United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.36

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.36 per share on the 3rd of July. The dividend yield will be 4.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Check out our latest analysis for United Bankshares

United Bankshares' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

United Bankshares has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but United Bankshares' payout ratio of 49% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 5.2%. But if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 53%, which we would consider to be quite comfortable looking forward, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

United Bankshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.24 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.5% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. United Bankshares has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like United Bankshares' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for United Bankshares that you should be aware of before investing. Is United Bankshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here