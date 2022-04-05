U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,578.25
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,833.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,168.50
    +4.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,095.60
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.95
    +1.67 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    +0.26 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0975
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.75
    -0.88 (-4.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3127
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7800
    +0.0080 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,651.30
    +530.23 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.14
    +12.89 (+1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,547.80
    -11.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

United Arab Emirates - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

BuddeComm
·2 min read
BuddeComm
BuddeComm

UAE’s telcos pressed to replace Huawei as 5G network vendor

Sydney, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/United-Arab-Emirates-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW
This is the result of focussed investment in infrastructure in recent years, with an emphasis on fibre as opposed to upgraded copper networks, as well as on 5G. Indeed, the UAE has the second highest 5G take-up globally, behind only China.This progress is part of a long-term strategy to wean the UAE’s economy away from its dependence on oil, and to be supported more by digital services. To this end, the government has encouraged foreign investment by several means, including the ongoing development of the futuristic Masdar City, and by enabling higher foreign ownership of the two principal telcos Etisalat and du. The rapprochement seen in the October 2020 Abraham Accords Agreement signed between the UAE and Israel will also encourage cross border commerce and telecom traffic, and encourage investment in technology firms and digital services.


Key developments:

  • Regulator confirms plans to close down GSM networks by the end of 2022 and refarm spectrum for 5G;

  • UAE’s telcos increase foreign ownership limit to 49%;

  • UAE enjoying one of the fastest median 5G download speeds globally;

  • Amazon Web Services to open data centres in the UAE in the first half of 2022;

  • Telecom regulator encourages affordable roaming rates within GCC countries;

  • Report update includes the regulator’s market data to March 2021, telcos’ financial and operating data to Q4 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.


Companies mentioned in this report include:


Etisalat, du, Thuraya, Yahsat, Virgin Mobile, Swyp


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/United-Arab-Emirates-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

CONTACT: Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665


Recommended Stories

  • Intel CEO Visiting Taiwan and Japan in Tour of Asian Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that’s fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChin

  • DWAC SPAC stock falls after 2 executives depart Trump’s Truth Social app

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why the SPAC shares for Donald Trump's Truth Social platform are down today.

  • Activision workers walk out over lifting of vaccine mandate. It 'came as a shock to everybody.'

    Activision Blizzard workers protest end of vaccine mandate

  • Germany Seizes Control of Gazprom Unit to Secure Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany will temporarily take control of a unit of Gazprom PJSC in the country as it seeks to safeguard security of gas supply.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal from ChinaU.S. Switchblade Drones for Ukraine Will Include Tank KillersGazprom Germania GmbH -- o

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Russia-Ukraine war, inflation will have 'unprecedented' economic impact

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and penalizing sanctions against Moscow have roiled financial markets and wreaked havoc on global supply chains in recent weeks. Jamie Dimon thinks the worst is yet to come.

  • The $120 Billion Global Grain Trade Is Being Redrawn by Russia's War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Across Ukraine’s farm belt, silos are bursting with 15 million tons of corn from the autumn harvest, most of which should have been hitting world markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000The

  • We’re in our 60s, my husband plans to work until he ‘drops dead’ and our medical bills are overwhelming – how can we retire like this?

    It is wonderful to hear that you have a home you’re almost done paying off and have some retirement accounts, even if it isn’t enough for you both right now. Whether you’re talking to your insurance company, your doctor’s office or the medical institution you received a procedure, be honest about what you are able to afford.

  • The Battery Metal Really Worrying China Is Lithium, Not Nickel

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaNickel has captured much of the limelight among battery metals in recent weeks, and understandably so. Wild price swings, including an unprecedented 250%

  • Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further Into Record Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsState producer Saudi Aramco increase

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Job loss — not resignation — drove the pandemic's retirement boom

    The number of older workers who retired involuntarily a year after losing a job was 10 times higher than pre-pandemic times.

  • Alphabet's Wing to Begin Biggest U.S. Drone-Delivery Test in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Wing is set to begin the largest drone-delivery test program so far in the U.S., starting Thursday in the Dallas suburbs. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Wing LLC, which had

  • China books biggest deal for U.S. corn since May 2021

    Chinese buyers bought 1.084 million tonnes of U.S. corn, their biggest purchase of U.S. grain since May 2021, the U.S. government said on Monday. The deal comes as shipments from Ukraine, the world's fourth biggest exporter of corn, are snarled following Russia's invasion. China had been a big buyer of Ukrainian corn and the fighting, which also has disrupted spring planting season, has created uncertainty about their reliability as a supplier.

  • Singapore’s Gig Workers Appeal to Government for More Protection

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s ride-hailing and food-delivery drivers are calling for more government protection to meet retirement and housing needs, underscoring a potential shift in the way the city-state’s policies may evolve to better safeguard gig workers.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Before Its Stock Split

    Google's parent company will split its shares in July, and there are many reasons to think it's undervalued.

  • JPMorgan Is Reviewing Commodity Exposure After Nickel Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is reviewing its business with some commodity clients after last month’s nickel short squeeze, a move that threatens to drain more liquidity out of the sector.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Dai

  • Saudi Oil Buyers in Asia May Seek Alternatives After Price Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian oil buyers will likely purchase more U.S. and Middle Eastern crude on the spot market and may take less contracted supplies from Saudi Arabia after the kingdom hiked its prices to a record. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Viru

  • Exxon expects profit bump in Q1

    Exxon Mobil Corp. said in a filing late Monday that its first-quarter profit could top $9 billion, compared with $8.8 billion in the fourth quarter.

  • Huawei pays out $9.65 billion in dividends to current and retired staff

    Huawei Technologies paid out dividends totalling 61.404 billion yuan ($9.65 billion) to current and retired workers in its employee shareholder scheme, according to a filing with the Shanghai Clearing House. It comes as U.S. sanctions continue to weigh heavily on Huawei's business, with full-year revenue tumbling 29% last year to 636.8 billion yuan. The United States imposed a series of trade restrictions on Huawei throughout 2019 and 2020, citing national security concerns, which Huawei denies.

  • The Cost of Gas Is Sky High. Oil Execs Will Face Questions About Price Gouging.

    Oil company executives will appear at a Congressional hearing this week as consumers across the country are seeing record gas prices at the pump.