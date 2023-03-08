U.S. markets closed

Unisync Announces Results of AGM

Unisync Corp.
·1 min read
Unisync Corp.
Unisync Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: “UNI”) (“OTC: “USYNF”) announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on March 8, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

Bruce W. Aunger

7,107,867

100%

294

0%

Douglas F. Good

6,059,957

85.25%

1,048,204

14.75%

Darryl R. Eddy

7,108,161

100%

0

0%

C. Michael O’Brian

7,108,161

100%

0

0%

Joel R. McLean

7,108,161

100%

0

0%

C. Scott Shepherd

7,108,161

100%

0

0%

Tim Gu

6,059,957

85.25%

1,048,204

14.75%

In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Douglas F. Good
Executive Chairman

Investor relations contact:
Douglas F Good at 778-370-1725
Email: dgood@unisyncgroup.com


