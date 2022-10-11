U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,623.25
    -2.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,268.00
    +8.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,976.25
    -8.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,697.30
    +0.60 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.00
    -1.13 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.50
    +3.30 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.52
    -0.09 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9730
    +0.0021 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9000
    +0.0120 (+0.31%)
     

  • Vix

    33.15
    +1.79 (+5.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1102
    +0.0046 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5820
    -0.1090 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,241.96
    -126.94 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.63
    -7.50 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.93
    -43.38 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Unit4's 2022 Business Future Index: Crisis Sees 51% Embrace Accelerated Change to Outperform Business Targets

·6 min read

Global data identifies action plan for business transformation around people, policy and tools

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for mid-market services organizations, today announces the findings of its second annual Business Future Index.

(PRNewsfoto/Unit4)
(PRNewsfoto/Unit4)

It surveyed 3,450 respondents across 12 global markets to understand how business performance over the past 12 months has been affected by the pandemic and reveals the extent to which changes to people strategies, company policies and technology adoption have accelerated. It also identifies business priorities for the coming year and examines the top challenges facing organizations as the world enters a difficult economic period. The findings show a direct correlation between the benefits of embracing accelerated change and improved business performance, as well as highlighting distinct areas where action must be taken if organizations are to remain competitive.

Key Findings

  • Covid-19 pandemic impact: Over nine in 10 organizations report great acceleration across their business as a reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. This acceleration includes digital transformation efforts (52%), flexible working practices (51%) and the adoption of software and tools to aid employee productivity and experience (45%).

  • Accelerated change boost: Those who embraced change have seen clear benefits including better workplace digitalization (80%), improved wellbeing (74%), stronger team collaboration (73%) and enhanced customer/end-user experience (72%).

  • Become more resilient: Many organizations have seen increased workforce resilience over the past year, with 49% able to recruit from a wider geographic area. Those who report major adoption of workflow automation and/or real-time reporting have felt this positive staffing benefit even more (54% and 52% respectively).

  • Pivot or fall behind: For organizations which haven't focused on rapid growth since the pandemic, only 28% report themselves as outperforming 2021 targets, compared to the global average (51%) who did embrace such changes.

  • Future business priorities: Attracting and retaining talent (62%), building out new products and services (59%) and digital transformation (59%) were cited as the top priorities for the next 12 months.

  • Challenges ahead: To deliver on these priorities, there is an accelerated need to enhance talent strategies (51%), respond to competitive pressures (49%) and change the way organizations operate and are structured (45%).

Action plan for change: people, policy, tools

The Index shows there is no room for complacency when it comes to embracing change and even organizations that performed well in 2021 cannot afford to ease up on the pace of transformation. Similar to the 2021 Index - which identified the need to focus more on people, alongside profit and productivity - the 2022 findings highlight challenges around people, policy and tools as organizations prepare to address their business priorities for the next 12 months.

Within each area, the Index highlights priorities where organizations can target their action plans for accelerated change:

  • People: flexible working strategies require further improvements to avoid employees leaving for employers with more attractive working conditions. Leaders also need to work harder to show they understand their teams. For instance, 80% of leaders believe employee wellbeing has improved in 2021, compared to only 68% of employees.

  • Policy: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and diversity are called out in the Index as areas requiring further action, as poor ESG credentials are seen as a factor affecting the ability to attract talent. This is compounded by another challenge - the ability to attract talent from a mix of generations - which is a key reason for increasing the focus on diversity.

  • Tools: To respond to competitive pressures and adapt organizational structures, there is still a lot of room to adopt technologies such as cloud, data management and real-time reporting tools, workflow automation and AI/Machine Learning.

"As with every crisis, the pandemic showed that organizations which were prepared to be more innovative and progressive in their people and technology strategies, as well as company policies, came out ahead in terms of business performance," said Mike Ettling, CEO, Unit4. "Looking forward to 2023, businesses around the world will face a myriad of pressures such as geopolitical issues, inflation and rising energy prices, as well as the continued competition for talent. The ability to adapt to such challenges is key, with no room for hesitation or inertia, as it can have a lasting impact on future performance."

Based on the evidence contained in this year's Index, organizations that achieve the balance between fiscal responsibility in uncertain economic times with the demand for innovation are more likely to achieve stronger business performance. The Business Future Index 2022 provides a framework to justify the business case for supporting accelerated change and points to a specific action plan where investment can be targeted to deliver tangible benefits.

Additional Resources

  • A copy of the white paper, an interactive eBook and accompanying infographics to the report are available to download here.

Survey Methodology

Unit4 commissioned independent technology market research specialist Vanson Bourne to undertake the quantitative research that this report is based on. They interviewed a total of 3,450 respondents in May and June 2022, from 12 regions: US (1000), Canada (150), UK (400), Germany (400), France (200), Netherlands (250), Norway (200), Denmark (100), Sweden (200), Belgium (150), Australia (200) and Singapore (200). Respondents were from all private and public sectors (including IT and technology; business and professional services; education; and charity and nonprofit), and from organizations with 200-20,000 employees. Respondents from all departments and seniority levels were allowed to participate. There are also references throughout to historical data conducted using the same methodology in 2021. The findings from this research programme can be found here.

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise solutions power many of the world's most people-centric mid-market organizations. Our state-of-the-art cloud platform, ERPx, brings together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR and FP&A onto a unified cloud platform that shares real-time information and is designed with a powerful, people-centric approach, so employees can benefit from better insight and become more effective and increasingly engaged. It supports rapid and continuous change while delivering individualized fit for customers at scale, delivering the right tools to unify the processes across their organization, and connect their people. Unit4 serves more than 6,000 customers globally including, Bravida, Havas, Migros Aare, Americares, Save the Children International, Action against Hunger, Metro Vancouver, Forest Research, Southampton City Council, Selkirk College, FTI Consulting, and Surrey County Council.

