kelly Ave, Johnson Jessie D to Gross Troy W & Jessica (J&S), $286,000

Streetsboro

1593 Manfrass Dr, Kippes Larry G & Linda L (J&S) to Nemecek Anthony (Trustee), $270,000

STARK COUNTY

Alliance

Campbell Ellen A from Wood Thomas J & Johnson Mark &, 671 S Haines Ave, $145,000.

Eddy Andrew Charles & Hannah from Day Christopher E &Beth A, 1012 Johnson Ave, $153,000.

Hatton Joshua J & Katherine from Wheeler Marlene J, parcel 100291 Chatauqua CT, $93,505.

Reber Makayla & Tyler G from DB Legacy Rentals LLC, 886 Stark Dr, $129,900.

Santiago Simon from Pavlak Don, parcel 102448 Freedom Ave N, $5,000.

Strategic Real Estate Inc from King James, 358 N Webb Ave, $19,000.

Strategic Real Estate Inc from King James, parcel 110847 Pike St, $19,000.

Swisher Daniel A & Stephani L from Gress Robert J & Anne M, 2910 Cedarwood Ave, $389,900.

Weaver Halie & Johnathan from Edwards Shandra L, 2027 S Linden Ave, $128,000.

Williams Skylar Gabrielle & Jessica from Twaddle Karen L Trustee of the Karen L T, 620 MC Grath St, $105,000.

Bethlehem Township

Chafin Family Farms LLC from Layman Brian C Ttee, 8386 Shepler Church Rd SW, $427,800.

Dunn Timothy & Tambria from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, parcel 1100451 Zebra Strip Ave SW, $2,900.

Halsey Eric S from Steele Gary L, 6166 Kemary Ave SW, $80,000.

Hookey Brennan & Burick Billie from Diehl Kenneth & Mickie L, 224 4th St NE, $130,000.

Canal Fulton

Tawney Virgil from Hogue Rachel K & Goodwin Shannon, 255 High St, $65,000.

Canton

Alexander Dardisi from Nicholson William Jeffrey, 910 Walnut Ave NE, $17,400.

Andrews Ricardo from Chavers Samuel E, 1521 Rowland Ave NE, $38,900.

Brown Mar'riano S from Ackerman Terry B & Kathryn J Trustees, 1709 Shorb Ave NW, $90,000.

Buckeye State Holdings LLC from Schoonover Clare A, 1201 28th St NE, $70,000.

Calel Cos Mario Romeo & Martinez Estrada from 444 Team LLC, 2438 Indiana Way NE, $35,000.

CMB Holdings Inc from Smoot Kyren, 2915 9th St NW, $52,748.

Craft Gregory A & Bethany R from Reliance Property Management LLC, 1413 Superior Ave NE, $15,800.

Donohue Barbara E Trustee from Foster Justine R & Good Jana A, 4432 Dalbury Cir NE, $223,300.

Everman Charles W & Kay from Leghart Michael J Jr & Darlene, 705 Colonial BLVD NE, $200,000.

Fame City Properties LLC from Flora Thomas D, 2322 Morris Ave NE, $25,000.

Fame City Properties LLC from Rocheck Jeffrey & Patricia, 1629 Hammond Ave SW, $18,000.

Franco Jonathan from Raffin Dante A, 1623 Yale Ave NW, $80,000.

Gca CP LLC from Minocchi Michael & Brittany, 1330 Louisiana Ave NW, $110,000.

Gomez Requeno Adeliano & Gomez Ramos from Mccray Sheri L, parcel 213376 Roosevelt Ave NE, $60,000.

Hassan Essam from Holbrook C Dennis &Marilyn M, 319 31st St NW, $139,200.

Kanam John from Urban Green Properties LLC, 2700 7th St NW, $53,000.

Kanam John M from Bollman Todd D, 1026 Arlington Ave SW, $65,000.

Kell Michael T from Kanam John M, 1026 Arlington Ave SW, $65,150.

