U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.00
    +0.93 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.50
    +7.20 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0746
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2640
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.9800
    -0.1050 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,274.85
    +1,306.41 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.87
    +31.37 (+4.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,329.30
    +547.62 (+2.04%)
     

United BioPharma Receives TFDA Approval for Phase 2 IND for UB-221 to Treat Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

·2 min read

TAIPEI, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan-based United BioPharma (UBP) has announced the approval of a Phase 2 clinical trial with novel anti-IgE monoclonal antibody UB-221 by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA).

UB-221 IV formulation is designed to be long-acting add-on CSU therapy (PRNewsfoto/United BioPharma Inc.)
UB-221 IV formulation is designed to be long-acting add-on CSU therapy (PRNewsfoto/United BioPharma Inc.)

This Phase 2 clinical trial (double-blind, placebo-controlled) aims to evaluate the efficacy of UB-221 as a long-acting add-on therapy for treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and provide evidence of the therapeutic potential of two high-dose UB-221 treatments over a 6-month period.

Spontaneous Urticaria is categorized into acute (< six weeks) and chronic (> six weeks) variants. With an incidence rate of 0.5–1%, patients can suffer from the disease at any time.

Nonsedating H1‐antihistamines are the mainstay of symptomatic therapy. Treatment with licensed doses relieves symptoms effectively in <50% of patients. As patients benefit little from H1‐antihistamines, new therapeutic strategies are needed.

UB-221 is an IgG1 that targets the Cε3 domain of IgE antibody. UB-221 neutralizes soluble IgE and inhibits the IgE synthesis by binding to FcεRII (CD23) receptor on B-cells surface. Pre-clinical studies demonstrate UB-221's superiority to current therapeutic antibody targeting IgE (Xolair® ; Omalizumab) by 8-folds for pharmacologic effects. UB-221 shows 2 to 5-folds inhibition of IgE synthesis in the in-vitro data, requiring 1/10 dose to achieve the same effect in huIGHE-knock-in mice model.

The Phase 1 clinical trial revealed that CSU patients responded to UB-221 rapidly after a single dose and suppressed their serum free IgE for weeks to months®, indicating that UB-221 could relieve symptoms of CSU more effectively than Xolair. UB-221 can also inhibit the production of new IgE by binding to the already bound- IgE on the low-affinity receptor CD23. As such, the speed of IgE rebound will be slower after treatment is discontinued.

"We are excited to begin the trial of UB-221 as a long-acting add-on therapy for patients suffering from CSU," said Dr. Shugene Lynn, CEO of United BioPharma. "The potential benefits will bring more comfort and symptom control and will be an important step in the fight against the condition and its effects."

About United BioPharma

United BioPharma (UBP), a Taiwan-based late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is dedicated to the research, development, and manufacture of novel monoclonal antibodies for infectious diseases, cancer, and immune disorders., with subsidiary companies in Mainland China, and liaison offices in the US.

SOURCE United BioPharma Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Advance ZincTek Limited's (ASX:ANO) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Advance ZincTek's (ASX:ANO) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • Bachelet Tells China Anti-Terror Actions Must Respect Rights

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Nation’s top human rights official said any actions by China’s government to address alleged terrorism and reverse what Beijing terms radicalism must not come at the expense of human rights. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for

  • Ex-Defense Minister to Lead Australia’s Opposition Liberal Party

    (Bloomberg) -- Former defence minister Peter Dutton has been elected unanimously to lead Australia’s center-right Liberal Party after its election defeat, potentially foreshadowing a shift to the right in the country’s largest conservative party.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Ba

  • North Korea Rolls Back Lockdown, Says Virus Flareup ‘Controlled’

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea removed virus lockdown measures that had been in place for more than two weeks in its capital, news reports indicated, after saying policies by leader Kim Jong Un have controlled the country’s first Covid outbreak.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery

  • Shares in Bubs Australia jump on exports to United States, Biden tweet

    Bubs plans to ship at least 1.25 million cans of its baby formula and has 500,000 tins ready for immediate export. The U.S. baby formula crisis was triggered when Abbott Laboratories in February recalled dozens of products after customers complained of infants contracting bacterial infections. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on May 19 Abbott was on track to reopen its key baby formula plant in Michigan within one or two weeks.

  • U.S. doctors reconsider Pfizer's Paxlovid for lower-risk COVID patients

    Use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid spiked this week, but some doctors are reconsidering the pills for lower-risk patients after a U.S. public health agency warned that symptoms can recur after people complete a course of the drug, and that they should then isolate a second time. More quarantine time "is not a crowd-pleaser," Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, an infectious disease specialist at Ochsner Health in New Orleans, told Reuters. Use of Pfizer's Paxlovid, authorized to treat newly infected, at-risk people in order to prevent severe illness, has soared as infections have risen.

