U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,601.41
    -38.25 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,124.80
    -171.99 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,489.29
    -163.12 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,687.47
    -14.68 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.48
    -0.16 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.40
    -34.90 (-2.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.59
    -0.66 (-3.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9699
    -0.0043 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1034
    -0.0064 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7190
    +0.3890 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,229.03
    -273.96 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.47
    -5.66 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.31
    -31.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Unique Partnership Seeks to Advance Precision Medicine Options for Deadly GBM Brain Tumors

·4 min read

Shared goal is using high quality live-cell tissue to achieve patient-specific treatment, improved patient outcomes

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ability to optimize precision medicine therapies for patients fighting aggressive and deadly brain cancers like Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) starts with quality tissue specimens with molecular integrity intact. Improvements in tissue quality can then fuel improved outcomes through patient-specific predictive response to therapies.

Precision medicine for GBM patients starts with quality tissue to achieve patient-specific predictive response therapy.

Neurosurgical medical device innovator NICO Corporation and Kiyatec, a leader in functional precision oncology, announced a partnership today in glioma patient care to address the well-published unmet clinical need of obtaining better tissue to achieve greater accuracy in predicting tumor response to cancer targeted agents and chemotherapies.

NICO's automated, non-ablative and non-thermal Myriadâ tissue resection device and Automated Preservation Systemâ (APS) collects and biologically preserves tissue while in the operating suite. This helps maintain the tumor microenvironment, which aids in the preservation of biological information needed for researchers and clinicians. "Our goal is to lead the way in modernizing tissue biobanking for the new molecular era by starting the process in the operating room," said Jim Pearson, president and CEO of NICO.

In this partnership, Kiyatec's CLIA-certified laboratory will receive tissue from NICO's APS and use its 3D Predict™ Glioma assay, a 7-day drug-on-tumor process, to accurately predict a tumor-specific therapeutic response before treatment begins. This will help neuro-oncologists make more informed treatment decisions for their GBM patients.

Kiyatec CEO Matthew Gevaert, PhD, said, "This initiative with NICO spotlights the importance of tissue quality as we implement new and better ways to improve outcomes for high grade glioma patients. Testing tissues with increased long-term cell viability, a benefit of tissue from NICO's APS, enhances our mission to disrupt glioma cancer care by accurately predicting patient-specific response and non-response before the start of treatment."

A recent study comparing tumor tissue collected using conventional methods to tissue collected using the NICO Myriad and APS system showed NICO's tissue was equivalent or superior in every metric tested: long-term cell viability, RNA preservation, protein preservation, and live cell count. This important advancement is a key ingredient in suppling Kiyatec with the best possible information for 3D Predict.

"Imagine better tissue leading to more certainty of what drugs will work, or even more importantly, what drugs won't work in treating one of the most treatment-resistant cancers," Pearson said. "This partnership is a step in the right direction for dramatically increasing the percentage of patients we can help with precision medicine."

Because GBM patients exhibit highly variable treatment responses in both newly diagnosed and recurrent tumors, tests measuring the response of their live cancer cells against a panel of drugs – which then determine the best patient-specific therapy options – may result in delayed disease progression. To date, drug treatments for GBM have not significantly extended patient lives beyond a few extra months. Improving patient-specific response detection through highly viable tissue samples is an opportunity to significantly improve this extension of time, Gevaert said.

About NICO Corporation

NICO is the first and only company in the world to develop and patent technologies to create an entirely new minimally invasive surgical market in neurosurgery for subcortical and skull base lesions. NICO technologies have been featured in more than 180 peer-reviewed publications with over 550 unique authors from major academic centers. Data from these publications suggest improved clinical outcomes in Minimally Invasive Parafascicular Surgery (MIPS). For more information, visit NICOneuro.com, and follow the latest news on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Kiyatec

Kiyatec is a functional precision oncology company that measures the response of each patient's live cancer cells to inform oncologists' treatment selection decisions. The company's Clinical Services offers clinical testing for high-grade glioma, and is developing assays for use in ovarian, breast, non-small cell lung cancers, and rare tumors in its CLIA-certified lab. The company's Drug Development Services works in partnership with leading biopharmaceutical companies to unlock response dynamics for their pre-clinical investigational drug candidates across the majority of solid tumor types. For more information, visit www.kiyatec.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact: Sue Goin
sue.goin@sapphire-com.com
317.402.869

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unique-partnership-seeks-to-advance-precision-medicine-options-for-deadly-gbm-brain-tumors-301644876.html

SOURCE NICO Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Alzheimer’s Drugs Advance but Slowing Disease Remains a Challenge

    Although Biogen and Eisai’s lecanemab cleared plaque from patients’ brains, researchers say the benefits may be limited

  • Medicare annual enrollment — what you need to know

    15 those already on Medicare can make changes to their coverage as needed. This is known as the Medicare ​a​nnual ​e​nrollment period. Read: Sticking with your Medicare plan this open enrollment season?

  • Health officials warn that the upcoming flu season could be severe

    A new poll shows that only 49% of adults in the U.S. plan to get a flu vaccine. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Celine Gounder joins "CBS Mornings" to explain who is most at risk for getting the flu and why now is the time to get the flu vaccine.