Law Elizabeth J from Bertram John Parker, 457 Fenton Ave NE, $130,000.

Maldunado Rojop Juan A from Burt Adrian L, 1460 Housel Ave SE, $10,000.

Merriman Gwen S from Fuchs Charles, 643 19th St NW, $155,000.

Monk Kitty L from Monk Kitty L & Sebek Michael T, 2205 Yale Ave NW, $72,250.

Oasis Home Buyers LLC from Bruce Jacquelyn R, 1337 16th St NW, $36,500.

P.L.F.H. Holdings LLC from Lamiell Sharon T, 1341 Cleveland Ave NW, $350,000.

P.L.F.H. Holdings LLC from Lamiell Sharon T, 1342 Granite CT NW, $350,000.

P.L.F.H. Holdings LLC from Lamiell Sharon T, 1353 Cleveland Ave NW, $350,000.

Picard David J from Picard David J & Shingler Natalie M, 4928 Glenridge Cir NE, $104,600.

Puello Deleon Yieana from Neo Home Buyers Inc, 1520 Bryan Ave SW, $116,000.

Quintero Evadilio from Williams Keith A & Linda, 1011 3rd St SW, $35,000.

Reliance Property Management LLC from Fortune Jacob D & Craft Gregory A, 2602 5th St NW, $66,000.

Reliance Property Management LLC from Fortune Jacob D & Craft Gregory A, 413 Clarendon Ave NW, $66,000.

RSL Investments LLC from Jennings Richard L & Suprix R, 1261 Woodland Ave NW, $50,000.

Turpin IV Edward from Marshall Mark A Jr, 2001 3rd St SE, $22,700.

Urquiza Xavier & Dana from Abou Zakhim Nour & Kelly & Patrick S, 710 24th St NE, $250,000.

US Bank Trust National Association as from Leverett Jacqueline, 2137 4th St NE, $26,000.

Wendling Allen D from Bazen Beverly E, 1426 St Elmo Ave NE, $29,300.

Wilson Jasmine from JB'S Renovations and Remodeling LLC, 609 Arlington Ave NW, $29,400.

Wise Ravon from Mcdonald Hugh & Steven C, 1101 12th St NE, $6,500.

Canton Township

Humphrey Tiffany from Berends Karen M, 122 46th St SW, $204,500.

Mcfarland Patricia M & Warren Michael W from Creekside Farm Investments LLC, parcel 1312528 Greenport Ave SE, $544,500.

Mcgill Randy Ttee from Fountains Properties LLC, 1311 Cascade Cir NW Condo 2, $200,000.

Stone Stefanie A from Hendershot David F & Karen A, 5383 Cleveland Ave SW, $150,000.

Jackson Township

77 Properties LLC from North Star Investors LLC, 6461 Lutz Ave NW, $179,000.

Alayamini Properties LLC from Watson Tamra J & Haas Scott D, 7296 Seymour St NW, $170,000.

Andreas Terry J Ttee from George v Ciorba & Rodica Ciorba 2017, parcel 10013509 Greenview Ave NW, $200,000.

Bauhof Ned F & Jodi L from George v Ciorba & Rodica Ciorba 2017, parcel 10013507 Greenview Ave NW, $160,000.

Bauhof Ned F & Jodi L from George v Ciorba & Rodica Ciorba 2017, parcel 10013508 Greenview Ave NW, $165,000.

Dechellis Tara D from Larkin Street Homes LLC, 5321 Meadowlark St NW, $224,730.

Dong Shiqin & Lin Saifeng from Henderhan Robert P & Shawnee, 8800 Appleknoll St NW, $440,000.

Hart Ave Real Estate LLC from Brendel Farms Inc, 8215 Arlington Ave NW, $686,000.

Hartong Bryan R & Cynthia from Wootton Ronald & Linda Co Tttees, 6436 Pebble Beach Dr NW, $395,000.

Jadutona Properties LLC from JRK Holdings Ltd, 4773 Higbee Ave NW, $93,505.

