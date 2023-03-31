U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Analysis Report 2023-2027 - Firms are Investing in Fulfillment Centers to Serve the Growing e-Commerce Market

PR Newswire
·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

B2C Ecommerce market in United Arab Emirates is expected to grow by 14.80% on annual basis to reach US$30.7 billion in 2023. The Medium to long-term growth story of B2C Ecommerce industry in United Arab Emirates promises to be attractive.

The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.12% during 2023-2027. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$26.8 billion in 2022 to reach US$46.8 billion by 2027.

With the pandemic-driven shift to online shopping channels in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the industry is projected to keep continuing on its growth momentum over the next three to four years. The loyalty and reward schemes offered by retailers in the region are partly fueling the growth of online shopping in the Emirates.

Apparel, footwear, personal care, and beauty, are among the different categories that are showing strong growth potential over the next few years. With domestic and global players looking to capitalize on the growing e-commerce market, the publisher expects infrastructure investment to grow significantly over the next three to four years in the UAE.

This along with the rising social commerce momentum will keep supporting the growth of the overall B2C e-commerce market in the Emirati from the short to medium-term perspective.

Firms are investing in fulfillment centers to serve the growing e-commerce market in the UAE

Fulfillment centers are integral for a successful e-commerce market. With the industry reporting year-over-year growth and projected to keep continuing its strong growth over the next few years, firms are making a significant investment in fulfillment centers. Earlier in 2022, Amazon opened the largest fulfillment center in the country to further accelerate its growth. Now, its competitor had announced an even bigger fulfillment center in the Emirates.

In November 2022, Noon, the Dubai-based online marketplace and Amazon competitor, signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to build the largest fulfillment center in the country. The 252,000-square-meter facility will serve the growing e-commerce market and is scheduled to open in 2024. The transportation and warehousing industries, which are key to the success of the e-commerce sector, are also projected to benefit from the partnership between Noon and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

The Noon fulfillment center will enable both domestic and international brands to reach their customers across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. Furthermore, the investment in developing the infrastructure capabilities, which will introduce new automation technologies, will also accelerate the growth of the Emirati e-commerce market over the next three to four years.

Food delivery firms recorded strong growth in order volumes during the FIFA World Cup event in Q4 2022

Consumers in the Emirates have ordered groceries and food online in significant numbers during the FIFA World Cup event held in Q4 2022 in Qatar. Along with the order volume, the average value for food delivery also increased during the event. Notably, the order volume would have been even more significant, had Zomato UAE did not cease operations in between the event.

Along with food and grocery delivery, the demand for ride-sharing services was also high during the event. To cater to the influx of football fans traveling to attend the event, Careem, a Dubai-based food delivery, and ride-sharing platform, added more than 1,000 cars to its service. The firm also offered intercountry rides to provide a more hassle-free travel experience to global travelers visiting the region for the FIFA World Cup event.

Localization will play a pivotal role in unlocking the e-commerce growth potential for global brands and players

Domestic e-commerce firms accounted for the majority of the total sales in 2022. This shows that homegrown retailers have a competitive edge over international competitors. With the trends projected to be similar in 2023, localization will play a pivotal role for global brands that are seeking to unlock growth in the UAE market.

Many of the global brands have already partnered with local players to benefit from their knowledge, expertise, and regional presence. Over 120 brands have partnered with GMG as they seek to drive their growth and presence in the Middle East market. With the retail sector in the UAE differing from that of the West, especially from a social and cultural viewpoint, partnering with local firms and seeking localization will remain an important strategy for most global players over the next three to four years.

The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

United Arab Emirates Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • Amazon

  • Dubizzle

  • Namshi

  • Noon

  • Sharaf DG

United Arab Emirates Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • Al Rostamani Travels

  • Careem

  • Dubai Taxi

  • Infinity Travel

  • Uber

United Arab Emirates Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • Careem

  • Carrefour

  • Deliveroo

  • Talabat

  • Zomato

Scope

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

United Arab Emirates User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

  • User Statistics

  • Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

  • B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

  • GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

  • Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

  • Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

  • Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

  • Healthcare and Wellness

  • Technology Products and Services

  • Other segments

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

  • Platform to Consumer

  • Direct to Consumer

  • Consumer to Consumer

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App

  • Direct to Consumer

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Website Based

  • Live Streaming

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Cross Border

  • Domestic

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

  • iOS/macOS

  • Android

  • Other Operating Systems

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

  • Tier 1

  • Tier 2

  • Tier 3

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Credit Card

  • Debit Card

  • Bank Transfer

  • Prepaid Card

  • Digital & Mobile Wallet

  • Cash

  • Other Digital Payment

United Arab Emirates B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

  • Market Share by Age Group

  • Market Share by Income Level

  • Market Share by Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ptkryu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-arab-emirates-b2c-ecommerce-market-analysis-report-2023-2027---firms-are-investing-in-fulfillment-centers-to-serve-the-growing-e-commerce-market-301786849.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

