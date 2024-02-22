Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2024

Unisys Corporation beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.51, expectations were $0.36. Unisys Corporation isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good day. And welcome to the Unisys’ Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Michaela Pewarski, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Michaela Pewarski: Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. This morning, Unisys released its fourth quarter and full year financial results. I'm joined this morning to discuss those results by Peter Altabef, our Chair and CEO; Deb McCann, our CFO; and Mike Thomson, our President, and COO, who will participate in the Q&A session. As a reminder, certain statements in today's conference call contain estimates and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. We caution listeners that the current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs forming the basis for our forward-looking statements include many factors that are beyond our ability to control or estimate precisely. This could cause results to differ materially from our expectations.

These items can also be found in the forward-looking statements section of today's earnings release furnished on Form 8-K and in our most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q as filed with the SEC. We do not, by including this statement, assume any obligation to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement referenced herein in light of future events. We will also be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP operating profit or adjusted EBITDA that exclude certain items such as post-retirement expense, cost reduction activities and other expenses, the company believes are not indicative of its ongoing operations as they may be unusual or nonrecurring. We believe these measures provide a more complete understanding of our financial performance.

Story continues

However, they are not intended to be a substitute for GAAP. The non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to the related GAAP measures, and we have provided reconciliations within the presentation. The slides accompanying today's presentation are available on our website. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Peter.

Peter Altabef: Thank you, Michaela. Good morning and thank you all for joining us to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year results. Our fourth quarter performance capped a successful year for the company. Despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, we delivered on our targets and progressed toward our long-term goals. In 2023, we grew full year revenue by 1.8% as reported and 1.6% in constant currency. Our non-GAAP operating margin was 7% for the year and adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.2%. All of these metrics were above our original guided ranges and above the upwardly revised ranges we provided last quarter. Excluding License and Support, revenue grew 4.9%, both as reported and in constant currency in 2023. During the year, we strengthened our foundation for growth in multiple ways.

First, we demonstrated strong client loyalty. Renewing 96% of the contracts was more than $1 million in TCV that came up per renewal in 2023. We also improved our new business signings and pipeline in 2023. New business TCV grew 18% from the prior year and we grew our new business pipeline by 19%. During the year, we also built awareness for our solution portfolio with clients, partners, industry analysts and advisors. For instance, we improved our ranking in nearly half of the major 2023 Analyst and Advisor reports that had included Unisys in the prior year. We also forged several new partnerships, including two arrangements with consulting partners that are expected to drive referrals to Unisys as their preferred solution integrator. At the same time, we strengthened and expanded key relationships with hyperscalers, OEMs and other alliances.

Finally, we made investments in innovation to expand our next generation solutions and advance industry specific solutions such as Unisys logistics optimization. These accomplishments support future growth and advance us toward our long-term goal. Before Deb reviews our fourth quarter and full year financial results, I will provide an update on some of our leading indicators and key strategic initiatives. Beginning with client time, fourth quarter TCV increased more than 300% sequentially and more than 50% year-on-year, resulting in a full year TCV increase of 3%. Excluding L&S, fourth quarter TCV was up more than 300% sequentially and 135% year-over-year, bringing full year Ex-L&S TCV growth to 27%. Fourth quarter new business TCV, which consists of expansion, new scope and new logo increased approximately 50% sequentially and 80% year-over-year.

New business TCV during both the quarter and the year was primarily driven by growth with existing clients. Among our notable client wins for the fourth quarter was a five -year renewal and new scope contract with a leading biotechnology company encompassing both DWS and CA&I solutions. This contract includes new scope elements including communication and collaboration technology support, software asset management, and mobile expense management. Turning to our pipeline, our total company and Ex-L&S qualified pipelines are relatively flat year-over-year. A strong result given healthy fourth quarter signings and the headwinds from fewer expected scheduled renewal signings in 2024. Ex-L&S new business pipeline grew 19% year-over-year. Within our new business pipeline, we're seeing encouraging signs with prospective clients.

