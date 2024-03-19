Unisem (M) Berhad's (KLSE:UNISEM) top owners are public companies with 41% stake, while 30% is held by insiders

Key Insights

Unisem (M) Berhad's significant public companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 69% ownership

30% of Unisem (M) Berhad is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Unisem (M) Berhad (KLSE:UNISEM), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 41% to be precise, is public companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 30% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Unisem (M) Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

KLSE:UNISEM Ownership Breakdown March 19th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Unisem (M) Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Unisem (M) Berhad. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Unisem (M) Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

KLSE:UNISEM Earnings and Revenue Growth March 19th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Unisem (M) Berhad. Our data shows that Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 41% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 27% and 3.0% of the stock. Sin Chia, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Unisem (M) Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Unisem (M) Berhad. Insiders own RM1.8b worth of shares in the RM5.9b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 13% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 41% of Unisem (M) Berhad. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

