United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

United Community Banks, Inc.
GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) announces it will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 after the stock market closes. The company also will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 to discuss its financial results, business highlights and outlook.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10162699/f0590f1c98. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.ucbi.com.

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQGS: UCBI) provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services for relationship-oriented consumers and business owners. The company, known as “The Bank That SERVICE Built,” has been recognized nationally for delivering award-winning service. Following the January 1, 2022 acquisition of Reliant and the October 1, 2021 acquisition of Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc., United has approximately $23.5 billion in assets and 196 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee along with a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2021, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Southeast, marking seven out of the last eight years United earned the coveted award. United was also named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2021 for the fifth year in a row based on employee satisfaction. Forbes included United in its inaugural list of the World’s Best Banks in 2019 and again in 2020. Forbes also recognized United on its 2021 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the eighth consecutive year. United also received five Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2020 for excellence in Small Business Banking, including a national award for Overall Satisfaction. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com


