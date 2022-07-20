United Airlines Announces Second Quarter Financial Results -- Returns to Profitability

Total operating revenue up 6% over same quarter 2019; expects increase of 11% in third quarter versus the same quarter in 2019

Record TRASM of up 24% over same quarter 2019; expects sequential improvement in third quarter versus the same quarter in 2019

Operating margin of 7.2% and adjusted operating margin of 8.2% marking first quarter of profitability since COVID-19 began

CHICAGO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines (UAL) today reported second quarter 2022 financial results. The company achieved the highest second quarter revenue in its history, delivering its first profitable quarter since COVID-19 began, despite record-high fuel prices. The second quarter results combined with continued progress the company is seeing affirms United's confidence in achieving the long-term adjusted pre-tax margin1 targets of approximately 9 percent in 2023 and about 14 percent in 2026 that are part of the United Next strategy.

For the quarter, the company saw operating revenue up 6 percent versus the same quarter in 2019 and expects to see sequential improvement in the third quarter. The company also had record-setting TRASM (Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile), up 24 percent versus the same quarter in 2019 and expects 24 to 26 percent improvement in the third quarter over third quarter 2019. Second quarter revenue improved at a rapid pace and while the company anticipates the economy will slow in the near to medium term, the continuing pandemic recovery is more than offsetting economic headwinds — leading to expected revenue and earnings acceleration in the third quarter. As a result, the company continues to expect to be profitable for the full year 2022. Additionally, even as the industry faced several, well-documented operational challenges throughout the quarter, United performed well and with the exception of Newark had operating results largely in line with 2019.

"I am grateful to the United team that has fought through severe systemic challenges impacting all of global aviation to serve our customers," said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. "It's nice to return to profitability – but we must confront three risks that could grow over the next 6-18 months. Industry-wide operational challenges that limit the system's capacity, record fuel prices and the increasing possibility of a global recession are each real challenges that we are already addressing. These fundamental challenges have already led to higher costs, higher fuel prices but, also higher revenue, which means we're as confident as ever we will deliver on our 9 percent adjusted pre-tax margin target in 2023."

Second Quarter Financial Results

Reported second quarter 2022 net income of $329 million, adjusted net income 2 of $471 million.

Reported second quarter 2022 capacity down 15% compared to second quarter 2019.

Reported second quarter 2022 total operating revenue of $12.1 billion, up 6% compared to second quarter 2019.

Reported second quarter 2022 TRASM of up 24% compared to second quarter 2019.

Reported second quarter 2022 Cost Per Available Seat Mile (CASM) of up 32%, and CASM-ex 2 of up 17%, compared to second quarter 2019.

Reported second quarter 2022 operating margin of 7.2%, adjusted operating margin 2 of 8.2%.

Reported second quarter 2022 pre-tax margin of 3.8%, adjusted pre-tax margin 2 of 5.0%.

Reported second quarter 2022 fuel price of approximately $4.18 per gallon.

Reported second quarter 2022 payments of long-term debt, finance leases and other financing liabilities of $1.0 billion.

Reported second quarter 2022 ending available liquidity3 of $22 billion.

Operational Performance

ConnectionSaver tool helped save more than 150,000 connections, assisting more than 1,600 customers daily on average.

Inflight satisfaction for on-time flights remained at the highest historic level, achieving 80% for the quarter.

700,000 customers used the Agent on Demand platform since the beginning of the year.

Key Highlights

Launched a new, national advertising campaign – "Good Leads The Way" – that tells the story of United's leadership in areas like customer service, diversity and sustainability, and captures the optimism fueling the airline's large ambitions at a time of unprecedented demand in air travel.

Announced expansion of its Flight Training Center in Denver, already the largest facility of its kind in the world, as United seeks to hire an additional 10,000 pilots by 2030.

Became the first airline to donate flights in support of the White House's Operation Fly Formula and transported Kendamil formula free of charge from Heathrow Airport in London to its Washington, Dulles hub.

Customer-Focused Enhancements

Opened the new United Club SM location at Newark Liberty International Airport, a 30,000 square foot space offering travelers a modern design, enhanced amenities and culinary offerings.

Debuted new custom amenity kits for United Polaris ® from Away ahead of summer travel.

Announced limited-time collaboration with Spritz Society to offer complimentary premium cocktails on flights from Chicago to Milan and Newark to Rome, and in select United Clubs.

Debuted new plant-based menu items from Impossible Foods as part of United's commitment to add more vegan and vegetarian options to its culinary line-up amidst growing demand for plant-based meat.

Network

Announced year-round, nonstop service between San Francisco, California, and Brisbane, Australia, becoming the first U.S. airline to add a new transpacific destination to its global network since the start of COVID-19.

Announced the company's application with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for three weekly nonstop flights between Washington, D.C., and Cape Town, South Africa. The application was tentatively approved by the DOT earlier this month.

Resumed nonstop service between San Francisco and Melbourne, Australia.

Kicked off the launch of the largest transatlantic expansion in United history with 10 new routes including new destinations Amman, Jordan; Bergen, Norway; Nice, France; Ponta Delgada, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; and Tenerife, Spain.

