U.S. markets open in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,672.50
    +18.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,401.00
    +116.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,275.00
    +46.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,693.20
    +11.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.62
    +0.39 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.40
    +5.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.02
    +0.31 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9767
    -0.0053 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.37
    +1.19 (+3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1067
    -0.0056 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5660
    +0.1230 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,462.80
    +42.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.00
    -0.98 (-0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,909.77
    +28.18 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Uniswap Labs eyes over $100 million in new funding

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Uniswap Labs is in early stages of putting together a new round, according to four sources familiar with the matter, as the parent firm of the popular eponymous decentralized protocol gears up to broaden its offerings.

The startup is engaging with a number of investors including Polychain and one of Singapore’s sovereign funds to raise an equity round of $100 million to $200 million at a valuation of about $1 billion, two of the sources said, who like others requested anonymity sharing private information.

The deliberations of the round haven't reached final stages, so terms of the deal may change, the sources cautioned. Uniswap Labs declined to comment, whereas Polychain did not return a request for comment Thursday.

The new funding is indicative of Uniswap’s ambitious plans to expand its offerings. The decentralized exchange commands 64% of all DEX volumes, according to DeFi Llama. And the exchange protocol's token has a market cap of nearly $5 billion despite the market downturn. (During the peak bull cycle last year, Uni’s market cap exceeded $22.5 billion.)

Uniswap Labs, which counts a16z and Paradigm among its existing backers, raised its last funding round -- a Series A -- in August 2020, according to Web3 Signals.

In recent months, Uniswap Labs has shared plans to add “several new products.” One of the new offerings will allow customers to trade NFTs on Uniswap from a number of marketplaces, Uniswap Labs COO Mary-Catherine Lader told Decrypt.

“Our mission is to unlock universal ownership and exchange,” Lader told TechCrunch in an earlier interview. “If you can embed the ability to swap value and have people join the community and exchange value with your project, or your company or organization — that’s a powerful way to allow more people to engage in this ownership.”

Recommended Stories

  • J.B. Hunt Shares Are Failing to Gain Traction

    A fundamental analyst at a sell side firm cut their fundamental rating on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to sector weight from overweight (buy to hold) as they turn cautious on the trucking industry. Let's kick the charts, indicators and tires of J.B. Hunt. Despite price rallies the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line J.B. Hunt has lost ground the past 12 months as sellers of JBHT have been more aggressive than buyers.

  • Swiss National Bank ends era of foreign currency purchases

    ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss National Bank sold 5 million Swiss francs ($5.1 million) worth of foreign currency in market interventions in the second quarter of 2022, data on Friday showed, ending an era of heavy foreign currency purchases to curb the franc's gains. Since scrapping its minimum exchange rate in 2015, the SNB has spent 353 billion francs buying mainly dollars, yen and euros to stem the appreciation of the safe-haven currency. The halt to foreign exchange purchases is the second sea-change in SNB policy recently, with the central bank also quitting its near eight-year era of negative interest rates last week to fight resurgent inflation.

  • Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Spending, Inflation Data

    Global markets stabilized at the end of a volatile week, with the S&P 500 index on track to rise from an almost two-year low.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today

    The stock market took a U-turn on Thursday, erasing all the gains it made on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impacts of high inflation and the interest rate hikes that central banks are implementing to get it back in check. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 2.9%. Companies tied to the electric vehicle industry were getting hit especially hard, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 5% and Chinese luxury EV-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) falling 8.2%.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, Micron, Porsche

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers just warned about getting too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Nike stock plunges as investors trip over all that inventory

    Nike's quarter and outlook left much to be desired.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes as investors are shifting sentiment on the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary moves. They are not exactly disapproving – but they are reconciling to the idea that we’re in for a hard landing, and that the Fed’s projected 4.6% peak inter

  • China Shares Plunge to Lowest Valuation on Record in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Grim milestones keep piling up for Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsAs September draws to an end, the Hang Seng China Enterprises

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • 10 Stocks Are Screaming Buys As Monster Rally Nears, Analysts Say

    Analysts are either optimistic or delusional. But either way, they see a big S&P 500 29% rally coming — and have picked favorite stocks.

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Stock Moves -1.76%: What You Should Know

    Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed the most recent trading day at $43.07, moving -1.76% from the previous trading session.

  • More Likely to 5x First: Roku vs. Shopify

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were huge pandemic favorites during 2020 and early 2021. Investors were optimistic about Roku's position within the connected TV market, and Shopify was putting up fantastic earnings results as it powered a growing number of e-commerce sites. With slowing growth, increasing competition, and the current bear market, both Roku and Shopify have been down over 80% in the past year.

  • Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon

    I bonds are a very popular investment asset, especially in a time of market volatility - the guaranteed variable return is attractive in a time when other investments seem too risky. There's only one major downside - you are limited … Continue reading → The post Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape Are Powering Down Today

    While EV-minded investors were accelerating into shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) on Tuesday, they're shifting into reverse today. As of 12:02 p.m. ET, shares of QuantumScape are down 8.1%. In addition to the overall dour sentiment pervading the markets today, investors are choosing to unplug from QuantumScape's stock after learning of an analyst's recent outlook on the company and his price target on its shares.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Procter & Gamble Stock?

    Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) might be the ideal stock for today's environment. Its business has thrived through prior recessions with pricing power providing flexibility in the battle against inflation. As a holding, P&G can anchor a portfolio with its balance of sales growth and direct cash returns.

  • PC Demand Is Tanking. What It Means for Nvidia, AMD and Intel Stock.

    Susquehana analyst Christopher Rolland lowered price targets for Nvidia, AMD, and Intel stock. “PC-market weakness may be extending beyond consumer and into enterprise,” he wrote.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $25.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day.

  • Dow Jones Bear Market: 3 of the Cheapest, Safest Stocks You Can Buy Today

    On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed into bear market territory, touching an intraday low of 29,161 -- 20% below the high it hit in late December. To put this event in context, the last time the Dow experienced a bona fide bear decline, the world was early in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the much broader S&P 500 index, which tracks 500 of the biggest U.S. companies, the average price-to-earnings ratio currently is 18.4 -- a level that index last saw in 2014.