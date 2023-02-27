U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,983.16
    +13.12 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,893.11
    +76.19 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,467.23
    +72.29 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.15
    +5.67 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.63
    -0.69 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.60
    +7.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    20.72
    -0.22 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0609
    +0.0057 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9200
    -0.0290 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    +0.0114 (+0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2460
    -0.1600 (-0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,292.14
    -222.11 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.63
    -4.78 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.11
    +56.45 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

UNIQUE VACATIONS APPOINTS TONY CORTIZAS AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

·3 min read

~Veteran Hospitality Marketer Brings Proven Experience to Representative Company of Leading All-Inclusive Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts Brands~

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Vacations Inc. (UVI), an affiliate of the worldwide representative of Sandals® Resorts and Beaches® Resorts, today announced the appointment of Tony Cortizas as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately.  Cortizas brings more than three decades of creative storytelling and strategic brand building expertise for global hospitality names.  He will report to CEO Jeff Clarke,  strengthening his leadership role within the organization where he is charged with directing research, creative, and brand marketing for the hospitality brands under the UVI umbrella, particularly all-inclusive trailblazer Sandals Resorts and sister brand, family-friendly Beaches Resorts.

Pictured: Tony Cortizas
Pictured: Tony Cortizas

"Tony's body of award-winning work demonstrates his proven ability to engage audiences over time and across channels with rich storytelling and opportunities that foster lifelong relationships between brands and customers," said Clarke.  "We are thrilled to have his expertise as we take on the transformative work of exceeding the expectations of new generations of audiences to Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts."

Prior to his promotion to CMO, Tony Cortizas was SVP of Brand Development, a role he held since his return to Unique Vacations in 2021.  Before that, Tony spent fourteen years with Meliá Hotels International, most recently as V.P. of Global Brand Strategy where he led the strategic vision of the company's entire brand portfolio, driving performance through optimization of the customer journey.

For more than a dozen years starting in 1995, Tony was part of the Unique Vacations team, directing global advertising and working closely with agency partners and directly with Sandals Resorts International Founding Chairman Gordon "Butch" Stewart on consumer-facing campaigns, web design, digital marketing and industry co-operative programs.  These efforts, among many others, helped define and raise the profile of Sandals Resorts as the leading luxury all-inclusive vacation for adult couples and Beaches Resorts as the family market leader.

Since his return, Tony has been working to enhance the customer journey, from partners and vendors to travel advisors and ultimately guests as they engage with and experience the Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts brands.

"We are at an incredible moment in the story of all-inclusive hotels when the market is seeking clarity and resonance.  I am thrilled to bring my point of view and passion to brands that I believe deeply in and create the winning differentiation they deserve," said Cortizas.

About Unique Vacations, Inc.
Unique Vacations is an affiliate of the worldwide representative for Sandals Resorts, including Sandals® Resorts and Beaches® Resorts and Fowl Cay Resort and Your Jamaican Villas, delivering the best Caribbean vacations to every sector of the market. Fulfilling sales, marketing, public relations, creative services, and web-based initiatives for Sandals Resorts, Unique Vacations works to effectively showcase and grow each distinct brand among consumers, partners, media, and industry professionals alike. Unique Vacations is also committed to the success of its retail travel partners, offering the most comprehensive agent education and reward and recognition programs in the industry and a stringent pricing policy that eliminates discounting, protects brand integrity, and avoids consumer confusion. For over 30 years, Unique Vacations has continued to successfully elevate the resort portfolio of Sandals Resorts as the World's Leading All-Inclusive Company.

Contact:
The Decker/Royal Agency
sandals@deckerroyal.com

Unique Vacations Inc.
Unique Vacations Inc.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unique-vacations-appoints-tony-cortizas-as-chief-marketing-officer-301756920.html

SOURCE Unique Vacations Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Do’s and don’ts of layoffs: These are the things you should never post on LinkedIn if you lose your job

    Losing your job can understandably be very emotional. But once you put it all out there online, it's hard to take it back.

  • One laid-off tech worker’s odyssey: 5 months, 100 job applications and 25 interviews

    At the end of January, the success rate for people seeking jobs in tech was just 55%, according to ZipRecruiter.

  • These are the 7 most in-demand skills for finding a new job with a fat paycheck

    Employers are looking for candidates with these high-income skills.

  • Can I afford to retire at this exact moment? Here are 3 simple rules of thumb to figure out if you can make a move in 2023

    Think of all the other ways you could use your home office.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With Just $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Southwest Airlines Testing Major Boarding Process Changes

    Southwest Airlines has a unique boarding process that some passengers love, but there's clearly room for improvement.

  • ‘Dead Cow’ Awakens as Pipelines Revive Argentina’s Shale Hopes

    (Bloomberg) -- In a windswept desert southwest of Buenos Aires, black steel tubes the length of school buses extend in a line toward the horizon. The scene is the clearest sign yet that one of the world’s biggest shale plays finally has a shot at living up to its promise.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins

  • Exclusive-Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to receive an EU antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said. The European Commission opened an investigation in December, saying the deal, announced last year, would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software. The Commission will set out its concerns in a statement of objections, the people said.

  • The Easy Way You Can Boost Your 401(k) By 8% Right Now

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    With commodity prices remaining volatile, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat. Stocks like FCX, SCCO and CDE are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their growth prospects.

  • Under Armour's new CEO met with depressed stock

    Under Armour's new president and CEO Stephanie Linnartz takes the helm of the sportswear company on Monday, as its stock price has fallen by over 45% over the last year.

  • As Walmart, Home Depot raise wages, analyst calls it 'no brainer' for long-term value

    Big box retailers — and big-time employers — in the U.S. recently announced plans to increase minimum wages.

  • Hotel REITs Are Smashing Estimates Like Crazy

    In January, it became apparent that something was different in the hotel real estate investment trust (REIT) sub-sector, as stocks that had been trashed by investors throughout 2022 were suddenly springing back to life. Some of the stocks were up more than 27% during the month. Some were raising dividends for the first time in a while. Were these just oversold bounces, or was somebody counting the cars in the parking lot and knew the hotel industry was picking up occupancy? Although the stocks t

  • 4 Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Cable Television Industry

    Zacks Cable Television industry participants like Comcast (CMCSA), Charter Communications (CHTR), Rogers Communication (RCI) and DISH Network (DISH) are benefiting from growing demand for high-speed Internet and increased consumption of media amid significant cord-cutting.

  • Investors Target AI Winners and They're Not All Household Names

    As AI investment funds surge this year, investors targeting the technology's corporate winners find them in all sizes.

  • London’s Oil Party Week Is Back With Talk of Coming Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil industry’s biggest party is properly returning to London for the first time since the pandemic, and the hottest topic will be whether prices are gearing up for a major rally. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Five States; Obi Takes LagosUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in

  • Nio Wins a Big Battle That Might Help it Sell More Cars

    The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker has cleared a major hurdle after a dispute with VW's Audi.

  • Citigroup expects $190 million of costs tied to Russia wind-down

    Citi, which had the largest presence in Russia among U.S. banks, nearly two years ago said it would exit the retail business in the country as part of a retreat from some overseas markets. It later expanded the scope of its exit to include its local commercial banking unit after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and forecast charges of around $170 million. Besides Citigroup, companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are also scaling back their businesses in Russia.

  • Key Coal Port Adds More Evidence China Trade Curbs Have Eased

    (Bloomberg) -- A major coal port in Australia said vessels bound for China had arrived at the facility this month, adding more evidence of an easing of curbs on sales to the top consuming nation. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Uni