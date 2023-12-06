Unisem (M) Berhad's (KLSE:UNISEM) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Unisem (M) Berhad (KLSE:UNISEM) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Unisem (M) Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = RM141m ÷ (RM3.0b - RM394m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Unisem (M) Berhad has an ROCE of 5.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 10%.

See our latest analysis for Unisem (M) Berhad

roce

In the above chart we have measured Unisem (M) Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Unisem (M) Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Unisem (M) Berhad Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Unisem (M) Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 8.3%, but since then they've fallen to 5.3%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line On Unisem (M) Berhad's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about Unisem (M) Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Yet despite these poor fundamentals, the stock has gained a huge 126% over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

Story continues

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Unisem (M) Berhad and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.