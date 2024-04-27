United Auto Workers reaches deal with Daimler Truck, averting potential strike in North Carolina

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo the logo of Mercedes is photographed in Stuttgart, Germany. The United Auto Workers union announced it reached a last-minute tentative agreement with truck and bus manufacturer Daimler Truck on Friday, April 26, 2024, averting a potential strike of more than 7,000 workers. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader,File)·Associated Press Finance· (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
The Associated Press
2 min read
0
In this article:

The United Auto Workers union announced it reached a last-minute tentative agreement with truck and bus manufacturer Daimler Truck, averting a potential strike of more than 7,000 workers.

The union struck a four-year agreement with the German company on Friday evening, just before the expiration of the previous contract, which was enacted six years ago. It covers workers at various plants in North Carolina — where Daimler makes Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner and Western Star trucks — as well as distribution centers in Atlanta and Memphis, Tennessee.

In an online speech, UAW President Shawn Fain said the new contract includes wage increases of more than 25% over the next four years, including a 10% raise after the deal is ratified. Fain said the deal also includes the end wage tiers at the company, as well as cost-of-living adjustments and “profit sharing for the first time in Daimler history.”

“When that deadline came closer, the company was suddenly ready to talk,” Fain said. “So tonight, we celebrate.”

Union members still need to approve the agreement.

“The UAW members at these locations will now be asked to vote on the new contracts, and we hope to finalize them soon, for the mutual benefit of all parties,” Daimler said in a statement. The heavy-duty manufacturer was once the same company as Mercedes-Benz before it split off in 2021.

The Daimler deal comes amid a broad campaign by the UAW to organize southern auto assembly plants following lucrative new contracts in a confrontation with Detroit’s automakers. Last week, 73% of those voting at a Volkswagen AG plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, chose to join the UAW. It was the union’s first in a southern assembly plant owned by a foreign automaker.

Workers at Mercedes factories in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will vote on UAW representation in May. However, UAW’s efforts have sparked pushback from Republican governors and business leaders in the South.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon and Chevron Output Booms in World’s Hottest Oil Patches

    (Bloomberg) -- If you want to understand why the two largest US oil companies are together spending in excess of $100 billion on acquisitions right now, look no further than the amount of crude they’re extracting from the two hottest oil fields on the planet.Most Read from BloombergApple Intensifies Talks With OpenAI for iPhone Generative AI FeaturesPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingWall Street Humbled as Fast-Reversing Markets Confound the ProsThe Long, Slow Death

  • Should You Buy Apple Stock Before Earnings?

    Investors will pay close attention to Apple's iPhone sales when it reports quarterly earnings results.

  • Italy pushes G7 for coal phase-out date ahead of energy meeting, sources say

    Italy is pushing for an agreement among the Group of Seven wealthy nations to set a target date for the phase-out of coal in power generation, diplomatic sources said ahead of a meeting of G7 energy ministers in Turin. An agreement on this would be one step in the direction indicated by the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai last year to transition away from fossil fuels, of which coal is the most polluting.

  • Should You Buy Kinder Morgan Before April 30?

    The natural gas pipeline giant is an income-producing machine.

  • US regulators seize troubled lender Republic First, sell it to Fulton Bank

    Philadelphia-based Republic First, which had abandoned funding talks with a group of investors, was seized by the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), appointed as a receiver, said on Friday Fulton Bank, a unit of Fulton Financial Corp, will assume substantially all deposits and purchase all the assets of Republic Bank, which is the operating name for Republic First, to "protect depositors".

  • New Jersey Target employee thwarts 3 women stealing shopping cart full of merchandise: police

    New Jersey police said that three suspects nearly got away with a cart full of stolen items, until one Target employee took action.

  • Swindlers Are Now Using AI. Here Are the Warning Signs.

    Interactive deepfakes such as live phone calls or video conferences with what seems to be a real person are becoming more common.

  • A New York Homeowner Was Arrested For Changing The Locks After Finding A Group Of Squatters In $1 Million Home She Inherited

    In Queens, New York, a homeowner's confrontation with unexpected occupants at her late father's house spiraled into a dramatic legal tangle that highlights the complex issue of squatter rights in the city. Adele Andaloro, 47, inherited a property valued at $1 million after her parents died. She discovered strangers living there during a visit to prepare the house for sale. When she changed the locks to secure the property, one of the occupants called the police, leading to her brief arrest. Thou

  • Used-Car Sales Have Moved Online—Here’s Why Both Customers and Dealers Are Happy

    The migration has armed consumers with much more information and choices. It has done the same for dealerships.

  • CVS Omnicare staff in Las Vegas vote to join new union

    About 87% of workers at CVS Omnicare, a provider of pharmacy services to long-term care facilities, in Las Vegas voted on Thursday in favor of unionization. The vote comes months after some employees at CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance's U.S. pharmacies launched a walkout, to push the companies to improve working conditions and add more staff to their stores. Pharmacy Guild, which is a part of the IAM Healthcare union, was formed shortly after the walkout.