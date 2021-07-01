UNITAR's vaccination and education toolkit helps companies join the fight against COVID-19

- UNITAR's latest version of its "Designing and implementing campaigns in support of vaccination efforts to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19" toolkit, created in collaboration with AB InBev and social marketing expert Professor Jeff French, helps private companies drive vaccination and education efforts.

- The toolkit guides companies on how to leverage corporate resources to motivate their employees and communities and maximize the uptake of the new COVID-19 vaccines.

GENEVA, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Widespread misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccines has generated public mistrust, resulting in vaccination hesitancy around the world. In an effort to promote protective behavior and maximize the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines that are now coming on stream, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) has partnered with the University of Brighton, the International Social Marketing Association, and Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev) to publish a series of toolkits designed to support public authorities and private companies in their COVID-19 vaccination communication strategies.

"All actors, including those in the private sector, can play a role in the fight against COVID-19 by bringing their expertise to the table," said Estrella Merlos, Global Head for the Road Safety Training Initiative at UNITAR. "The challenges we now face with respect to vaccines are diverse, from how to ensure the vaccine reaches all corners of the world (and not only developed nations) to how to convince populations of its efficacy and benefits. We must overcome these obstacles to advance, as a global community, in the fight against COVID-19."

Private companies can meaningfully contribute to increasing vaccine uptake around the world if they work in close collaboration with government actors and local public health organizations. UNITAR's latest toolkit provides companies wishing to contribute to vaccination campaign efforts with guidance on how to work with local, national, and international public health organizations and government stakeholders to develop effective COVID-19 communication strategies. This is especially relevant given that trust in companies has been shown to have risen significantly during the pandemic,[1] favorably positioning businesses to make a difference in public education efforts.

"If we ensure this toolkit is used, chances are that vaccine uptake will increase and vaccine hesitancy will fall," said Professor Jeff French, Brighton Business School. "Let's get ahead of the game, let's start planning now, let's condense down and make it more accessible for governments and professional organizations."

These efforts are more important now than ever, as experts are coming to the conclusion that widespread unwillingness to receive the vaccine is threatening herd immunity in countries like the United States. Furthermore, vaccine hesitancy threatens to delay the resumption of the daily activities that would lead to much-needed economic recovery globally.

While many companies around the world, including AB InBev, have coordinated closely with government entities to support local vaccine uptake promotion efforts, many others have simply not known how they could assist. This toolkit will help clarify what they can offer, from knowledge of the communities they serve, to public outreach, to event support, as well as how they can begin the public-partnership partnership process.

To learn more about the toolkit, visit UNITAR's website or contact vaccination@unitar.org . You can also access UNITAR's previous toolkit, designed to support public authorities, available free of charge in English and Spanish .

About UNITAR – AB InBev Partnership

The alliance between UNITAR and AB InBev, through the Partnership for Action on Road Safety, seeks to educate and inform on the importance of road safety. It also facilitates the exchange of experiences and best practices that result in a long-term collaboration within different factors in society, to generate concrete measures that contribute to improving mobility and road safety at a global level, and ultimately, save lives.

The partnership's key objectives are: contribute to the advancement of Global Road Safety Performance Targets, mobilize stakeholders in support of road safety initiatives, facilitate knowledge and experience sharing, conduct innovative road safety intervention in cities with high road traffic death rates, and support and advise governments and other partners with knowledge-related services, as well as practical tools and solutions.

The alliance also seeks to develop projects on road safety that incentivize taking measures that reduce the various risk factors, such as exceeding the speed limit and irresponsible driving, as well as the design of the vehicles and the road infrastructure. The initiative intends to socialize this methodology of road safety with governments around the world and support them in the design and implementation of local solutions.

About UNITAR

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) provides innovative learning solutions to individuals, organizations and institutions to enhance global decision-making and support country-level action for shaping a better future. UNITAR was created in 1963 to train and equip young diplomats from newly-independent UN Member States with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate through the diplomatic environment. Over the years, UNITAR has acquired unique expertise and experience in designing and delivering a variety of training activities. We have become a leading institute in the provision of customized and creative learning solutions to institutions and individuals from both public and private sectors. With a strategy fully focused on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), UNITAR supports Governments to implement the 2030 Agenda.

