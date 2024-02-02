'Unique talented group.' Craftsmanship on display at Hyannis boat builder show

HYANNIS — The gleaming yellow hull, white center console, and stainless steel rub rails of the Crosby 24 were the center of attention Friday morning at the Boat Builders Show on Cape Cod. E.M. Crosby Boatworks' employees Tripp Grohe polished the cold-molded hull while Scott Finn walked the teak sole to make sure it was ready for visitors.

The Crosby 24, a wooden, handmade center console with Suzuki 300 mph outboard motor had all the bells and whistles, said Grohe. It sported a teak covering board, recessed cleats, teak laminate swim board, two Garmin nautical systems and gorgeous custom-made helm seat made of mahogany. For the uninitiated, a center console is a type of single-decked open hull boat where the helm is in the center.

Tripp Grohe, left, and Scott Finn put a shine on a 24-foot boat from E.M. Crosby Boatworks in Hyannis before doors open Friday for the annual Boat Builders Show on Cape Cod at the Hyport Conference Center in Hyannis. The show runs through Sunday.

But while it may have been one of the biggest boats at the Hyport Conference Center, it was by no means the most beautiful. All of the boats on display are state-of-the-art creations made by small, independent boatbuilders. Most of them are Cape or Island-based, but boatbuilders from Portsmouth, Rhode Island and Marblehead were also represented.

There were rowboats, skiffs and sailboats. There were center consoles, canoes and kayaks. There was even an electric tender. All of them shiny and bright, wooden jewels of craftsmanship, all polished to a sheen that made the room sparkle.

'A unique talented group'

Scott Dayton, who has organized and run the show for 15 years (COVID-19 shut the show down for a few years) said the purpose of the show is to put people in touch with the boat builders and give them exposure.

“This is a unique talented group,” he said. “You are talking with the person who is building the boat, not a salesperson.

Thirty-six exhibitors are on hand, including some of the biggest names in boatbuilding: Crosby, with eight generations of boatbuilding behind it, and Hood. Ted Hood was an American yacht designer and America’s Cup contender.

Dayton said there is a broad price range but expect to pay for fine craftsmanship. A Caracal Catboat from Arey’s Custom Boats started at $98,000. A show special, a 14-foot rowing peapod with leather oars cost $7,850. There was no price on the Crosby 24.

The show runs Friday through Sunday at Hyport Conference Center, 35 Scudder Ave, Hyannis. Friday hours are 2 to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10. Children under 12 are free. A ticket is good for entry to the Cape Cod Maritime Museum. For information, go to https://www.boatbuildersshowcc.com/show-information.html

