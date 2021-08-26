Uniserve Announces Restructured Debt And Anticipated Closing Of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX-V: USS) (the “Company”) wishes to announce it has amended the terms of its $570,000 Debenture (original principal amount of the Debenture). The amendment reduces the principal amount outstanding to $400,000, reduces the interest rate charged to 6%, with interest payable monthly, and extends the term for an additional two years. The Debenture can be converted into shares at $0.15 per share to the date of maturity.

Further, the Company announces that it has reduced the interest rate on a $500,000 Note from 9% to 6% per annum and has reduced the interest rate on $300,000 of Notes from 3.5% to 3% per annum.

The Company further announces that it is proceeding with its 7,000,000 Unit private placement, offered at $0.10 per Unit, as announced in its June 8, 2021 and July 28, 2021 Press Releases, and anticipates closing within the next two weeks, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The terms of the placement remain unchanged as announced July 28, 2021.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.

Kelly Walker

President and CEO

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

