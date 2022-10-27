U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

United BioChannels Acquires ORFLO Technologies to Expand Market Share and Enhance Customer Engagement

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United BioChannels (UBC), a commercial strategy consultancy, announced its acquisition of ORFLO Technologies, LLC, from Gemini Bioproducts. The acquisition represents an opportunity for both ORFLO and UBC to collaboratively increase the commercial presence of ORFLO and build market share using UBC's Modular Method of developing commercial strategy and tactical execution. ORFLO, a leading manufacturer of cell counting and characterization technologies, will be led by Varshal Davé, UBC's Managing Partner, who will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. The acquisition is funded through a collaboration between UBC and BroadOak Capital Partners.

UnitedBioChannels logo
United BioChannels (UBC) Acquires ORFLO Technologies to Expand Market Share and Enhance Customer Engagement

"We are very excited to bring ORFLO Technologies into the United BioChannels family," said UBC's President Jeff Whitmore. "ORFLO has historically lacked a strong commercial focus, so our expertise presents an opportunity for a synergistic relationship. We believe that our processes will lead to increased visibility and revenue for ORFLO."

"We have been tracking the progress of ORFLO Technologies for quite some time," added Bill Snider, Partner at BroadOak Capital Partners, "and we see some great potential that the UBC team can unlock. ORFLO has a strong market presence and we think UBC's leadership can only help the company grow."

Cell and gene therapy, amongst other bioprocessing applications, require robust instrumentation as integral components of their workflow. Cell counters in particular serve critical quality control functions in multiple stages of these complex processes. Ketchum, Idaho, based ORFLO Technologies has excelled in these processes, having been implemented as standard instruments in regulated workflows for many leading bioprocessing companies. With a strong market presence having over 3,000 instruments installed worldwide, ORFLO has an established customer base that the company can build upon under UBC's leadership.

About United BioChannels

United BioChannels is a global network of life sciences sales and executive professionals in strategic locations and science hubs. We are an experienced team with a diverse background in launching new technologies and with decades of commercial experience. We use a validated approach to get solutions to the right people. Through extensive due diligence to understand our clients' unique situations, we can pinpoint the correct market segments to maximize success. We test market hypotheses and build messaging and sales tools, creating "win-win" relationships.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-biochannels-acquires-orflo-technologies-to-expand-market-share-and-enhance-customer-engagement-301661124.html

SOURCE United BioChannels