Our new logo pipeline is up 32% year-over-year. Several key 2023 go-to-market initiatives have contributed to the quality and strength of our pipeline, especially our new logo pipeline. In our direct sales teams, we introduced new pricing tools, training, and standardization that has brought increased rigor and speed to our proposal, pricing and review processes. For 2024, we have further refined our commission structures to better align incentives with key objectives, such as cross-selling and growing certain next-generation solutions. Our marketing efforts are another key contributor to new business pipeline growth. Our digital marketing campaigns have improved visibility to both our portfolio and our thought leadership. This is most evident in the rankings and sentiment toward Unisys among analysts and advisors that influence client purchasing decisions.

As I mentioned earlier, our 2023 ranking improved in nearly half of the major analysts’ reports in which we appeared in the prior year. And we received new leader rankings from highly regarded firms such as Avasant, Everest and ISG. We were also included as a leader or major player in new IDC reports in digital works place and application monetization. The results of our annual analyst and advisor perception survey, which we commissioned through an independent research firm, further validate our gains with industry influences. For example, this year, more than half of respondents view Unisys’ digital and workplace market vision as better than our competitors, up 28 points. And almost three quarters of respondents recently recommended Unisys to a client, an increase of 14 points in influencer advocacy.

I'll now discuss Ex-L&S pipeline and client activity in each of our segments. DWS pipeline is up 15% year-over-year, including more than 100% growth in our modern workplace pipeline. We're seeing growing interest in intelligent solutions, such as our smart PC refresh offering. We also have several large new opportunities in traditional workplace services. We believe our commitment to delivery excellence in mission critical services is differentiating Unisys with [inaudible] DWS market. Our CA&I pipeline is also progressing, up 3% year-over-year, despite more than 80% growth in 2023 science. Demand tied to public sector digitization is leading to new opportunities. For example, we have several prospects seeking to modernize licensing and permitting, as well as identity access and management platforms.

We also have several opportunities to help clients modernize healthcare, higher education, and justice related record management systems. EMEA is an emerging bright spot within CA&I, where pipeline grew nearly 60% year-over-year. We deployed client technology officers on key accounts in the region, replicating a model we rolled out in DWS in that region. Incorporating client technology officers brings thought leadership to the forefront of our conversation with these clients. In the Specialized Services and Next-Gen Compute portion of ECS, we expanded our product portfolio in 2023 with enhancements to our existing cargo portal and the launch of Unisys Logistics Optimization. We also advanced development of more early-stage industry offerings for banking and financial services clients.

Earlier this year, we integrated Unisys Logistics Optimization with our first pilot-client's cargo management system and completed a successful pilot using live data within a test environment. Currently, we are moving into production with our client's live environment. Given the early signs of success and strong market demand, we are rapidly accelerating our commercialization efforts and formalizing our partner, pricing and channel strategy. Across the company, clients are continuing to adopt, explore and experiment with artificial intelligence, including generative AI. Our effort here centers on using AI to advance business outcomes, such as accelerating revenue and product development, reducing R&D and SG&A expenses, and improving customer or employee set attach.

We are also supporting our clients' efforts to develop their own AI strategies and upskill their talent. For example, in DWS, we are consulting with clients on their training, measurement and business case creation for generative AI tools. We view AI as a powerful tool to help our clients and ourselves achieve breakthroughs faster, better and more efficiently than before. We are focused on expanding and infusing AI into new and existing solutions, rather than selling standalone AI solutions. At a high level, there are three key elements to our approach to data and AI. The first is what we call insights and relationships. We have many high-quality clients, many of which have decades-long relationships with Unisys. Intimate understanding of our clients' most important business aspirations and challenges, coupled with an eye to emerging industry trends relevant to the client, are critical to identifying the highest value use cases for AI and helping our clients navigate AI investment opportunities.

