Uniserve 2nd Quarter Results for the period ended November 30, 2021

Uniserve Communications Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • USSHF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (“Uniserve”) a provider of IT solutions and services to business and residential customers in Canada wishes to announce second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results. Q2 and Q2 year to date fiscal 2022 revenue increased by 12% and 3% respectively as compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year. Q2 fiscal 2022 Net Income was $136K and Q2 year to date fiscal 2022 Net Income was $265K, as compared to Net loss of $57K and Net loss of $318K respectively for the prior year fiscal periods. The Company will continue to focus on its operating results in fiscal 2022 by continuing to implement operational efficiencies, grow recurring revenues and enhance value added for its customers.

Uniserve Communications Corporation

Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive Income (loss)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended
November 30

Six months ended
November 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$ 1,834,806

$ 1,642,626

$ 3,635,418

$ 3,528,102

Cost of revenue

989,313

936,127

1,991,909

2,073,851

845,493

706,499

1,643,509

1,454,251

Expenses

Operations and service delivery expenses

460,430

384,140

900,213

1,130,075

Sales and marketing

140,260

160,401

240,180

264,750

Amortization of property and equipment

88,949

131,422

172,404

236,849

Amortization of intangible assets

14,304

18,614

29,488

38,695

703,943

694,577

1,342,285

1,670,369

Operating Profit (Loss)

141,550

11,922

301,224

(216,118

)

Other Expenses (Income)

Finance charges

38,066

68,910

82,919

128,399

Gain on foreign exchange

1,127

313

(1,231

)

(26,791

)

Gain on settlements

(30,309

)

-

(38,629

)

-

Finance Income

(3,770

)

-

(7,081

)

-

5,114

69,223

35,978

101,608

Net and Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the period

$ 136,436

($ 57,301

)

$ 265,246

($ 317,726

)


About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.
Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect.”

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.

Walter Schultz
Chairman of the Board

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.