Jones Joshua from Carson Theresa M, 2207 Wales Ave NW, $225,000.

Khiansh Hotels LLC from Capri Colella Patricia & Phillip D, 6340 Augusta Ave NW, $291,500.

Meyer Nedra W & Knisely Norma Gail from Bernard Louis P Jr & Theresa M, 5930 Carlew St NW, $250,000.

Miller Real Estate II Ltd from Curatolo Samuel J Jr & Tymcio Yvonne R, 2980 Brunnerdale Ave NW, $122,300.

Reality Renovations LLC from Stock Richard J, 9917 Strausser St NW, $145,000.

Solinger Brent J & Emily G from Solinger Bruce D & Tamra L, 7965 Cheryl Lane St NW, $300,000.

Tornabene Joseph F & Jenna M Co Ttees from Ac Construction Stark Inc, 8805 Regency Dr NE, $785,000.

Turner Elizabeth C & Thomas E from Brendel Farms Inc, parcel 10017311 Arlington Ave NW, $150,000.

Waggoner Jeffrey from Leasure Keith R & Bobbie J, 5387 Josephine St NW, $330,000.

Lake Township

1818 Lake Center LLC from Stockwell Land Management Ltd, 1818 Lake Center St NW, $950,000.

Collins Stephen & Erin from Gravo Daniel & Gill, 2755 Aylesbury St NW, $420,000.

CPGCC LLC from Smith Susan A, parcel 2203980 Cleveland Ave NW, $155,000.

Crews Property Management LLC from Lund David James Succ Ttee, 4525 Aultman Ave NW, $40,000.

Evans William Thomas IV & Margida Angela from A.c.construction Stark Inc, 10281 Bentgrass Ave NE, $130,000.

Hughes Jeremy & Holliday Alexandria from Vision Accomplished LLC, 3807 Heckman St NW, $287,000.

Kraska Joseph P IV & Morgan from Blackson Christopher R, 13339 Inverness Ave NW, $230,000.

Lowry Robert from Klein Jennifer M & Brandon J, 12771 Kaufman Ave NW, $255,000.

Mariana II Michael from Orzo Cassandra, 10630 Scotney Ave NW, $275,000.

Nardell Chris from Robinson Daniel L & Micozzi April M, 2045 Pondview Cir NW, $290,000.

Louisville

Donatella Leigh from Wheeler Carol F, 146 Fairview St, $194,750.

Ferguson Raymond & Melinda J from Cline Chane M & Kelly M, 1178 Winding Ridge Ave NE, $310,000.

Proud Mary Ventures LLC from Trubisky Donald C Jr & Patricia A, 131 E Main St, $125,000.

Massillon

Adkins Daniel C from Heck Evan James, 103 15th St SW, $149,000.

Bowman Amanda from Bair Lori L, 135 Rolling Acres Cir W, $5,600.

Bryant Keana R & Amber I from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 3507 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $298,695.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC from Allen M C & Shirleya, 837 11th St SE, $67,500.

Celments Denise from Continental Community Management Service, 39 Rolling Acres Cir E, $10,000.

Elder Jerrold D & Reidy Christine A from Boing Michael E, 2136 Main Ave W, $123,600.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Co LLC, 1108 1st St NE, $715,000.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Co LLC, 1116 1st St NE, $715,000.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Company LLC, 1070 1st St NE, $715,000.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Companyllc, 1126 1st St NE, $715,000.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Companyllc, 1130 1st St NE, $715,000.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Companyllc, 123 Mccadden Ave NE, $715,000.

Honeytown Land Holdings 3M LLC from Nation Land Corporation LLC, 117 Mccadden Ave NE, $715,000.

Hostetler Hannah from Bogue Renee L, 204 Willow Ave NE, $159,900.

Kenmore Moon Holdings LLC from Joy & Carlisle Estates LLC, 1126 Borden Ave SW, $63,920.

Kenmore Moon Holdings LLC from Joy & Carlisle Estates LLC, 434 5th St SW, $63,920.

