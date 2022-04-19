U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

Unisys Appoints Claudius O. Sokenu as General Counsel and Secretary

·2 min read
Sokenu succeeds Gerry Kenney, who is retiring from Unisys

Claudius Sokenu appointed at Unisys General Counsel and Secretary
Claudius Sokenu appointed at Unisys General Counsel and Secretary

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the appointment of Claudius O. Sokenu as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary. He will lead Unisys' global legal, corporate secretary and ethics and compliance functions. He will report to Unisys Chair and Chief Executive Officer Peter Altabef. His appointment is effective May 2.

Sokenu joins Unisys from Cognizant, a Fortune 200 information technology company, where he served as senior vice president, global deputy general counsel and chief of staff to the general counsel. Prior to joining Cognizant, Sokenu served as deputy general counsel, global head of ethics and compliance and global head of litigation and investigations at Andeavor, a then-Fortune 100 energy company. Previously, he was a partner with three Am Law 100 law firms: Shearman & Sterling, Arnold & Porter and Mayer Brown. Earlier in his career, Sokenu served in the Honors Program at the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Enforcement, first as a staff attorney before concluding his government service as senior counsel. He is a fellow with the American College of Governance Counsel.

Sokenu earned an LL.M in securities and financial regulation from Georgetown University Law Center, where he has also taught classes as an adjunct professor, an LL.M in corporate and commercial law from the University of London's London School of Economics and King's College London and an LL.B with Upper Class Honors from London South Bank University.

He succeeds Gerry Kenney, 70, who is retiring from Unisys effective April 30 after nearly nine years with the company.

"Claudius brings significant in-house, private practice and government legal experience to Unisys. Beyond his legal experience, Claudius possesses both the personal skills and gravitas that have been hallmarks of our general counsel, and I am excited to welcome him to the company," said Altabef. "I would also like to thank Gerry for his many years of exceptional service to Unisys. Gerry has been masterful at forging and maintaining a strong sense of partnership with our businesses and leaders. I will miss both his wise counsel and good humor."

About Unisys
Unisys is a technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding organizations around the world. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Release No.: 0419/9869

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unisys-appoints-claudius-o-sokenu-as-general-counsel-and-secretary-301527729.html

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

