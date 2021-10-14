U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

UNITE Dubai - Middle East Private Wealth Gathers on Eve of Expo2020 to Discuss Investment, Trade and Philanthropy

·4 min read

The Private Investment Group brought together a highly exclusive group of over 140 of the leading Middle East Private Wealth groups for an invitation only dinner at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITE Dubai, a concept which can also be found in Monaco, Zurich, New York and in Davos during the World Economic Forum exists to allow both public and private sector wealth to meet and engage with other governments and private wealth from around the world.

UNITE Dubai saw a new partnership between the World Humanitarian Forum and The Private Investment Group which will allow a greater level of education and engagement around philanthro-capitalism and other humanitarian work taking place in the MENA region. The World Humanitarian Forum, Part of the United Nations discussed topics such as 'Building Forward Better' and on their plans here in the UAE.

The theme for this prestigious occasion was 'Changing the Narrative'. Alastair Lidel, CEO and Founder of The Private Investment Group said "As we find ourselves entering a new phase in the global pandemic it is imperative, we do not gloss over lessons we have hopefully learnt. We must look at how we can support businesses in making their home here in the Middle East, we must encourage private wealth from here in the region to engage with their counterparts in Europe, US and Asia. The pandemic has shown us that borders exist only as a concept, and it is the job of humanity as a whole to innovate and support each other in the coming years ahead."

Obediah Ayton, Chief Operating Officer at The Private Investment Group said "Many of the Sovereign Wealth Funds, Multi Family Offices and Private Equity Funds that joined us for UNITE Dubai have a strong appetite currently for companies that are breaking new ground, innovating to create new technologies and also bring the 'human' element into diversification of portfolios. UNITE Dubai and The Private Investment Group are proud to support such initiatives and do all that we can in promoting the UAE and the wider region.

Sharing the UNITE Dubai Ethos of Changing The Narrative Victor Friedberg from New Epoch Fund talked about 'The Future of Food and Innovation' and Scott Armstrong, Chief Editor for Arabian Business had the speech around 'The Great Reset & Opportunities Within' touching on important issues like menta health and 'The ROI of Social Good'.

During the evening, a highly select group of businesses and governments from around the world who are changing the narratives in their own sectors joined UNITE Dubai as our proud partners.

ArabianBusiness.com

The Middle East region's premier resource for informed news, features, and commentary covering sectors as construction, banking, technology and leisure in both English and Arabic.

Microsoft for Startups

Microsoft for Startups is a global program dedicated to helping B2B Startups. The program supports qualifying startups across 3 pillars: tech scale their companies, Community Engagement and Market Access.

Grabba

Grabba Secures Identity by transforming the best identity technologies for organisations, nations and people.

Adit Ventures

Adit is a Venture Capital Investment focused on fintech, edtech, IoT, and Big Data/AI that has enjoyed a dozen liquidity events in its seven-year history, including names like Spotify, Palantir, and SoFi.

P4ML,

P4ML focuses on Real-world evidence (RWE) to benefit rare disease patients and families, but also researchers and drug developers working to help this vastly underserved population and to accelerate new medicines, devices, digital tools, and care delivery. P4ML are also the winner of The Entrepreneur Middle East - Awards 2021- 'Most Innovative Medtech Company of the Year' '

RevRoad

RevRoad is a venture services firm with a unique due diligence process spanning over 2 years, that has proven to be very successful, gleaning proprietary market signals to determine which of those companies are primed for investment.

GMM Fund Management

GMM Fund Management is an independent group of fund management companies (UCITS Managers and AIF Managers) authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

Invest Cyprus

Invest Cyprus (Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency) is the investment authority of the Government of Cyprus dedicated to attracting and facilitating foreign direct investment into the country.

FlavorGod

FlavorGod is a leading worldwide brand that focuses on food seasonings that are both healthy & all-natural.

TOKHIT

TOKHIT is the first Social Network where Digital Creators can create many Streams of Automated Income with the power of NFT and Blockchain. The Official Launching date for TOKHIT is 22.02.2022.

Welthee

Welthee, is a Decentralized Investment Fund that offers institutions and money managers a disruptive technology for unprecedented risk mitigation methods, diversification through a user-friendly platform.

Media Contact
Casandra Lidel
321309@email4pr.com
0585030483

UNITE Dubai - by The Private Investment Group
UNITE Dubai - by The Private Investment Group
CEO of the World Humanitarian Forum
CEO of the World Humanitarian Forum
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unite-dubai---middle-east-private-wealth-gathers-on-eve-of-expo2020-to-discuss-investment-trade-and-philanthropy-301400069.html

SOURCE The Private Investment Group

