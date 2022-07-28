U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

United to Become First Airline to Fly Nonstop Between Washington D.C. and Cape Town

·3 min read
In this article:
  • UAL

U.S. Department of Transportation awards airline three new direct flights between Washington Dulles and Cape Town

Tickets on sale now – United's inaugural flight scheduled for November 17

United offers more flights to South Africa than any other North American airline

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced new direct flights between Washington Dulles Airport and Cape Town, becoming the first airline to provide nonstop roundtrip service from our nation's capital to South Africa. The U.S. Department of Transportation granted the airline three weekly direct flights, which will commence on November 17, 2022 (subject to approval by the South Africa Government). Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or through the United app. United started seasonal service from New York/Newark to Cape Town in 2019 and expanded to year-round service in 2022. United has more flights to South Africa than any other North American airline.

U.S. Department of Transportation awards United three new direct flights between Washington Dulles and Cape Town
"We are thrilled to further expand our Africa offering with this first-ever direct link between Washington DC and Cape Town," said Patrick Quayle, United's Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances. "These new flights build upon our existing year-round New York/Newark to Cape Town service – together they'll provide a near-daily pattern from the U.S. to Cape Town along with connectivity to the broader region through our Airlink partnership."

United will soon offer a total of 19 weekly flights to Africa - in addition to these new flights to Cape Town, the airline launched nonstop flights from New York/Newark to Johannesburg and Washington D.C. to Accra, Ghana and Lagos, Nigeria in 2021.

Prior to the new United flight, Washington, D.C. to Cape Town was the largest route between the U.S. and Cape Town without nonstop service, and D.C. is also home to the fifth largest South-African-born population. United's new flights will connect Cape Town to 55 U.S. cities, representing more than 92% of the U.S. travel demand. The new flights will also allow customers to connect in Cape Town to other points in South Africa, and to other countries in the southern region of the African continent with United's South African based partner Airlink and their Cape Town hub.

United will fly a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on this new route, which features 48 lie-flat, United Polaris® business class seats, 21 United Premium Plus® seats and 188 economy seats. All seats are equipped with seatback on-demand entertainment to help customers pass the time and relax during their travels.

United maintains a close relationship with the Mandela Foundation and BPESA (Business Processing Enabling South Africa) a not-for-profit company that serves as the industry body and trade association for Global Business Services in South Africa. The airline recently announced a collaboration with travel company Certified Africa, whose mission is to make travel to African countries easy, immersive, and life changing for millions of the African Diaspora across the United States.

For more information and to book flights, please visit united.com.

About United  

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." From our U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and  Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers. United is bringing back our customers' favorite destinations and adding new ones on its way to becoming the world's best airline. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

United Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/United Airlines)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-to-become-first-airline-to-fly-nonstop-between-washington-dc-and-cape-town-301595338.html

SOURCE United Airlines

