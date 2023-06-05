A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom

The global electric vehicle market is a crowded space valued at nearly $194 billion in 2022 and set to reach an astounding $694 billion by 2030.

Now it’s time to find more unique opportunities as many of these smaller car manufacturers find the market being overtaken by the traditional auto giants like Ford, Chevy and GM.

Opportunity abounds, but phenomenal cash burn and a slower path to profitability have rendered this crowded space rather risky.

But the EV market isn’t just about the roadways …

The waterways are going electric, too, and the playing field is much less chaotic, with the clear first-mover advantage going to Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR), with its proprietary PowerTrain outboard motor and the launch of the fastest electric speedboat in its class on the market.

The electric boat market is set to grow at a CAGR of nearly 13%. By 2030, this market will be worth almost $15 billion, and it's much easier to navigate.

As we speak, the multi-billion-dollar boat battery market is undergoing its biggest transition since the invention of the boat motor itself.

And VMAR has successfully developed the world’s most powerful marine electric motor, with proprietary technology. First revenues from the PowerTrain are coming this year, along with a second revenue chain in the form of a disruption to the boat rental market.

Sailing legend Ian Bruce is behind VMAR, and unique among EV offerings, the company has zero debt and is positioned to be free-cash-flow positive in 2024.

That’s a good starting point for an electrified market that has few (if any) players who aren’t burning cash at an untenable rate.

The Proprietary Tech Powering Clean Boating

The newly unveiled H2e Bowrider speed boat took the Paris Boat Show by storm in December, and made its official debut in February in Miami, with deliveries to start this summer.

The boat, developed in partnership with Four Winns, is special because it showcases VMAR’s E-Motion 180 HP electric outboard motor.

That motor, with proprietary PowerTrain technology, makes the H2e Bowrider the first all-electric series production bowrider on the market.

The E-Motion is the first fully electric, production-ready, high-performance 180 HP, which makes it the key market disruptor. With its proprietary technology, which includes the batteries, the engine and the software, Vision Marine’s E-Motion is now the only turn-key solution for boat manufacturers in its class. That’s a strong first-mover position to be in at the critical junction of a high-dollar energy transition.

Vision Marine’s (NASDAQ:VMAR) E-Motion fully charges overnight with no additional infrastructure, has the highest horsepower engine in its class on the market, offers the first-ever custom design marine battery packs, and it all comes in at a lower cost than any competitors:

Now, it’s all about capturing market share, and that’s where it gets interesting.

How close are they? Well, the plan is to market the E-Motion Powertrain to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) rather than the public, and they have already received hundreds of advance orders.

And investors will get to see the first revenues from PowerTrain this year already.

Flipping the Switch on the Boat Rental Market

VMAR has a broader vision beyond the most powerful outboard electric motor in its class, too: They also plan to flip the boat rental market and turn it electric.

That $5-billion+ boat rental market (think: thousands of resorts and marinas worldwide) is ripe for flipping, and VMAR’s flagship Newport business managed to serve 300,000 clients in the first three years, annualizing $4 million in revenues with a 35% profit margin.

For 2023, Vision Marine will be rolling out two more fully-owned electric boat rental locations and launching their franchise model. By 2024, it’s full speed ahead with scaling.

The company’s proprietary technology gives it the opportunity to become one of the NASDAQ’s most exciting EV plays.

By the end of 2024, Vision Marine expects to free-cash-flow positive, and by 2025, it expects to have two profitable and growing divisions, after which the scaling is expected to gain further momentum.

Zero Debt at a Time of Serious Electric Cash-Burn

This summer should be interesting on the water.

Vision Marine (NASDAQ:VMAR) not only has developed the most powerful electric motor solution on the recreational boating market, but it’s also a member of an elite club in this segment that has proprietary technology, zero debt and clear growth runways.

With investors pouring money into anything electric in the wake of a major European push for zero-carbon and the Biden administration’s clean energy-friendly Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a company that has already staked its claim on the market with a proprietary tech product and is going into its first major expansion push with zero debt has more than just first-mover advantage.