Loomis Tom Jr & Kincaid Karen Lynn from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, parcel 10017103 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $286,445.

Meurer George from Walker Brenda, 616 Pike Ave SW, $73,900.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1864 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Shaeffer Jeffrey from Continental Community Management, 103 Rolling Acres Cir W, $1,500.

Smith Rebecca S from Young Jackie & Robin, 417 Lake Ave NE, $175,000.

Stonemill Re LLC from Massillon Energy & Technology Park LLC, parcel 10017381 Oberlin Ave SW, $113,100.

T&A Asset LLC from Decker Jacob R, 825 Oak Ave SE, $44,000.

Woodliff Thomas P & Mia from Voulgares Nicholas, 369 Anthony Ave SW, $39,100.

Nimishillen Township

Daniels Adam M from Daniels Carl A Trustee of Daniels Irrevo, 7601 Tabernacle St, $165,000.

Galbreath Matthew & Bethany from Stilianos Dean, 3925 Broadway Ave NE, $118,500.

Scrimsher Michael T from Simmons John H, 5225 Clay St, $168,000.

North Canton

Huntington April S & William R from Carroll Francis & Carolyn, 1411 Butler St SE, $420,900.

Potenza IV Joseph from Wichern Jacqueline L, 546 Royer Ave NW, $124,951.

Summerlot Dorothy J from Pandrea Sharon, 224 James St SW, $200,000.

Osnaburg Township

Davis Karen from Dipietro Daniel A, 1532 Johns Ave SE, $153,000.

Jacobs Mark P & Wilson Robert A from Foltz James S and Kay J Ttees of the Fol, 7530 Lincoln St SE, $168,730.

Mcfarland Patricia M & Warren Michael W from Creekside Farm Investments LLC, 4840 Greenport Ave SE, $544,500.

Paris Township

Duriga Michael & Melissa E Trustees from Sydor Renee M, 455 Whitacre Ave SE, $125,400.

Falconer Ryan & Holly Michelle from Dipietro David M Trustee, 1964 Union Ave NE, $154,500.

Perry Township

Fruchey Zachary Brian from Taylor Jessica, 4715 13th St NW, $120,000.

Helline Gerald P Jr & Lori Lee from Tichnell Mary Lou, 1311 Channonbrook Ave SW, $132,000.

JMM Renovations LLC from Wilkins Tonya R & Thomas L Ttees, 3245 Rayanna St NW, $101,200.

Lehmiller Samuel & Tracy Lee from Stephen Evan T & Rachel West, 3368 Genoa Ave SW, $245,000.

Myers Mark D & Beal Tammy L from Wackerly William P & Jomthiang Tueanchit, 1646 Perry Dr SW, $150,000.

Paolucci Carolynn M & Sharp Kary E & Ani from Spinelli Erik & Lescallett Anna, 1817 Jackson Ave NW, $250,000.

Perry 63 LLC from Monnard Jason M, 4919 Yukon St NW, $80,000.

Roe Raymond & Laura from Sponseller Jack L II & Jodi L, 3429 Partridge St NW, $288,900.

Romigh Torrie Rae from Buchanan Cathy S, 1541 Manor Ave NW, $142,000.

Smith Elizabeth from Warth Michael & Stephen Ttees, 5339 12th St NW, $150,000.

Strednicky Ronald Joseph Jr from Whitmer John R & Kimberly A, 5660 Crestfield St SW, $295,000.

Tailwind Homes Massillon MHP LLC from Meinhart James R, 3354 Hilton St NW Lot 14, $1,000.

Pike Township

Clapper Todd from Taylor Barbara, 2209 Kingsbury Dr SW, $1,000.

Mayle Daniel J from Naus Curt Edward, 6605 Maplehurst Ave SE, $35,000.

Plain Township

Bee Ashley & Kyle from Magisano Carole, 1482 Whittier St NE, $247,000.

Cotacachi Jose Luis Sr & Cornejo Mayra from Stropky Charlotte M, 1831 Koran Ave NW, $193,900.