  • 15 hospitalized in Seneca boat fire

    At least one of those people suffered serious injuries.

  • Here's What AstraZeneca's Recent FDA News Means for Shareholders

    The pharma giant's drug combo is now just months away from potential U.S. approval for a type of liver cancer.

  • 5 Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

    "The key to treating dementia is prevention," says Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent and a practicing neurosurgeon, in his book Stay Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age. Gupta notes that brain changes that result in dementia have been found to begin 20 to 30 years before a diagnosis, making prevention an urgent and worthy goal. "And it just so happens that the same things you can do to reduce your risk for the disease are what you can do to improve your quality of life as yo

  • Can I Stop Isolating If I'm Still Testing Positive for the Virus?

    The omicron variant of the coronavirus moves fast. Symptoms typically appear just a few days after infection, with viral levels peaking less than five days after the pathogen first becomes detectable. But for some people, the virus seems to linger, with at-home tests coming back positive day after day, even after other people in the household return to work or school. So why do some people test positive for the virus for 10 or 12 or even 14 days — and are they still infectious after so long? “It

  • The #1 Best Way to Stay Safe From Monkeypox

    Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that in recent weeks has begun to spread around the globe and into the U.S. Health officials are monitoring more than 100 cases in 12 countries, and that number is expected to rise in the coming weeks. So how concerned should you be? This week, virus specialists talked about how contagious monkeypox is, how it spreads, and what you should do to prevent transmission. This is the #1 best way to stay safe from monkeypox, according to health experts. Read on to find

  • A Fitness Model Tried Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor' Diet for a Day

    YouTuber Aseel Soueid spent a day eating the 4,000-calorie meal plan that Hemsworth used to get even more jacked for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

  • I Learned I Had Leaky Gut. Here's How I Fixed It

    In 2018, I struggled with some pretty uncomfortable gastrointestinal issues. I was bloated after most of the food I ate, I experienced stomach cramps on a regular basis, I was tired all of the time, and while I'll spare you the details, I was running straight to the bathroom as soon as I woke up every morning.After talking with my doctor and running a couple of tests, it seemed like there weren't any alarming issues causing things to be out of whack. My doctor suggested that the issues I was exp

  • As the pandemic ebbs, long-haul Covid still drains patients and confounds doctors

    Researchers still don’t know precisely how many get long Covid, what causes it or how best to treat it

  • How Long Will Your Coronavirus Vaccination Last?

    If you are fully vaccinated, you may be excited about gathering with family and friends again. You might even be planning a winter vacation. But there are still nagging questions about how long protection from the coronavirus vaccines will last. For instance, will your shot wear off gradually or suddenly? Will you need a booster? "We can only say that a vaccine is protective as long as we are measuring it," says Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist Jaimie Meyer, MD, MS. Read on to find o

  • This device may nudge your brain into deep sleep

    As he gets ready for sleep each night, Don Tucker slips on an electrode cap and checks a little computer on his bedside table. Many workers at the private lab, run by the professor emeritus at the University of Oregon, follow the same routine. The experimental device monitors the nightly voyage through sleep. After sensing light sleep for a few minutes, it pulses electric current through the scalp and skull, nudging the brain into that nirvana known as deep sleep.Subscribe to The Post Most newsl

  • The #1 Cause of Excess Visceral Fat, Says Science

    As we get older, weight gained during the holidays (or any other time) becomes more difficult to lose, especially around the midsection. In the meantime, belly fat (also known as visceral fat) can cause some serious health risks. "Your ability to keep visceral fat at bay may depend on your genes and physical makeup, which means the amount you have isn't entirely in your control. That doesn't mean you can't take steps to manage it better,' says Dr. Rashmi Byakodi. Read on to find out more—and to

  • Mexico confirms first case of monkeypox - health official

    Mexico on Saturday reported the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the country, according to deputy health secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell. The patient was a 50-year-old permanent resident of New York who is being treated in Mexico City, Lopez-Gatell said on Twitter. "He was probably infected in the Netherlands," Lopez-Gatell wrote, adding that the patient was being isolated and was in stable condition.

  • The #1 Best Fruit For a Sharper Brain, New Research Says

    You probably know that the foods you eat can have an impact on your brain over time. In fact, some foods can actually impair your memory and increase your risk of neurodegenerative disorders, while others can help stave off cognitive decline.Now, a new study finds that eating cranberries could help keep you sharp as you age.In the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, researchers examined a group of 60 adults ages 50-80 for a period of 12 weeks, supplementing some of their diet

  • Arizona prison health care contract awarded to company that allegedly overcharged feds

    The state awarded a prison health care contract to NaphCare, which last year agreed to pay nearly $700,000 after overcharging allegations.