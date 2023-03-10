U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,861.59
    -56.73 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,909.64
    -345.22 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,138.89
    -199.47 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.70
    -53.88 (-2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.68
    +0.96 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.70
    +38.10 (+2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.03
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0643
    +0.0056 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    -0.2300 (-5.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    +0.0111 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9620
    -1.2000 (-0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,195.65
    -131.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.46
    -0.37 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

Unishippers Named a 2023 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

·4 min read

Independent Survey Shows Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with Unishippers' Performance

DALLAS, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unishippers, one of the nation's only full-service third-party logistics providers (3PLs), was recently named a Top Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement.

Franchise Business Review provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. This is the 18th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-200-franchises/.

Unishippers was among over 360 franchise brands, representing nearly 38,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Unishippers' franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

Unishippers' survey data showed the following:

  • 97% of franchisees are likely to invest in the franchise again

  • 97% of franchisees enjoy being part of Unishippers

  • 92% of franchisees "agree" or "strongly agree" to respecting the franchisor

"Our B2B, national franchise model provides entrepreneurs an incredible opportunity to own their own business while enjoying freedom, flexibility and unlimited growth potential in a recession-resistant industry," said Dustin Wesley, Unishippers Senior Vice President of Franchise Development. "We work hard every day to earn and maintain the trust of our franchisees by providing them with strong operational support, in-depth training and access to the tools, resources and technology they need to build and run successful businesses. We are honored to appear in the FBR200 rankings once again and to continuously be recognized by our franchisees as one of the top franchise opportunities in the market."

"Franchisee satisfaction levels hit an all-time high last year despite the pandemic, and we are pleased to report that our 2023 research shows satisfaction has remained sky high—a sure indicator that franchisee satisfaction is a top priority for franchise companies—and that's good news for franchise owners and anyone thinking about investing in a franchise," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them. This year, nearly 38,000 franchisees completed our survey and from there we identified the franchise brands with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance to educate potential buyers about which franchise to invest in. Each of the 200 Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners on this year's list achieved stellar ratings from their franchisees."

For more than 30 years, Unishippers has been the trusted advisor for small and mid-sized businesses across the country. As one of the nation's only full-service third-party logistics providers, and as part of the Dallas-based global logistics group that includes sister brands Worldwide Express and GlobalTranz, Unishippers offers a comprehensive portfolio of freight (LTL, FTL and specialty options) and small package services. Its more than 200 franchises specialize in helping SMBs find affordable solutions for their shipping challenges – from evaluating and streamlining supply chains to selecting the right transportation type and everything in between.

Unishippers has previously appeared in Franchise Business Review's annual rankings, including in 2022 when the company received awards for Most Innovative Franchises, Most Profitable Franchises, Top Franchises for Veterans, Top Recession-Proof Franchises, Top Low-Cost Franchises and Top Franchises Culture.

To learn more about franchise opportunities at Unishippers, please visit www.unishippersfranchise.com.

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2023 Top Franchises.

About Unishippers and Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering more than 121,000 customers access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations, Worldwide Express, combined with its sister brands GlobalTranz and Unishippers, is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage in the country. As the largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the US, the company is a local partner for the global supply chains for shippers of all sizes, from small- to medium-sized businesses to enterprise organizations. This, coupled with a selective portfolio of more than 75 LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, provides clients with an unmatched range of options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more about franchise opportunities at Unishippers, please visit www.unishippersfranchise.com.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unishippers-named-a-2023-top-franchise-by-franchise-business-review-301769444.html

SOURCE Unishippers

Recommended Stories

  • Schwab Has Worst Drop in Years After SVB, Block Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst two-day stretch since 2016 for Charles Schwab Corp. looks like a case of bad timing for the buyers behind a large block trade in the brokerage.Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advise

  • Costco Gives Members a Gift It Doesn't Have to

    The warehouse club wants to deliver value for its members and it has a silver bullet to make that happen that most of its rivals lack.

  • Warren Buffett just added millions more shares of this stock to his portfolio. And it has an 84% return since 2020. Should you invest?

    While Buffett's stock picks may seem appealing, heed another piece of his advice: "I don’t think most people are in a position to pick single stocks."

  • Two U.S. Banks Collapse in 48 Hours. Which One's Next?

    Silvergate served the cryptocurrency industry, while SVB was the bank for Silicon Valley tech startups.

  • Xi adds oversight risk to China EV battery growth plans

    The world's largest battery maker CATL and its rivals in China were put on notice this week with a message from the top. When Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was “both pleased and concerned” about CATL’s electric vehicle (EV) battery dominance, industry executives and regulators heard a caution to be ready to throttle back expansion to keep the current boom from collapsing in a bust of overcapacity. Xi’s remarks, made in response to a presentation by CATL's chairman Robin Zeng on the sidelines of China's annual parliament on Monday, showed CATL has drawn the attention of top Chinese officials.