This is complemented by our deep industry domain expertise. Second is capability creation, where we accelerate solutions that yield the greatest impact for our clients. This approach also includes techniques to make data actionable to enable faster realization of benefits of AI and data analytics. We continue to evolve and utilize the best tools, engineering talent, advanced models and architectures, as well as those of our alliance partners. The final element is delivery and realization. Here, our clients embrace the AI-powered solutions we deliver to achieve their strategic objectives and ambitions. Some solutions we are seeing client interest in are delivering personalized content to improve customer interactions, leveraging data and analytics and predictive modeling to increase factory or cargo productivity or synthesizing law and regulations to increase compliance.

Internally, we're applying the same approach. We're focused on using generative AI tools to speed delivery of solutions and to improve productivity within our delivery and corporate functions. For example, our legal team deployed a new AI tool in the fourth quarter for initial document review, which has already reduced the document review resources required for certain matters. Regardless of the application, responsible AI, ethics and compliance are strong guiding principles underlying our approach. Let's talk for a minute about Unisys logistics optimization. In general, we believe we're entering into a new period where companies such as Unisys that are nimble, have an engineering core and can combine capabilities such as AI and quantum in innovative ways will bring more relevant and compelling solutions to clients.

Accessible data is critical to successful application of generative AI. And many of our clients are challenged by the complexity of disparate datasets siloed within their infrastructure estates. We believe we can bring clients economic value by helping them modernize their applications, minimize their technical debt and CapEx and unlock the value inherent in their data. Unisys logistics optimization is an example of that. We can leverage a unique combination of advanced quantum computing expertise. AI, Acumen developed through our working structuring and building data sets, and decades of experience optimizing workflows within industries. We believe Unisys logistics optimization can serve as a blueprint for delivering tangible business value for our clients and for generating new revenue streams for Unisys.

I would like to conclude with a brief update on how we are attracting, retaining and developing our associates. In 2023, initiatives included global AI training and increased internal fulfillment, which set up sourcing and helped reduce our trailing 12-month voluntary attrition to 12.4% at year end, down from 18% last year. In 2024, we are strengthening our winning culture and sense of community. A top priority this year is the launch of a new career passing program to empower associates to take control of their career development. It will also enhance our mobility platform by matching associates with roles that advance them towards their career goals. We're also modifying and enhancing our recognition and rewards programs to encourage associates to acknowledge each other's successes and career milestones.

Lastly, we are launching a year-long events program to provide space for open discussions about our workforce experiences and challenges. With that, I'll turn the call over to Deb.

Deb McCann: Thank you, Peter, and good morning, everyone. My discussion today will refer to slides in the supplemental presentation posted on our website. I will refer to revenue as reported as well as in constant currency, but with segment revenue growth only in constant currency. I will also provide information excluding License and Support, or Ex-L&S, to allow investors to assess progress we are making outside the portion of ECS, where revenue and profit recognition is tied to license renewal timing, which can be uneven. As Peter highlighted, we exceeded our upwardly revised 2023 revenue and profitability guidance and laid a strong foundation to support our future growth. Our performance this year progressed us towards our longer-term goals and demonstrates the resilience of our recurring revenue in an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

A computer engineer developing a secure cloud infrastructure solution.

We also furthered our cost initiatives, which will remain a priority in 2024, and will lay the groundwork for continued profitability and cash flow improvement. Looking at our results in more detail, you can see on slide 5 that fourth quarter revenue was $558 million, up 0.1% year-over-year, or a negative 2.1% decline in constant currency. The decline was expected and driven by license renewal timing in our ECS segment. For the full year, revenue was $2.02 billion, up 1.8% year-over-year as reported, and up 1.6% in constant currency. Excluding License and Support, fourth quarter revenue was $413 million, up 6.8% year-over-year as reported, or 4.3% in constant currency. For the full year, Ex-L&S revenue was $1.59 billion, up 4.9% year-over-year as reported and in constant currency.

