Unit4 Launches new Marketplace Platform to Extend Functionality with Apps and Integrations for e-signing, credit ratings and more

·4 min read

The company's ERP customers can extend the value and add powerful tools to their enterprise cloud stack

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, today announced the launch of Unit4 Marketplace, a new platform where its ISV, Reseller and Service partners can showcase their innovative, bespoke industry and vertical Apps that link to Unit4's ERP solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/Unit4)
(PRNewsfoto/Unit4)

The Unit4 Marketplace will launch with nine of Unit4's global partners and will enable customers to quickly discover partner innovations, as well as explore additional functionality to complement and extend the capabilities of their existing Unit4 solutions. As well as bolstering customer return on investment (ROI), the Marketplace also provides additional toolsets to aid growth, and enables customers to take advantage of ready-made, integrations, thereby saving on in-house development efforts.

Unit4's Marketplace will give customers access to a growing catalogue of reusable, deployable and protected apps, visible through a single storefront, which can be filtered by vertical, region, or functional area.

In addition, this new platform serves to complement Unit4's Developer4U program, designed to support partners to build extension apps which deliver value for customers, and provide partners with new revenue opportunities. Under Developer4U, partners have access to development environments, technology training, and support to develop applications. As of 2022, partners have developed nine applications which are available to Unit4 customers and will work in tandem with Unit4 Marketplace.

Speaking about the new platform, Tom Vandezande, Arribatec Business Services EVP, Arribatec said, "We are very pleased to be a part of Unit4's Marketplace and the opportunities it presents and it is a modern way to offer value-add solutions to both existing and new customers. Being one of the first partners to release an application in the marketplace demonstrates our commitment to Unit4, and we will continue to develop more add-ons that can benefit their customers' business transformation journeys."

The Unit4 Marketplace will leverage partner innovations and development capacity to address customer needs, and the Apps provided by Unit4's partners are designed for use with Unit4 ERP & Unit4 Financials products. The offering will consist of a combination of core products, ERP capabilities, Industry Mesh, services, and ISV partner products. Visible to Unit4 customers, in a one-stop cloud destination, the Marketplace will not only give partners the opportunity to address a new audience, but also the chance build brand and sub-vertical awareness.

Dan André Nylænder, Head of Product Development, Tellit Solutions: "We are excited to be one of the first partners globally to join the Unit4 Marketplace and have six apps ready for the launch. This is a testament to our investments in innovation, integration, and automation on the Unit4 ERP platform. The Unit4 Marketplace will enable us to offer our value-added services and solutions to new customers globally."

Unit4 Marketplace will initially launch with 45 offerings with plans to add to this each quarter. New features include, but are not limited to, consumption-based pricing, integrated e-signing, integrated credit ratings, local legal requirements, automatic supplier maintenance. This is a rolling program which partners can join at any time - further details will be announced in due course.

"The launch of Unit4's Marketplace demonstrates our commitment to a highly networked and connected product and partner ecosystem and will offer both customers and partners a central hub to find and deploy new functionality. Now that it is launched, we look forward to expanding the Marketplace and welcoming more partners to join this global community." said Mike Ettling, CEO, Unit4.

Further Reading

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions power many of the world's mid-market organizations, bringing together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR, and FP&A to share real-time information, and deliver greater insights to help organizations become more effective. By combining our mid-market expertise with a relentless focus on people, we've built flexible solutions to meet customers' unique and changing needs. Unit4 serves more than 5,100 customers globally across a number of sectors including professional services, nonprofit and public sector, with customers including Southampton City Council, Metro Vancouver, Buro Happold, Devoteam, Save the Children International, Global Green Growth Institute and Oxfam America. For further information visit www.unit4.com.

For more information, please visit https://www.unit4.com/, follow us on Twitter @Unit4global, Facebook: Unit4 Business Software, Instagram: @unit4global or visit our YouTube: Unit4 and LinkedIn page

Media Contact:
Lisa Stassoulli
Global Communications Manager, Unit4
Mobile: +44(0)7870 916827
Lisa.Stassoulli@unit4.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unit4-launches-new-marketplace-platform-to-extend-functionality-with-apps-and-integrations-for-e-signing-credit-ratings-and-more-301722423.html

SOURCE Unit4

