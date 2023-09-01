United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.36

United Bankshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UBSI) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.36 per share on 2nd of October. This means the annual payment is 4.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

United Bankshares' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

United Bankshares has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but United Bankshares' payout ratio of 49% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 10.6% over the next year. But if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 56%, which we would consider to be quite comfortable looking forward, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

United Bankshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.24 total annually to $1.44. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.5% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

United Bankshares Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. United Bankshares has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.6% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like United Bankshares' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for United Bankshares that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