These Ex-L&S solutions accounted for 79% of total company revenue and had a next-gen solutions mix of 38% in 2023. Now let's look at our segment revenue, which you can find on slide 6. A reminder that the segment revenue growth rates I am about to discuss are in constant currency. In the fourth quarter, digital workplace revenue grew 6.3% year-over-year to $139 million, driven by new business with existing clients. For the full year, DWS revenue was up 7% to $546 million. Growth resulted from new business signed during 2022 and strong in-year project revenue, particularly in the United States, Canada and Europe. Key solutions in 2023 included modern device management as well as traditional workplace services. Fourth quarter, CA&I revenue declined 0.5% to $139 million due to a prior year benefit from the sale of surplus IP addresses.

Excluding this impact, segment growth would have been more than 2% with strong sales in our Digital Platform and Application or DP&A solutions. Full year CA&I revenue was $531 million, up 2.2% year-over-year. We had a good year of growth with both commercial and public sector clients, offsetting some softness we have seen in the banking and financial services sectors, where budgets have been more challenged. Many of our commercial and public sector clients embraced higher value DP&A solutions in hybrid infrastructure, cybersecurity and application modernization, which leverages our engineering core. More of our clients view the future as hybrid, taking multi-cloud approaches to infrastructure, incorporating private cloud, co-locations, and public clouds for tailored flexibility and security.

Our balance of expertise in mission critical services, hyper scaler partnerships, and next-generation capabilities in data, artificial intelligence and application modernization align us well with these hybrid strategies. We are optimistic about the opportunities to further grow the CA&I segment in 2024. In our Enterprise Computing Solutions segment, fourth quarter revenue was $203 million, a decline of 12.2% due to lower License and Support revenue. This was partially offset by modest growth in specialized services and next-gen compute. For the full year, ECS revenue was $648 million, down 3.9% from 2022, again with strength in specialized services and next-gen compute, partially offsetting a decline in L&S revenue caused by the renewal schedule timing.

License and Support revenue was $144 million in the fourth quarter and $429 million for the full year, exceeding our upwardly revised guidance of $420 million due to closings some smaller renewals earlier than anticipated. Notable fourth quarter renewals included signings with commercial and public sector clients in the United States and Canada and in Latin America. It is important to remember that ClearPath Forward license revenue is highly dependent on the specific client contracts up for renewal and the term and consumption levels of those renewals. Backlog was $3 billion at year end versus $2.4 billion at the end of third quarter and $2.9 billion last year. Sequential and year-over-year backlog growth was due to both the timing of renewals as well as strength in new business signings in our digital workplace segment.

Turning to slide 7, we can see the fourth quarter gross profit was $181 million at 32.5% margin down 160 basis points from the prior year due to the timing of higher margin L&S solution renewals. Excluding L&S, our fourth quarter gross margin was 16.5%, up from 11.8% in the prior year. Most of the expansion was due to the realization of savings from the prior year quarter's cost reduction charges, which we include in Ex-L&S gross margin. Full year gross profit was $551 million, an increase of more than $22 million. Gross margin expanded 70 basis points to 27.4%. Improved delivery and pricing in our Ex-L&S solutions and the realization of savings from prior year cost reduction charges allowed us to generate $22 million of incremental gross profit despite a $50 million headwind from L&S Solutions.

Full year Ex-L&S gross profit grew by 42% in 2023 to $240 million. This reflects a 15.1% gross margin compared to 11.2% last year. This improvement was largely driven by improvements in the CA&I segment and SS&C solutions with ECS, including the realization of savings from prior year cost reduction charges partially offset by a revenue reversal associated with a previously exited contract within all other. I will now touch briefly on segment gross profit, which you will find on slide 8. Fourth quarter DWS gross margin was 15.3%, up slightly from 15.1%, driven by new business with existing clients, partially offset by investments we've made to modernize field service dispatch systems that were implemented late in the year and will help drive future delivery efficiency.

Full year DWS gross margin was flat year-over-year at 14%. As we scale, we expect rising utilization, improved pricing power, growth in modern workplace and our delivery investments to drive steady gross margin improvement in 2024 and beyond. Fourth quarter, CA&I gross margin was 16.3%, down from 19% in fourth quarter 2022, primarily due to a benefit in the prior year from the sale of surplus IP addresses. Full year CA&I gross margin was 15.4%, up from 9.1% or 630 basis points in the prior year. More than 200 basis points of this improvement resulted from our cost initiatives, such as labor market and contingent labor optimizations and increased use of automation. The remaining 400 basis points was due to delivery improvement of certain accounts from 2022.

Our focus on these key accounts helped de-risk the segment from future losses and strengthen key client relationships for future growth. In 2024, our CA&I team is building out more standardized solution architectures and increasing the use of generative AI to accelerate solution development and speed revenue generation. Fourth quarter ECS gross margin was 67.4% compared to 73.3% in the prior year, again due primarily to L&S renewal timing. Full year ECS gross margin was 61.2% compared to 64.5% in the prior year, driven by lower L&S revenue, partially offset by a 370 basis point improvement in SS&C margins, driven by improved pricing as well as expansion signings with existing clients in sectors like life sciences and financial services. Turning to slide 9, fourth quarter non-GAAP operating margin was 11.5% compared to 20.2% in the prior year with adjusted EBITDA of $100 million, a margin of 18% compared to 26.7% in fourth quarter 2022.

This was driven by lower L&S profit due to license renewal timing and higher compensation costs. Full year non-GAAP operating margin was 7% versus 8% in 2022 and adjusted EBITDA was $286 million, a margin of 14.2% compared to 16.5% in 2022. The full year decline was largely due to lower gross profit contribution from our License and Support solution. Fourth quarter GAAP net loss was $165 million or a diluted loss of $2.42 per share compared to diluted earnings of $0.12 per share in fourth quarter 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, fourth quarter net income was $35 million or non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.51 per share compared to $1.22 per share in fourth quarter 2022. Our full year net loss was $431 million or a diluted loss of $6.31 per share compared to $1.57 per share loss in 2022.

On a non-GAAP basis, full year net income was $42 million or non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.60 compared to $1.10 per share in 2022. The fourth quarter and full year net losses were largely driven by actions we took to reduce our U.S. pension liabilities by approximately $500 million in total using pension assets, not corporate cash. These actions resulted in two non-cash pension settlement losses in the first and fourth quarters, which totals $348 million and reflect accelerated recognition of accrued pension expense associated with the pensioners that were transferred as part of the two transactions. These annuity purchases reduce the volatility in our GAAP pension deficit and our projected future cash contributions, as well as the future costs of a full pension risk transfer of our U.S.-qualified defined benefit pension plans as they lower the annuity purchase premium that is based on total liabilities.

Capital expenditures totaled approximately $19 million in the fourth quarter and $79 million for the full year. In 2024, we expect capital expenditures of approximately $90 million to $100 million, supporting both L&S and Ex-L&S growth while keeping in line with our CapEx light strategy. Turning now to slide 10, free cash flow. We generated $4 million of free cash flow in the fourth quarter, bringing our full year free cash flow to negative $5 million, compared to negative $73 million last year. This put us ahead of the expectations we provided last quarter of negative $25 million to negative $30 million, which is largely the result of improvements in working capital and higher than expected profitability. In 2024, we expect to be free cash flow positive by approximately $10 million.