For more information please visit https://www.unit4.com/, follow us on Twitter @Unit4global, or visit our LinkedIn page

Media Contact:

Lisa Stassoulli
Global Communications Manager, Unit4
Mobile: +44(0)7870 916827
Lisa.Stassoulli@unit4.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unit4s-2022-business-future-index-crisis-sees-51-embrace-accelerated-change-to-outperform-business-targets-301644862.html

SOURCE Unit4

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • ‘We’re likely to see one of the greatest transfers of intergenerational wealth,’ as $68 trillion set to ‘reshape economy,’ says head of TIAA

    Thasunda Brown Duckett sees big changes coming on the retirement front. As MarketWatch turns 25, we asked the TIAA CEO what we will be covering in five years.

  • Tesla reports record output from China, Rivian recalls 12,212 EVs over steering hazards

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's EV production figures from its factory in China, Rivian's recall, and analyst outlooks on Ford and General Motors amid inflation and supply chain concerns.

  • Exxon Mobil Weighs Takeover of Oil Recovery Specialist Denbury

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering a takeover of Denbury Inc., an oil and gas producer with the largest carbon dioxide pipeline network in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Trea

  • Oil Prices Are Falling Back With Demand Concerns Center Stage

    After the boost last week from the decision by OPEC and its allies to cut production, oil has now given up around half its gains with attention on potentially weaker demand.

  • Exclusive-KLA to stop sales and service to China to comply with U.S. export curbs - source

    U.S. chip toolmaker KLA Corp will cease offering some supplies and services from Wednesday to China-based customers including South Korea's SK Hynix in compliance with recent U.S. regulations, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The move underscores huge business headwinds facing chipmakers and chip equipment makers around the world, as the Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday aimed at slowing China's progress in advanced chip manufacturing. China is KLA's largest geographic market, bringing in $2.66 billion in sales, or nearly 30% of its total revenue in the last fiscal year that ended in June, according to the company's financial filings.

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is It Time To Sell Ford Stock, General Motors? Here's What Analysts Say

    Ford stock and General Motors stock both fell Monday morning after analysts cut their price targets and downgraded ratings.

  • Analysis-Russian gas supply gap casts chill in Europe as winter nears

    Europe needs to pay up to import liquefied natural gas, pray for a mild winter and cut energy demand as any sabotage of infrastructure or even deeper cuts to Russian supply would make power rationing or blackouts all but inevitable. Even if Europe manages to stay warm and keep the lights on this winter, it will have a much bigger challenge to refill depleted storage next year than it did to meet a European Union goal to build stocks to 80% of capacity by November this year. It has exceeded that goal and storage, currently around 90%, is a buffer, but the halt of gas through the Nord Stream network from Russia to Germany, leaves a gap despite increased supplies from elsewhere.

  • Need extra income to tackle higher living costs? Here are the best side hustles to earn extra money in your spare time

    These options offer the best bang for your buck when weighed against how much of your time they will take up.

  • Global PC Sector Suffers Worst Drop as China Chip Curbs Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- The global PC market saw its steepest decline on record as economic uncertainty and a glut of unsold inventory dented shipments for the fourth quarter in a row.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedWorldwide shipments of desk

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers

  • Texas Pete maker sued for crafting its hot sauce in — gasp — North Carolina

    The class action suit claims the hot sauce maker used a ’false labeling scheme’ to entice customers looking for an authentic Texas hot sauce

  • How to Protect Your Retirement Savings When The Market's Bad

    The primary risk that retirees and those approaching retirement face is an obvious one: running out of money. However, a study published in the Journal of Financial Planning suggests reverse mortgages can help retirees protect their portfolios from market dips … Continue reading → The post This Strategy Can Preserve Your Retirement Savings in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles

    Rivian's market capitalization dropped more than $2 billion to $31.1 billion in a single day, compared with automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, which are valued at $45.67 billion and $47.08 billion, respectively. The company started selling electric vehicles in the third quarter of last year and has so far delivered 13,198 vehicles. The addition of battery packs and motors, as well as downtime required at the plant to ramp up capacity could derail Rivian's pace of production, according to the brokerage.

  • India will weigh what Russia has to offer on Sakhalin-1 ownership revamp

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -India maintains a "healthy dialogue" with Russia and will look at what is offered following an announced ownership revamp to the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters. Russia last week issued a decree allowing it to seize Exxon Mobil's 30% stake and gave a Russian state-run company the authority to decide whether foreign shareholders including India's ONGC Videsh can retain their participation in the project. "We’ll look at what is the state of play and what’s on offer," Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters in an interview on Monday following meetings with U.S. oil executives in Houston.

  • Credit Suisse Is Final Holdout in Forex Market Rigging Case Going to Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is the last of 16 banks to face a US class-action lawsuit accusing it of conspiring with others to rig the foreign exchange market. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedJury selection starts Tuesday in

  • Key cog in semiconductor supply chain plans hundreds of hires, 'Headquarters 2.0' in Central Texas

    As Valex starts the hiring process for the Round Rock facility, and puts the finishing touches on the Georgetown site, an exec offered details about why the company, which is a key cog in the supply chain of the semiconductor industry, opted to expand to Central Texas and what they're hoping to do in each site.

  • Arch Resources: The Windfall Will Not Last

    The company's high profits could evaporate quickly

  • How You Can Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Retirement Pension Payouts

    When your pension matures, there are multiple distribution options that you can choose from. Unfortunately, many of these distribution methods result in a tax liability that reduces your payout. However, you can avoid taxes on a lump sum by rolling … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.