  • America is facing a diaper crisis, and the anti-abortion movement is making it worse

    Many families across the U.S. lack access to supplies essential to their baby's well-being, including clothing, food, and diapers.

  • How to approach Medicare’s enrollment period this year

    The Inflation Reduction Act may affect how some beneficiaries want or need to structure their coverage

  • FDA Approves GSK's Whooping Cough Vaccine During Pregnancy For Prevention In Infants

    The FDA has approved GSK Plc's (NYSE: GSK) Boostrix vaccine during the third trimester of pregnancy to prevent whooping cough in infants younger than two months. "When the Boostrix vaccine is given during pregnancy, it boosts antibodies in the mother, which are transferred to the developing baby," the agency said. While the FDA's approval of Boostrix has always included its use during pregnancy to protect the vaccinated individual, the latest decision expands its use to help prevent pertussis, c

  • Jimmy Kimmel says 5-year-old son Billy ‘has almost no interest’ in learning about his heart surgeries

    Jimmy Kimmel is sharing an update on his 5-year-old son Billy Kimmel's health following multiple heart surgeries.

  • This is how many times a week you need to work out to get fit

    Getting rest days in between workouts is important for recovery

  • India facing a pandemic of antibiotics-resistant superbugs

    Resistance to common antibiotics had risen by up to 10% in India in a year, a new report finds.

  • Boston health officials worried about levels of COVID in wastewater, and cases are falling again in New York and New Jersey

    Boston health officials are concerned about elevated levels of the coronavirus in the city's wastewater, after the concentration climbed 3.1% over the past week and by nearly 100% in the past two weeks, the Associated Press reported.

  • 5 facts about vaginal discharge every woman should know

    Vaginal discharge is often misunderstood, but it plays a key role in keeping the vagina healthy.

  • Many Americans are shunning the Omicron COVID booster. What it means for the coming season as the virus mutates

    Some experts worry that lower booster rates will help the virus mutate this fall and winter.

  • Does walking 10,000 steps a day help you lose weight?

    Lead study author says: 'Exercise alone is not always the most effective way to lose weight'

  • Companies lack targets for employee mental health, study shows

    Only three companies out of 20 have published objectives for employee mental health management, a study from British charity investment manager CCLA revealed on Monday, despite "clear evidence" that such targets can save money. CCLA's new investor benchmark, which assessed 100 of the world's largest listed firms, showed a disconnect between their recognition of workers' mental health as an important business issue and formalised public commitments and disclosure. "There may be no shortage of mental health initiatives in the international workplace, but when it comes to integrating mental health into formal management systems and processes, most global companies have much further to go," Amy Browne, stewardship lead at CCLA, said in a statement.

  • Here's What Medicare Part B Costs and Covers in 2023

    If you're 65 or older, then Medicare is there to help you get the healthcare coverage you need. For hospital and inpatient care, Medicare Part A is the choice that tens of millions of people turn to. But for covering routine doctor visits and other outpatient care, Medicare Part B is the traditional option for many participants in the program.

  • Explainer-U.S. marijuana pardons help thousands, leave others in prison

    U.S. President Joe Biden's pardon for thousands of Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law has profound impact, experts and individuals say, even if it affects fewer people than similar state and local initiatives. Biden has called on governors to issue similar pardons regarding state marijuana offenses. Biden's pardons announced Oct. 6 affect about 6,500 people convicted of cannabis possession at the federal level.

  • 'Here's What Happened When I Did Carrie Underwood's Leg-Focused Workout For A Month'

    Carrie Underwood trains extremely hard when she's at home and on tour. Here's what happened when I did Carrie's exact full-body workout from her trainer.

  • 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Chicago helps raise funds for care, support, research

    Hundreds walked to end Alzheimer's Saturday morning in Chicago.

  • Pro-choice protesters rally in Seattle ahead of midterms

    STORY: At Cal Anderson Park in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, people gathered to share their frustration of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24.Protester Rhonda Tracy, who has six granddaughters, told Reuters, "if I don't stand up, and they are at the mercy of this law staying in place, and they can't choose, I can't live with myself," adding that the right to abortion amounted to basic healthcare for women. "I think seeing what has happened in the individual states, seeing that abortion bans have gone into effect, and that women's health is being challenged left and right and that people are having to travel to different states, people are having to make really complicated choices about their lives, and the lives of their family, I think it's really devastating," Seattle resident Sarah Hein said. "I really hope that this changes. And that the politicians we elect this cycle will make the changes that women need."Organizers of the event estimate about 400 people attended the rally.

  • Thai town struggles with sudden loss of so many of its young

    Paweenuch Supholwong sits on her mother’s lap and fidgets with her pigtails as her mother tells the remarkable story of how the 3-year-old wisp of a girl survived Thailand’s worst mass killing — the only child to emerge unscathed from a day care after a former police officer massacred preschoolers while they napped. Two dozen children were among the 36 people shot and slashed to death in an attack that shattered the serenity of the rural township of Uthai Sawan, robbing the small farming community of much of its youngest generation in the blink of an eye. Paweenuch was deeply asleep and covered by a blanket on the floor when the attacker burst through the front door and killed 22 of her classmates who lay around her — apparently missing her because he thought she was already dead, her mother Panomplai Srithong said.