  • Google over-hired talent to do ‘fake work’ and stop them working for rivals, claims former PayPal boss, Keith Rabois

    The PayPal Mafia veteran claimed new hires were given "fake work", adding that mass layoffs seen in the sector are overdue.

  • I’ll be 60, have $95,000 in cash and no debts — I think I can retire, but financial seminars ‘say otherwise’

    Financial seminars can be a really great starting point to vet for yourself where you are in your journey to retirement, so kudos to you for attending multiple! Just like those financial seminars, I have limited information on your financial situation so I can’t say for sure whether or not you’re set for retirement in a couple of years. For example, in retirement, you’ll have your pension and Social Security, which is great — not a lot of Americans have a pension anymore — but will those be the heavy drivers of your retirement income?

  • Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case

    Despite the backing of the U.S. government, Moderna Inc on Friday failed to persuade a federal judge it should not have to face a patent lawsuit over its COVID-19 vaccine and that the United States should have been sued instead. U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg ruled for the second time that Moderna had not yet shown that the government was the proper target of a lawsuit by Arbutus Biopharma Corp and Genevant Sciences GmbH. Representatives for Moderna, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

  • China EV Price War: Tesla Triggers Desperate Fight For Survival

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Piedmont, Atlantic to seek legal advice against short-seller's claims

    Blue Orca alleged in a report on Wednesday that the mining licenses obtained by Atlantic in Ghana were through what appeared to be "textbook corruption". In 2021, Piedmont invested $100 million in Atlantic to secure spodumene - high-purity lithium ore - from Atlantic's mine in Ghana. Piedmont has a spodumene supply agreement with electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc.

  • When It's Time to Stop Saving for Retirement

    Successful retirement planning demands lots of saving and smart money management. But once you retire, how do you transition from saver to spender?

  • Tesla Rival Nissan Has Some Bad News About Its Electric Vehicles

    Electric vehicle recalls seem to be just as common as recalls of internal combustion engine vehicles. No EV manufacturer seems to be immune to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration safety recalls. "If the pack enclosure is not sealed, water can enter the pack," the NHTSA report said.

  • Tesla Battery Supplier CATL Sees Profits Surge Amid Global EV Boom

    CATL earnings nearly doubled in 2022 capped by a strong fourth quarter. It cited global EV demand. China EV stocks fell.

  • Who Saw It Coming? Short Sellers Were Out Front of Bank Upheaval

    (Bloomberg) -- While this week’s bank-stock drama blindsided most of the market, at least one corner of Wall Street spied trouble ahead.Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money Fr

  • Why is bitcoin tanking? Besides Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate’s collapses, here are other reasons

    Bitcoin saw its losses deepen on Friday, falling below $20,000 for the first time since January, as investors are worried about contagion from Silicon Valley Bank, which was shut down by regulators and taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

  • GM seeks to cut jobs by offering thousands of workers the chance to get paid to quit

    General Motors is doing layoffs a little differently: It’s letting people choose to leave.

  • SVB Is in Sale Talks After Capital Raising Failed, CNBC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- SVB Financial Group is in talks to sell itself after attempts to raise capital amid a bank run failed, CNBC reported.Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From S

  • Ford to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain after other European layoffs

    Ford Motor Co. announced Friday that it will cut around 1,100 jobs at its plant in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia. Ford Spain said in a statement that it notified unions on Friday of what it described as “a profound restructuring of its operations." Ford has recently championed the Valencia plant as its preferred site to assemble “next-generation” electric vehicles on the continent.

  • Slowdown in E-Commerce Hitting Logistics Companies’ Payrolls, Experts Say

    Trucking, warehousing and parcel-delivery companies cut a combined 16,900 jobs in February, following a drop of 2,200 jobs in January, according to seasonally adjusted preliminary employment figures released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. February is typically a soft month for logistics hiring as companies pull back after the peak shipping season at the end of the year, but these latest figures reflect a broader cooling of demand, said Aaron Terrazas, chief economist at company-ratings website Glassdoor Inc. Warehousing and storage companies cut 5,500 jobs last month after adding 1,500 the previous month, according to the BLS data.

  • US Races to Close Loophole in Ban on China Tech Firm Inspur

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is working to close a loophole in restrictions imposed on Inspur Group that leaves American companies such as Intel Corp. free to keep supplying the Chinese server maker’s affiliates.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw M