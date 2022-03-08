U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,170.70
    -30.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,632.64
    -184.74 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,795.55
    -35.41 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.01
    +11.68 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    125.37
    +1.67 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    2,052.80
    +9.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    26.94
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0903
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3097
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7200
    +0.4110 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,722.93
    +706.65 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.59
    +2.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Unisync Announces Results of AGM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Unisync Corp.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • USYNF
Unisync Corp.
Unisync Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync") (TSX:"UNI") (OTCQX:“USYNF”) announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on March 8, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

Bruce W. Aunger

6,168,305

86.04%

1,000,693

13.96%

Douglas F. Good

6,169,494

86.06%

999,504

13.94%

Darryl R. Eddy

6,161,305

85.94%

1,007,693

14.06%

C. Michael O’Brian

6,169,494

86.06%

999,504

13.94%

Joel R. McLean

7,168,998

100%

0

0%

C. Scott Shepherd

7,168,998

100%

0

0%

Tim Gu

6,169,494

86.06%

999,504

13.94%

Shareholders approved, for a further period of three years, all unallocated stock options issuable pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan by the following vote:

Votes For

Percent

Votes Against

Percent

6,169,494

86.06%

999,504

13.94%

In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Douglas F. Good
Executive Chairman

Investor relations contact:
Douglas F Good at 778-370-1725
Email: dgood@unisyncgroup.com


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • Why Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals, PolyMet Mining, and The Metals Company Are Skyrocketing Today

    After the downturn in the markets yesterday and as energy prices continue to rise today, conservative investors are looking to fortify their portfolios by adding metals exposure to their holdings. The price of gold, for example, crossed the $2,000-per-ounce mark today for the first time since August 2020, while other precious metals like silver, platinum, and palladium are also rising today. It's no wonder, therefore, that Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT: NAK), PolyMet Mining (NYSEMKT: PLM), and TMC the metals company (NASDAQ: TMC) are all looking a lot more lustrous in investors' eyes today.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The S&P 500 rose 1.3% for the week, so I lost badly last week. The S&P 500 has now outperformed my bearish picks -- meaning that I beat the market, as these are stocks I suggest investors avoid -- in 17 of the past 20 weeks. This week, I see Fossil (NASDAQ: FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), and Atlria (NYSE: MO) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges.

  • IBM's Recent Spinoff Brings It to Undervalued Territory

    The company divested a lower-growth and lower-margin segment

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Has Good Odds for EUA Approval, Says Analyst

    After several delays and setbacks, Novavax (NVAX) finally filed an EUA request for its Covid-19 vaccine with the FDA at the end of January. Given precedents and the company’s recent comments, Jefferies’ Roger Song thinks a decision is due shortly. “We see the decision as a near-term stock-moving catalyst, and high likelihood of positive outcome, providing upside potential to the current share price,” Song opined. That could come in handy right now. Like most of the market, the stock has retreate

  • What You Need To Know About Conagra Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAG) Investor Composition

    Every investor in Conagra Brands, Inc. ( NYSE:CAG ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Retail traders pile into energy stocks

    Retail traders aren’t just buying the dip on Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL). They’re also riding the upward wave on energy stocks - particularly small US companies.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stabilizes Ahead of Biden's Executive Order on Crypto

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies traded lower on Monday alongside stocks. Analysts expect bitcoin's trading range between $28K and $69K could result in sharp price swings, eventually giving way to a recovery within two or three months.

  • Is Shopify Stock A Buy? SHOP Stock Makes New Low After E-Commerce Leader's Dramatic Rise And Plunge

    Shopify, an upstart challenging eBay and Amazon.com, saw extraordinary growth during the pandemic but the torrid pace of growth is slowing. Is Shopify stock a buy right now? On Feb. 16, Shopify topped earnings and revenue estimates for the December quarter, which included a record $6.3 billion in global Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Why Vertex Energy Stock Rocketed 28% at the Open Today

    The used-oil refiner reported earnings, but it was the business update that likely put investors in a buying mood.

  • Bumble shares pop despite earnings miss

    Bumble shares are up despite missing on earnings for Q4.&nbsp;

  • Why Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Popped Tuesday

    Semiconductor stocks, which have been under pressure the past several days, bounced back in a big way Tuesday afternoon. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up 4.3%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is up 5.6%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) rounds out the list with a 5.7% gain. After all, Micron shares shed 17% of their value over the past three weeks.

  • The SPAC Acquiring Trump Media Isn't Worth Buying in This or Any Market

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. is trading at an absurd valuation and its stock is likely to be whacked in coming months.

  • Plug Power: Energy Crisis Puts Green Hydrogen in the Spotlight

    The US and its allies are still grappling with how to deal with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Given the West’s dependence on Russian crude oil and natural gas, Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer notes that energy has been “weaponized.” “We are seeing dramatic increases in energy prices,” said the 5-star analyst, who believes this will also put “pressure on the economics of green hydrogen.” That said, as Europe and the US mull over completely banning the import of Russian energy sources