Expanded the airline's codeshare agreement with Star Alliance member Singapore Airlines, making it easier for customers to travel to more cities in the United States, Southeast Asia and other destinations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Launched a new alliance partnership with Virgin Australia, providing customers new connectivity to Australian cities beyond nonstop services.

Resumed 24 international routes in the second quarter.

Announced new three times weekly service between Tokyo, Japan, and Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands beginning in September 2022.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Announced a new collaboration with OneTen, a coalition committed to upskill, hire and advance Black talent into family-sustaining careers over the next 10 years.

United Airlines Ventures announced an investment in and commercial agreement with Dimensional Energy, another step forward to reaching United's pledge to become 100% green by achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, without relying on the use of traditional carbon offsets.

Became the first U.S. airline to sign an agreement with Neste to purchase sustainable aviation fuel overseas.

United employees and their families participated in 11 different Pride parades in June and July in United hub markets and beyond.

United employees and their families participated in nearly 20 different Earth Month events across our hub communities and beyond.

Over 42 million miles and more than $400,000 donated to World Central Kitchen, Airlink, American Red Cross, and Americares in support of Ukraine relief efforts by United's customers, with an additional 5 million miles and $100,000 matched by United.

Hosted send-off events for more than 350 athletes and their families flying to the 2022 USA Special Olympics Games in Orlando, Florida, including a fellow O'Hare International Airport Special Olympics Service Ambassador.

United welcomed 50 local youths and their family members to its Los Angeles International Airport maintenance facility for a three-week aviation program.

Sponsored the "Girls Rock Wings" event with Sisters of the Skies, allowing more than 60 young Black women, ages 10-18, to envision a future in aviation.

United, in partnership with the Warriors Community Foundation and Good Tidings Foundation, revealed the newly refurbished basketball court and gymnasium at the Willie Mays Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco.

In the second quarter, through a combination of cargo-only and passenger flights, United transported approximately 275 million pounds of freight, including COVID-19 vaccines and other essential supplies, which included nearly 33 million pounds of vital shipments, such as medical kits, personal protective equipment, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease)

2022 vs. 2019



Six Months Ended June 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease)

2022 vs. 2019

(In millions, except per share data)

2022

2021

2019





2022

2021

2019



Operating revenue:



































Passenger revenue

$ 10,829

$ 4,366

$ 10,486

3.3



$ 17,177

$ 6,682

$ 19,211

(10.6)

Cargo

574

606

295

94.6



1,201

1,103

581

106.7

Other operating revenue

709

499

621

14.2



1,300

907

1,199

8.4

Total operating revenue

12,112

5,471

11,402

6.2



19,678

8,692

20,991

(6.3)







































Operating expense:



































Salaries and related costs

2,836

2,276

3,057

(7.2)



5,623

4,500

5,930

(5.2)

Aircraft fuel

3,811

1,232

2,385

59.8



6,041

2,083

4,408

37.0

Landing fees and other rent

668

564

660

1.2



1,280

1,083

1,248

2.6

Depreciation and amortization

611

620

560

9.1



1,222

1,243

1,107

10.4

Regional capacity purchase

567

547

715

(20.7)



1,132

1,026

1,403

(19.3)

Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs

527

302

421

25.2



934

571

829

12.7

Distribution expenses

393

139

442

(11.1)



619

224

802

(22.8)

Aircraft rent

67

52

73

(8.2)



128

107

154

(16.9)

Special charges (credits)

112

(948)

71

NM



104

(2,325)

89

NM

Other operating expenses

1,642

957

1,546

6.2



3,093

1,831

3,054

1.3

Total operating expense

11,234

5,741

9,930

13.1



20,176

10,343

19,024

6.1







































Operating income (loss)

878

(270)

1,472

(40.4)



(498)

(1,651)

1,967

NM







































Nonoperating income (expense):



































Interest expense

(420)

(426)

(191)

119.9



(844)

(779)

(379)

122.7

Interest capitalized

22

22

21

4.8



46

39

43

7.0

Interest income

33

12

38

(13.2)



38

19

67

(43.3)

Unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net

(40)

147

34

NM



(40)

125

51

NM

Miscellaneous, net

(14)

(49)

(20)

(30.0)



5

(68)

(28)

NM

Total nonoperating expense, net

(419)

(294)

(118)

255.1



(795)

(664)

(246)

223.2







































Income (loss) before income taxes

459

(564)

1,354

(66.1)



(1,293)

(2,315)

1,721

NM







































Income tax expense (benefit)

130

(130)

302

(57.0)



(245)

(524)

377

NM

Net income (loss)

$ 329

$ (434)

$ 1,052

(68.7)



$ (1,048)

$ (1,791)

$ 1,344

NM







































Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 1.00

$ (1.34)

$ 4.02

(75.1)



$ (3.22)

$ (5.60)

$ 5.07

NM

Diluted weighted average shares

330.3

323.6

261.6

26.3



325.9

320.1

264.9

23.0







































NM Not meaningful



































