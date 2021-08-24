U.S. markets closed

United Airlines & Fareportal Sign 3-Year Agreement

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Fareportal Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fareportal)
Fareportal Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fareportal)

Continuing a successful long-term partnership, Fareportal, the travel technology company that powers online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel, announced this week their latest 3-year agreement with leading US air carrier United Airlines.

Under the new agreement, the OTA will be one of the first to offer additional United Airlines "Travel Options" products. Travel Options provides an enhanced shopping path with access to bundled products and services to create a complete travel experience.

"Fareportal is a recognized leader in the implementation of New Distribution Capability (NDC) solutions with airlines. Our leadership in this area benefits our airline partners and the traveling public. We're proud of our focus on moving travel technology forward and expect to continue our work with United Airlines for many years to come," stated Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal.

Fareportal has a long history of technology-based innovation with United Airlines. The company launched Economy Plus Seating with the airline in 2015. In January of 2020, Fareportal rolled out their United Airlines NDC, which gave travelers access to the airline's retail platform within CheapOair's online ecosystem.

Fareportal is committed to innovation and will continue working to deliver the promised benefits of NDC to airlines and their passengers.

About Fareportal
Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next-generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-airlines--fareportal-sign-3-year-agreement-301362106.html

SOURCE Fareportal