Durkin Amy J from Lanning Kenneth W, 1838 Harbour Cir NW #14B, $135,000.

Fisher Shannon & James Paul from Kuhn John S, 1768 Mount Pleasant St NW, $325,000.

Gil Sebastian from Collins Stephen A &Erin M, 2096 Longfellow St NE, $349,000.

Gomez Requeno Adeliano & Gomez Ramos from Mccray Sheri L, 2138 26th St NE, $60,000.

Henderhan Robert R & Shawnee from Jones Rickey L, 5722 Wiclif Rd NE, $291,500.

Heritage Heights LLC from Flowers Mariam J, 3002 Maxine Ave NE, $78,600.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Mckinley Edgewood Development Company LLC, 1366 Southbrook Cir NE, $90,000.

Rabbitt Spencer from R Mccarty Rentals LLC, 3827 Kaiser Ave NE, $225,000.

Strader Brian David & Priscilla from Gallagher Lisa M, 3024 Chaucer Dr NE, $209,000.

Villono Rocco M & Daum Hannah L from Villono Mark Et Al, 2220 Brookdale St NW, $91,000.

Sandy Township

Groff Dawson Ray from Bosh Joseph A, 133 Market St, $122,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Myers Mathew R from Myers Mathew R & Durant Nicole N, 377 Jackson Ave NE, $44,000.

Raber David A & Edna J from Miller Duane Allen & Reuben, 15291 Millersburg Rd SW, $275,000.

Stutzman Joas W from Evans Linda S, 120 7th Ave NW, $8,200.

Swartzentruber Eli E & Susie A from Petroshus Timothy W Trustee, 13628 Elton St SW, $204,750.

Tuscarawas Township

Bash Bruce W Jr & Stewart Laura K from Lohr Lisa A, 14570 Lincoln St W, $59,400.

Washington Township

Bond Bill E & Pamela S from Eick Austin R, 15090 Louisville St NE, $217,000.

Monter Edward Charles from Johnson Brothers Land Company LLC, parcel 7505955 Cenfield St NE, $313,400.

MEDINA COUNTY

Wadsworth

5842 Kingsmill Ln, Wright Douglas G & Jean T to Little Thomas R & Ginny L Co-Trustees, $595,000

201 Blackstone Cir, Kohanski Susan M Trustee to Ertl Joseph & Susan, $350,000

2551 Reimer Rd, Ludtke William to Schneck William Trevor & Andrea Tarach, $370,000

1252 Fixler Rd, Smith Dianna L to Pine Ridge LLC, $305,000

985 Clark Rd, Gruber Evelyn J Trustee to Chen Xing & Chan Zhou, $225,000

8409 Wadsworth Rd, Bebout Mark & James Miller to Shank Robert Charles III & Courtney, $230,000

425 Red Rock Dr, Miracle Sandra A to JJP Enterprises LLC, $175,000

680 Woodland Ave, Hillegass Kenneth P & Barbara L to Cornelius Sara E, $340,000

214 Highland Ave, Schmitter Laura Lee to Baird Megan M & Eric M Cowie, $234,900

Brunswick

4737 White Oaks Dr, Montgomery David L Trustee to Berry Amanda Marie, $345,000

2024 Byron Dr, Mcguire Russell A to Helbig Jessica S, $215,000

3507 Villa Casa Ct, Scicchitano Regina to Kyrenka Halyna, $165,000

4547 Aylesworth Dr, Hearth Homes LLC to Bayne Daniel A & David A, $42,500

4508 Chaseline Ridge, Drees Company the to Cloud John D III, $670,585

3679 Carlisle Dr, Gesualdo Candice M to Savchenko Oleksandr & Inna Matiychuk, $194,900

1193 Terrington Dr, Barbour Judson J to Cooper Michael J & Paula L, $375,000

3176 Blossom Trail Dr, Drees Company LLC to Dyson Joanne E & Richard T Trustees, $495,500

Homerville

9191 Congress Rd, Beliles Elbert F & Sally to Reinhardt Jason, $318,000

parcel 013-14C-10-010 Congress Rd, Beliles Elbert F & Lurae A to Reinhardt Jason, $318,000

parcel 019-13B-40-015 Simcox Rd, Deere Green Acres LLC to Sheppard Kenneth C Jr & Christy M, $98,000