This reflects expectations for cash taxes to decline to approximately $50 million, compared to approximately $63 million in 2023, for net interest payments that are in line with 2023 levels of approximately $20 million. Pension contributions of approximately $20 million as well as environmental, legal and restructuring and other payments of $75 million to $80 million, relatively in line with 2023. Turning now to slide 12, our cash and cash equivalence balance was $388 million at year end, relatively consistent with $392 million at the end of 2022. Our net leverage ratio, including all-defined benefit pension plans, was 2.9x up from 2.1x at the end of 2022. Leverage was higher primarily due to the increase in the GAAP pension deficit, which I will discuss shortly.

Our liquidity is strong and cash balances are well ahead of where we anticipated they would be when we started the year, with no major debt maturities in 2024 and no borrowings against our revolver. I will now provide an update on our global pension plans. Our global GAAP pension deficit, which can be seen on slide 13, was approximately $700 million, compared to approximately $540 million at the end of 2022. About $70 million of this $160 million increase was related to the purchase of insurance contracts by our overfunded UK plans as a first step in eliminating the plans from our corporate balance sheet, effectively eliminating the surplus associated with these overfunded plans. The remaining roughly $90 million increase was due to the net impact of lower discount rates, partially offset by returns in plan assets.

At the end of the year, we report a detailed estimated 10-year expected cash contribution forecast, which you can see on slide 14. Expected contributions to our global pension plans for the five-year period beginning in 2024 are $484 million, $48 million lower than our projections at the beginning of 2023. We will continue to evaluate opportunities for additional reduction in our global defined benefit pension obligations, depending on overall market conditions, which could result in material non-cash settlement charges, like those we have incurred over the past few years. I will now discuss our guidance ranges and provide additional 2024 color, which can be seen on slide 15. Looking ahead, the revenue growth upside we captured in 2023 in both our Ex-L&S and L&S Solutions creates a more difficult comparison for 2024.

Specifically, we had nearly $40 million of incremental revenue and profit in 2023 from signing a multiyear L&S renewal that had been expected to be a single year renewal. It is important to note that even with this contract signing in 2023, we see positive trends in the continued and in some cases expanding use of our platforms. And so we now expect $370 million average annual L&S revenue for the three years beginning in 2024, a $10 million annual increase from our previous projections of $360 million. For total company revenue, we expect a guidance range for constant currency revenue growth of negative 1.5% to positive 1.5%. Revenue growth in constant currency equates to revenue growth of negative 1% to 2% as reported. This revenue guidance also assumes approximately $375 million of License and Support revenue and growth in our Ex-L&S Solutions of 1.5% to 5.0% in constant currency.

2024 non-GAAP operating profit margin is expected to be 5.5% to 7.5%. The midpoint is slightly below our 2023 margin due to lower L&S gross profit due to renewal timing, partially offset by improvement we expect in our Ex-L&S solutions where we expect to expand our gross margin by 150 to 200 basis points in 2024. Delivering on our 2024 guidance will position us for accelerating profitability and free cash flow in 2025, which is when we also expect to see a larger impact from SG&A cost savings and additional margin expansion from continuing delivery actions, we are taking to improve our gross margins. Looking at the first quarter specifically, Ex-L&S revenue is expected to be approximately $385 million to $390 million, which translate to low single digit growth.

Due to renewal timing, we expect L&S revenue of approximately $70 million to $75 million compared to $137 million in the prior year period. The first quarter is expected to be our lowest L&S revenue quarter of the year. And we expect 45% of L&S revenue in the first half of the year with the remaining 55% in the second half. Given the cadence of L&S renewal timing, this translates to our expectation for a first quarter total company revenue decline of approximately 10%. We also expect a first quarter non-GAAP operating margin in the low single digits. I am pleased with the performance we have delivered this year and excited for what's to come in 2024 as we progress further towards achieving our operational and financial goals. I will now turn it back to Peter.

Peter Altabef : Deb, thank you very much. With that, we'll turn the call over to questions. Operator?

Operator: [Operator Instructions] The first question today comes from Rod Bourgeois with DeepDive Equity Research.

See also 13 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now and 13 Best Momentum Stocks To Buy Now.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.