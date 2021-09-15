U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,449.50
    +5.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,590.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,417.75
    +30.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,206.90
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.45
    +0.99 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.30
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.34
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3818
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2340
    -0.4460 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,436.58
    +1,429.39 (+3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.41
    +46.67 (+4.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.11
    +7.05 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

United Arab Emirates Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence Report 2021, Q2 Update

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Global Gift Card Survey Q2 2021, around 65% of the consumers have been shopping online due to COVID-19. Convenience of contactless payment, as well as speed and safety of online payments were quoted as top reasons for preferring online shopping and payment. This trend is likely to support growth of digital gift cards.

The UAE gift card market has grown rapidly over the recent years as customers increasingly prefer gift cards over conventional gifts. Also, the growth of e-commerce has opened new horizons for the digital gift card market. The e-commerce market is further expected to grow as consumers continue to shop online and as merchants recognize the need for online presence.

Moreover, due to the pandemic, there has been a shift to online shopping. This trend is expected to continue in the long term as consumers prefer more flexible payment options available during online shopping. Retailers are capitalizing on this trend and offering digital gift cards to attract customers and drive revenues.

Gift cards are also being used as payment instrument. For instance, Amazon.ae partnered with du and Etisalat to enable customers recharge their phone using debit, credit or Amazon.ae gift cards.

Moreover, mall based gift cards are also seeing increase in traction. For instance, Landmark Group launched Shukran Gift Card in UAE and several other Middle Eastern countries in November 2020. The card which has 12 month validity can be redeemed at Landmark Group retail stores and F & B, hospitality experiences. The cards can also be used for corporate gifting and is customizable for bulk purchases.

Earlier, in February 2020, Lulu, UAE-based retail group's real estate arm, Line Investments & Property introduced Laka Gift Card that allows customers to shop at outlets across eight shopping malls in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Laka 4U gift card is offered in US$14 and US$27 (Dh50 and Dh100) denominations. This move was part of the strategy to increase footfall to these malls and improve customer experience.

The gift card market is competitive with the presence of large number of international players. Recently in August 2020, Amaten, Japan's digital gift card marketplace established its overseas operations in Dubai, UAE. Also, Amazon.ae offers gift cards which are valid for 10 years and in both physical and virtual formats. The e-gift cards are available for upto AED 6,000, while the physical cards are available in various denominations from AED 50 up to AED 1500. The growing presence of international players will further intensify competition in the market.

Entertainment based gift cards are gaining popularity in UAE backed by increasing smartphone penetration as well as the rising popularity of over-the-top (OTT) media or internet streaming services. The OTT traffic has further accelerated in COVID times as individuals are confined to their houses and are spending more time on leisure activities.

In October 2020, Mastercard partnered with Amazon to offer Amazon Prime members in UAE a 20% cashback in form of a gift card during prime day on October 13-14, when paid with Mastercard. Also, customers registering for Mastercard Platinum, World and World Elite Mastercard debit and credit cards issued by banks in the UAE, will be provided an annual Amazon Prime membership. Also, Netflix offers gift card in UAE which can be used to pay for subscriptions. Rising demand for online home entertainment platforms is creating huge opportunity for entertainment-based gift cards as a tool to attract more consumers.

According to the Q2 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in United Arab Emirates is expected to grow by 14.9% on annual basis to reach US$ 1424.9 million in 2021. Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in United Arab Emirates remains strong.

The gift card industry in United Arab Emirates is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.2% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1239.9 million in 2020 to reach US$ 2257.1 million by 2025.

Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in United Arab Emirates

  • By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

  • By Product Categories (13 Segments)

  • By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in United Arab Emirates

  • Gross Load Value

  • Transaction Value

  • Unused Value

  • Average Value Per Transaction

  • Transaction Volume

  • Average Value of Card Purchased

  • Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in United Arab Emirates

  • Retail Consumer

  • Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in United Arab Emirates

  • By Retail Consumer

  • By Retail Purchase Occasion

  • By Corporate Consumer

  • By Corporate Purchase Occasion

  • By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in United Arab Emirates

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion

  • Festivals & Special Celebration Days

  • Milestone Celebration

  • Self-Use

  • Other

  • Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in United Arab Emirates

  • Consumer Purchase Behaviour

  • Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

  • Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

  • Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in United Arab Emirates

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion

  • Employee Incentive

  • Sales Incentive

  • Consumer Incentive

  • By Scale of Business

  • Budget Allocation Trend for 2021

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in United Arab Emirates

  • Food & Beverage

  • Health, Wellness & Beauty

  • Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

  • Books & Media Products

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Toys, Kids, and Babies

  • Jewelry

  • Sporting Goods

  • Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

  • Travel

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in United Arab Emirates

  • Ecommerce & Department Stores

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Specialty Stores

  • Health & Wellness

  • Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in United Arab Emirates

  • Gift Card Online Sales

  • Gift Card Offline Sales

  • 1st Party Sales

  • 3rd Party Sales

  • Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

  • Carrefour SA

  • Consumer Co-operative Union (CCU)