Litchfield

3819 Zenith Ln, Mcdonald Ryan D &Tiffany to Bok Nathanael L, $125,000

Lodi

10240 Sanford Rd, Shevchenko Andrew Nikolaevich & Nikole O to Oas David & Linda Stevenson, $780,000

114 Vesper Cir, Santana Benjamin & Emily to Yoder Jonas M Trustee, $295,000

Medina

4070 Foskett Rd, Kita & Kip LLC to Trickle Creek Farms Limited, $500,000

3560 Turnberry Dr, Cullinan Nicholas A to Tobias Kimberly & Nathan, $389,900

912 Wimbleton Dr, Rowan James to Ross Madison Lee, $175,000

5556 Wolff Rd, Forbush Jared S to Dieter Robert G & Nancy M & Jessica L, $267,250

4416 Great Smokey Cir, Stevenson Linda A & David R Oas to Samplawski Olivia Anastasia & Pawel, $402,000

5727 Paula Ct, NVR Inc to Jewel Debra W & Douglas S, $478,705

5280 Patrick Dr, Blosser Mary Ann to Leu Nathan, $141,000

5060 Rock Maple Dr, Otto Ryan & Mary Jane to Osadtsa Iryna & Volodymyr Dutchak, $360,000

parcel 001-02D-28-020 Foskett Rd, Kita & Kip LLC to Trickle Creek Farms Limited, $500,000

1207 Pennyroyal CL, Naulty Steve & Mona to Wood Daniel, $425,000

2720 Torrey Pine Dr, Sears James A to Unhee Kim, $790,000

3718 Fenn Rd, Whitton Paul M to Hess David S & Darlene M, $416,250

6485 Bedford Ct, Arbor Falls Golf LLC to NVR Inc, $85,000

4707 Salems Way, Williamson Alex & Susan to Kall Kenneth & Maria, $700,000

5609 Rosemont Way, Voegerl David James to Voegerl David James & Tabitha Murray, $147,263

4060 Sacramento Blvd, Grant Debra W to Matviychuk Mykhailo &Olga Tarbeeva, $335,100

3958 Edinburgh Dr, Fryer Penny L to Kalista Michele, $285,000

5121 Maplewood Farm Dr, Berlovan Viorel Jr & Julie Stankovich to Telling David R & Cynthia R, $700,000

90 Circle Dr, Boettler Michael S & Delanie T Kocias to Fagan Scott, $225,900

Seville

530 Swan Dr, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $59,750

parcel 041-15D-30-028 Mud Lake Rd, Hartzler Luann D to Lewis Larry L II & Melinda G, $609,082

4400 Good Rd, Corbet Patricia L to Culler Noah & Kristen, $160,000

217 Captain Trl, NVR Inc to Turner Brad, $300,000

5835 Mud Lake Rd, Hartzler Jed A to Steiner Dallas R & Elaine M, $336,100

531 Swan Dr, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $59,750

parcel 041-15D-10-003 Hulbert Rd, Anderson Diane to Barton Bryan Timothy, $32,000

Spencer

parcel 036-08C-33-013 New London Eastern Rd, Bartish Deanna S to Shanko Glenn, $10,000

326 W Main St, Ashley Brandon C to Phillips Megan Aileene, $150,000

Valley City

7085 W Law Rd, Valley Investments 2 Ltd to Billy Shawn C & Sharon A, $565,000

Westfield Center

37 Oakwood Dr, Foster Don R & Nadine S to Willis Brent David & Jennifer K, $285,000

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Modern ranch style home in Richfield, Ohio sells for $1 million