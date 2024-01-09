Unisem (M) Berhad (KLSE:UNISEM) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

Unisem (M) Berhad's (KLSE:UNISEM) stock up by 3.8% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Unisem (M) Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Unisem (M) Berhad is:

5.0% = RM118m ÷ RM2.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.05 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Unisem (M) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.0% ROE

It is quite clear that Unisem (M) Berhad's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 10%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Although, we can see that Unisem (M) Berhad saw a modest net income growth of 18% over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Unisem (M) Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 17% in the same period.

KLSE:UNISEM Past Earnings Growth January 9th 2024

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Unisem (M) Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Unisem (M) Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Unisem (M) Berhad has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 40% (or a retention ratio of 60%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, Unisem (M) Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 51% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Unisem (M) Berhad is speculated to rise to 8.6% despite the anticipated increase in the payout ratio. There could probably be other factors that could be driving the future growth in the ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Unisem (M) Berhad has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

