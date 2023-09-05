United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on United Airlines Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$5.3b ÷ (US$73b - US$26b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, United Airlines Holdings has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Airlines industry average of 8.2% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured United Airlines Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering United Airlines Holdings here for free.

So How Is United Airlines Holdings' ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 11% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 56% in that time. Since 11% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On United Airlines Holdings' ROCE

In the end, United Airlines Holdings has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 44%, so the decline might provide an opening. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