  • Landmark Group

  • Emke Group

  • Life Healthcare Group

  • Damas International Ltd

  • T Choithram & Sons

  • Sharaf DG LLC

  • Inter Ikea Systems BV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8frpk

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Syrian woman sells belongings to feed rescued animals

    This Syrian animal lover sells her belongingsto feed 120 cats and 20 dogs in her houseLocation: Damascus, Syria(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) ANIMAL LOVER SHELTERING STRAY ANIMALS IN HER HOUSE, ALAA ABU DRAA, SAYING:"There was a mattress here, I sold it. There was a computer there and a sofa here. / I sold everything. Nothing is left. You can see, I have no furniture.”Abu Draa relies on donations to continue looking after the animals(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) ANIMAL LOVER SHELTERING STRAY ANIMALS IN HER HOUSE, ALAA ABU DRAA, SAYING:"This used to be way easier for me because my father, may he rest in peace, used to support me. But he died a year and four months ago and after this, it has become very difficult. So I had to sell my things because I can't give up on them, I can't take them back to the street."

  • Nikola, Iveco sign MoU to deliver 25 e-trucks to Hamburg port

    Electric-truck maker Nikola and Iveco, the commercial vehicles brand of Italy's CNH Industrial, on Wednesday said they had agreed to test and deliver up to 25 vehicles to the port of Hamburg, one of Europe's largest. The memorandum of understanding, which was signed during the inauguration of the companies' joint production factory in Ulm, foresees the delivery of the Nikola Tre -- which is based on an Iveco platform -- throughout 2022. "Nikola applauds the sustainability goals of the Port of Hamburg and is proud to be working with them on this project," Nikola Chief Executive Mark Russell said.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Why BioNTech Topped the Market on Tuesday

    Popular coronavirus stock BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was a hit with investors on Tuesday. Earlier that day, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson mapped out his government's plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country through the fall and winter. An essential component of this strategy is booster shots for people over 50, as folks in that demographic are considered to be more susceptible to the coronavirus.

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Macau casino operators plummeted as much as a third on Wednesday, losing about $18 billion in value, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Occidental Petroleum Looks Ready to Strengthen

    Some investors may be shying away from stocks like OXY but if there is a successful trade to be made we should consider it.

  • Oil Extends Rally as Industry Report Shows Slump in Inventories

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained after a U.S. industry report showed another decline in inventories of crude and gasoline, signaling a tightening market.Global benchmark Brent rose above $74, while West Texas Intermediate advanced for a fourth day. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported nationwide crude stockpiles fell 5.44 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the matter. Official data will be released later, while the dollar also weakened making commodities p

  • Regulators across the US are targeting the food delivery industry

    Regulators are coming for the food delivery companies. Recently, New York City and San Francisco placed permanent fee caps over how much third-party delivery services could charge restaurants. The food delivery companies have attracted antitrust scrutiny as well.

  • Wall Street Chiefs Meet China Officials Amid Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street executives and top Chinese regulators plan to hold a virtual meeting to discuss topics including Beijing’s market-roiling crackdown on the private sector and U.S.-China relations. The meeting on Thursday marks a resumption of the China-U.S. Financial Roundtable that was first convened in September 2018, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the gathering is private. The talks had taken a back seat amid the pandemic.Bla

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • Deliveroo offers free delivery to Amazon Prime members

    Amazon has waded into the takeaway apps war by giving members of its Prime subscription service free delivery through Deliveroo.

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q4 2021

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers.

  • Boeing CEO, Board Ask Judge to Clarify Ruling

    Attorneys for Boeing CEO and current and former directors asked a Delaware judge to reconsider her ruling siding with plaintiffs.

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Activision Blizzard Hires Disney’s Julie Hodges as HR Chief in Wake of Sex Harassment Scandal

    Activision Blizzard has hired Julie Hodges, a 32-year veteran of the Walt Disney Co., as its chief people officer. Hodges joins the games giant effective Sept. 21, replacing Claudine Naughton, whom Activision Blizzard said is “leaving the company.” The change in HR leadership at the company comes two months after it was hit with a […]

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • Sportradar Shares Fall After Market Debut

    The company, which is backed by Michael Jordan and Mark Cuban, is part of a growing online gambling market.