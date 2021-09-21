U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,369.76
    +12.03 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,030.82
    +60.35 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,803.46
    +89.56 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,187.58
    +5.38 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    +0.22 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.90
    +12.10 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.35 (+1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3669
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2100
    -0.2100 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,299.54
    -1,131.59 (-2.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.65
    -13.19 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

United Bank names Michael Vincent, Chief Executive Officer

·2 min read

ATMORE, Ala., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for United Bank has elected Michael R. (Mike) Vincent to serve as Chief Executive Officer and President of United Bank. Vincent had been serving as interim President since the retirement of former Chief Executive Officer and President Robert R. Jones in July 2021.

Michael Vincent named CEO of United Bank

Vincent previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of United Bank. Vincent joined United Bank in 2006. The Board promoted Vincent to Chief Credit Officer in 2014.

"I'm honored to assume this role," Vincent said, "and sincerely appreciate the trust the board has placed in me. The bank's management team today is the same one that has been working together for many years. Our strategies and goals remain the same, our application and execution will remain the same and we anticipate the same success going forward."

David D. Swift, Sr. joined United Bank's board in 1994 and has served as its chairman since 1997. He was elected chairman of United Bancorporation in 2013. Swift was elected to serve as interim Chief Executive Officer of United Bank, United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc., and Town Country National Bank.

Swift said, "We have great confidence in Mike and our entire leadership team at United. A search committee has conducted an exhaustive search process and determined that Mike Vincent is uniquely qualified to lead United Bank continuing the outstanding growth and progress we have been experiencing. The Board of Directors as well as the entire United Bank team looks forward to working with Mike to achieve new heights. We believe this is a very positive step forward for our customers, our employees, our company and the communities we serve."

About United Bank: United Bank is a $1,000,000,000 financial institution that has enjoyed 117 years of continuous service to Atmore, Alabama and surrounding communities. United Bank has offices in Atmore, Brewton, East Brewton, Flomaton, Monroeville, Frisco City, Bay Minette, Daphne, Foley, Lillian, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Semmes, Silverhill, Spanish Fort and Summerdale in Alabama. United Bank serves Santa Rosa County, Florida in Jay, Milton and Pace. For more information about United Bank please visit our website at www.unitedbank.com. Member FDIC.

Contact:
Tina Brooks
Senior Vice President, Corporate Secretary
tina.brooks@unitedbank.com
251-446-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-bank-names-michael-vincent-chief-executive-officer-301381906.html

SOURCE United Bancorporation

Recommended Stories

  • Why DraftKings Stock Plunged 8.2% Today

    What happened  Shares of online gambling stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 8.2% in trading on Tuesday after reportedly making an offer to acquire global competitor Entain (LSE: ENT). Entain's shares jumped over 20% on the report, but investors didn't like the move from DraftKings quite as much.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Uber raises guidance, Lennar dips amid supply shortage, Nvidia stock caught in Evergrande fears

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Emily McCormick break down Tuesday's stocks on the move, which include: Uber shares seeing a jump in the market as a result of a more optimistic outlook for the company, Lennar stock dipping as supply chain constraints continue to plague the company, and Nvidia getting caught up in the Evergrande crisis.

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • 10 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that just received a Sell rating from analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts. The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the social media amplification of […]

  • 10 Best Diversified Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best diversified stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Diversified Stocks to Invest In. Big corporations have been eagerly diversifying their portfolios over the past few years in order to shield themselves from the […]

  • QuantumScape Stock Pops As EV Battery Maker Snags Deal With Another 'Top 10' Automaker

    The unnamed OEM was impressed with QuantumScape's early solid-state battery cells, a next-gen technology. QuantumScape stock soared.

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapp

  • Upstart Leads Nasdaq Higher as Apogee Falls Back

    Monday's swoon for the stock market quickly gave way to a recovery for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) today. Although gains early Tuesday afternoon were somewhat limited at about two-thirds of a percent, the Nasdaq nevertheless showed its continued superiority by posting larger percentage gains than its fellow major indexes. Helping to drive the Nasdaq higher was another big jump for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), as the fintech disruptor hit another all-time high.

  • Monday May Have Been Just the Start of a Deeper Correction

    Despite indications early Tuesday for a market rebound from Monday's selloff, it is our opinion that the bounce, should it hold, would now be within negative trends that lack bottoming signals at this point. All the major equity indexes closed lower with negative internals on the NYSE and Nasdaq. While closing above their intraday lows, they, nonetheless, all closed below support and their 50-day moving averages, including the Nasdaq Composite (see above), Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Transports, which are now negative as are the rest.

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Domestic e-commerce is fairly straightforward, but cross-border sales are a different story. The company offers an end-to-end solution for cross-border commerce. International shoppers typically represent 30% of web traffic to global e-commerce sites, but international sales usually comprise just 5% to 10% of total revenue.

  • 12 Best Big Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best big tech stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Big Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now. It would be an understatement to say that the technology sector is the backbone […]

  • 5 Reasons GameStop Could Prove the Doubters Wrong

    Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) is one of them. One of the most straight-forward ways a company can go bust is to have too much debt. GameStop took care of that worry by raising capital as its stock skyrocketed earlier this year.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Few can argue with Warren Buffett's long-term track record. This is especially true with some of Berkshire's tech stocks, including Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), which continue to prosper as technology plays an increasing role in the world economy. Buffett was long skeptical about tech companies -- a skepticism that has clearly softened, since Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire's stock portfolio.

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich By Retirement

    In one year, GameStop stock has risen 2,280%. Biotech company Ocugen's stock has risen 2,140% in a year. In addition to broader trends, it is equally important to look at the company-specific factors that could keep the company ahead of its competition.

  • 11 Best Battery Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best battery stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the battery industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for battery stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Battery Stocks to Buy Now. The shift in […]