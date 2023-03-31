United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Analysis Report 2023-2027 - Firms are Investing in Fulfillment Centers to Serve the Growing e-Commerce Market

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

B2C Ecommerce market in United Arab Emirates is expected to grow by 14.80% on annual basis to reach US$30.7 billion in 2023. The Medium to long-term growth story of B2C Ecommerce industry in United Arab Emirates promises to be attractive.

The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.12% during 2023-2027. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$26.8 billion in 2022 to reach US$46.8 billion by 2027.

With the pandemic-driven shift to online shopping channels in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the industry is projected to keep continuing on its growth momentum over the next three to four years. The loyalty and reward schemes offered by retailers in the region are partly fueling the growth of online shopping in the Emirates.

Apparel, footwear, personal care, and beauty, are among the different categories that are showing strong growth potential over the next few years. With domestic and global players looking to capitalize on the growing e-commerce market, the publisher expects infrastructure investment to grow significantly over the next three to four years in the UAE.

This along with the rising social commerce momentum will keep supporting the growth of the overall B2C e-commerce market in the Emirati from the short to medium-term perspective.



Firms are investing in fulfillment centers to serve the growing e-commerce market in the UAE



Fulfillment centers are integral for a successful e-commerce market. With the industry reporting year-over-year growth and projected to keep continuing its strong growth over the next few years, firms are making a significant investment in fulfillment centers. Earlier in 2022, Amazon opened the largest fulfillment center in the country to further accelerate its growth. Now, its competitor had announced an even bigger fulfillment center in the Emirates.

Story continues

In November 2022, Noon, the Dubai-based online marketplace and Amazon competitor, signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to build the largest fulfillment center in the country. The 252,000-square-meter facility will serve the growing e-commerce market and is scheduled to open in 2024. The transportation and warehousing industries, which are key to the success of the e-commerce sector, are also projected to benefit from the partnership between Noon and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

The Noon fulfillment center will enable both domestic and international brands to reach their customers across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. Furthermore, the investment in developing the infrastructure capabilities, which will introduce new automation technologies, will also accelerate the growth of the Emirati e-commerce market over the next three to four years.



Food delivery firms recorded strong growth in order volumes during the FIFA World Cup event in Q4 2022



Consumers in the Emirates have ordered groceries and food online in significant numbers during the FIFA World Cup event held in Q4 2022 in Qatar. Along with the order volume, the average value for food delivery also increased during the event. Notably, the order volume would have been even more significant, had Zomato UAE did not cease operations in between the event.



Along with food and grocery delivery, the demand for ride-sharing services was also high during the event. To cater to the influx of football fans traveling to attend the event, Careem, a Dubai-based food delivery, and ride-sharing platform, added more than 1,000 cars to its service. The firm also offered intercountry rides to provide a more hassle-free travel experience to global travelers visiting the region for the FIFA World Cup event.



Localization will play a pivotal role in unlocking the e-commerce growth potential for global brands and players



Domestic e-commerce firms accounted for the majority of the total sales in 2022. This shows that homegrown retailers have a competitive edge over international competitors. With the trends projected to be similar in 2023, localization will play a pivotal role for global brands that are seeking to unlock growth in the UAE market.

Many of the global brands have already partnered with local players to benefit from their knowledge, expertise, and regional presence. Over 120 brands have partnered with GMG as they seek to drive their growth and presence in the Middle East market. With the retail sector in the UAE differing from that of the West, especially from a social and cultural viewpoint, partnering with local firms and seeking localization will remain an important strategy for most global players over the next three to four years.



The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

United Arab Emirates Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Amazon

Dubizzle

Namshi

Noon

Sharaf DG

United Arab Emirates Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Al Rostamani Travels

Careem

Dubai Taxi

Infinity Travel

Uber

United Arab Emirates Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Careem

Carrefour

Deliveroo

Talabat

Zomato

Scope



United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

United Arab Emirates User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Website Based

Live Streaming

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Cross Border

Domestic

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Mobile

Desktop

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ptkryu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-arab-emirates-b2c-ecommerce-market-analysis-report-2023-2027---firms-are-investing-in-fulfillment-centers-to-serve-the-growing-e-commerce-market-301786849.html

SOURCE Research and Markets