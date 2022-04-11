U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,412.79
    -75.49 (-1.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,308.80
    -412.32 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,411.96
    -299.04 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,983.32
    -11.24 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.64
    -3.62 (-3.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.30
    +10.70 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.34 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3027
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3980
    +1.0780 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,063.30
    -3,179.88 (-7.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.86
    -50.31 (-5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

United Community Bank Ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Consumer Banking in the Southeast, 8 out of 9 Years

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • UCBI
    Watchlist

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Community Bank is proud to announce it once again ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Consumer Banking in the Southeast according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study℠. This marks the 8th out of the last 9 years that United has received this recognition, and the third consecutive year.

United Community Bank has been recognized by J.D. Power as the Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Consumer Banking in the Southeast for eight out of the last nine years.
United Community Bank has been recognized by J.D. Power as the Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Consumer Banking in the Southeast for eight out of the last nine years.

The J.D. Power U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study is the longest-running and most in-depth study of the retail banking industry. Now in its 17th year, the annual study analyzes retail banking customers' satisfaction with their primary financial institution and the impact it has on bottom-line metrics, such as retention, loyalty, and advocacy.

"I'm tremendously proud of the team to receive this recognition once again. Service is at the heart of our company culture and we're pleased that our customers receive satisfaction as a result of our commitment. We are honored to have the ability to serve our communities," said Lynn Harton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Community Bank. "As customer preferences for communication and technology have evolved, we remain committed to providing excellent service across all channels of our company to meet their financial needs."

This year's study featured a redesigned methodology that is more reflective of the industry's evolution and how consumers now conceptualize satisfaction with their primary retail bank. The new methodology also has "an increased emphasis on emotional and relationship-oriented experiences, while continuing to measure more traditional metrics related to transactional and operational retail banking experiences." The redesigned Retail Banking Index Model is comprised of seven (7) factors, of which United ranked highest in six (6); 1) Account offerings, 2) Allowing customers to bank how and when I want (Convenience), 3) People, 4) Saving time and money, 5) Trust and 6) Resolving Problems or Complaints (Problem Resolution).

The 2022 study is based on responses from 101,587 retail banking customers belonging to more than 170 of the largest banks in the United States regarding their experiences with their retail bank. It was fielded from April 2021 through January 2022. For more information about the U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2022-us-retail-banking-satisfaction-study.

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQGS: UCBI) provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services for relationship-oriented consumers and business owners. The company, known as "The Bank That SERVICE Built," has been recognized nationally for delivering award-winning service. At December 31, 2021, United had $20.9 billion in assets and 171 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee along with a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. Through its January 1, 2022 acquisition of Reliant Bancorp and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Reliant Bank, United added $3 billion in assets and 25 banking offices in high growth markets in Tennessee. In 2022, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Southeast, marking eight out of the last nine years United earned the coveted award. United was also named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2021 for the fifth consecutive year based on employee satisfaction. Forbes included United in its inaugural list of the World's Best Banks in 2019 and again in 2020. Forbes also recognized United on its 2022 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the ninth consecutive year. United also received ten (10) Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2021 for excellence in Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking, including national awards for Overall Satisfaction and Likelihood to Recommend. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

(PRNewsfoto/United Community Bank)
(PRNewsfoto/United Community Bank)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-community-bank-ranks-1-in-customer-satisfaction-with-consumer-banking-in-the-southeast-8-out-of-9-years-301523126.html

SOURCE United Community Bank

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T, Warner Brothers Discovery stocks pop on mega-merger

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down the completed megamerger by AT&T and WarnerMedia-Discovery.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed

    A downgrade from R.W. Baird appears to be to blame for Nvidia stock suffering today -- but Baird isn't entirely to blame. Part of this is Nvidia's own fault. This morning, an analyst at Baird pulled his buy rating from Nvidia and downgraded the shares to neutral -- with a $225 price target that was below Nvidia's closing price from Friday.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Down 75% From its High, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is a good example of irrational exuberance in action. After that dismal sell-off, is Upstart stock a smart buy? Banks often build their lending credit models around Fair Isaac's FICO score, a three-digit number meant to reflect how creditworthy a particular borrower is (or is not).

  • Why General Motors Stock Popped Today

    In back-to-back ratings moves, first Goldman Sachs praised General Motors stock as a better investment than Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on Friday; then this morning, as trading started up for the new week, French bank Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of General Motors stock -- with an outperform (i.e., buy). There's not a lot of detail available yet on why Paribas endorsed GM stock, however, so for now let's focus on the Goldman endorsement.

  • Why AMD Is Falling Today

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, as much as 5%, before settling into a 4.6% loss as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One can chalk up today's decline to two things: First, the 10-Year Treasury bond continued its ascent, reaching 2.77% today -- that's up more than an entire percentage point since the beginning of the year. Rapidly rising long-term rates tend to hurt high-multiple growth stocks, and at 38 times earnings, AMD is certainly that.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged This Morning

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged this morning, crashing 11.2% within two minutes of the market's opening. Investors dumped Nio shares fast and furiously in response to the company making two announcements they absolutely didn't want to hear. For some weeks, speculation was ripe that Nio's growth could decelerate in the wake of surging coronavirus cases in China that's put several cities, including financial hub Shanghai, under a complete lockdown.

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Rivian Stock Jumped Today

    The stock of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) surged this morning, shooting as high as 8.1% at 10:24 a.m. ET before giving up some gains and trading up 3.8% as of 11:33 a.m. Monday. You'd have expected the electric vehicle (EV) stock to fall, but that's not the case. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Rivian stock, but gave it an underperform rating with a price target of $35 a share.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • AT&T Stock Rises After the Merger. What Do the Charts Say?

    Shares of AT&T are higher on Monday, at last check about 8% up, after the company completed its merger with Discovery on Friday. The split leaves the pure-play AT&T business under AT&T (and the T ticker symbol, while its WarnerMedia business (including HBO) merged into Discovery — hence the WBD ticker symbol. One could make an argument that AT&T is now undervalued vs. Verizon and that Discovery is undervalued vs. other streaming giants, like Netflix and Disney .

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • Checking In on the Charts of Nvidia

    A fundamental analyst at Baird downgraded semiconductor maker Nvidia to a "neutral" rating this morning. In this daily bar chart of NVDA, below, we can see that prices have been on the defensive since late November. The trading volume has been more active since November telling us that this stock has attracted more attention.

  • My Top Energy Stock to Buy in April

    Of course, the biggest influence on gas prices is the price of oil, and there, too, the oil companies have little say. It's a global commodity, and trading on world markets based on supply and demand determines how much a barrel of oil costs. Energy stocks were among the best performers in 2021, with exchange-traded funds rising 41%, compared to a 27% gain by the S&P 500.

  • Why Tesla Stock Keeps Falling

    For the second trading day in a row, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock drove lower on Monday, down 3.7% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Tesla's problems in China began about a month ago, when a resurgent coronavirus forced the local government to declare a quarantine in Shanghai, where Tesla's Chinese gigafactory is located. In cooperation with the quarantine, Tesla shut down production at its Shanghai plant, then reopened, then shut down again at the end of the month.

  • How to Handle the Taxes on the AT&T Spinoff of Warner Bros.

    Shareholders' holding period for tax purposes is the date of their purchase of the AT&T stock, which means their sales of Warner Bros. stock could qualify for long-term capital gains treatment.