Unisync Announces Results of AGM
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync") (TSX:"UNI") (OTCQX:“USYNF”) announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on March 8, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:
Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Votes Withheld
Percent
Bruce W. Aunger
6,168,305
86.04%
1,000,693
13.96%
Douglas F. Good
6,169,494
86.06%
999,504
13.94%
Darryl R. Eddy
6,161,305
85.94%
1,007,693
14.06%
C. Michael O’Brian
6,169,494
86.06%
999,504
13.94%
Joel R. McLean
7,168,998
100%
0
0%
C. Scott Shepherd
7,168,998
100%
0
0%
Tim Gu
6,169,494
86.06%
999,504
13.94%
Shareholders approved, for a further period of three years, all unallocated stock options issuable pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan by the following vote:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
6,169,494
86.06%
999,504
13.94%
In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.
