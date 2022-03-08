Unisync Announces Results of AGM

Unisync Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync") (TSX:"UNI") (OTCQX:“USYNF”) announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on March 8, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Bruce W. Aunger 6,168,305 86.04% 1,000,693 13.96% Douglas F. Good 6,169,494 86.06% 999,504 13.94% Darryl R. Eddy 6,161,305 85.94% 1,007,693 14.06% C. Michael O’Brian 6,169,494 86.06% 999,504 13.94% Joel R. McLean 7,168,998 100% 0 0% C. Scott Shepherd 7,168,998 100% 0 0% Tim Gu 6,169,494 86.06% 999,504 13.94%

Shareholders approved, for a further period of three years, all unallocated stock options issuable pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan by the following vote:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 6,169,494 86.06% 999,504 13.94%

In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Douglas F. Good

Executive Chairman

Investor relations contact:

Douglas F Good at 778-370-1725

Email: dgood@unisyncgroup.com



