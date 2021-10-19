United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results
EPS of $0.82, Return on Assets of 1.48% and Return on Common Equity of 14.3%
GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today announced that net income for the third quarter was $73.8 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $84.4 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.30 or 58%, from the third quarter a year ago, and represented an increase of $0.04 or 5% from the second quarter of 2021. On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.83 was up 51% over the year ago quarter. United’s GAAP return on assets (ROA) was 1.48% and its return on common equity was 14.3% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.50% and its return on tangible common equity was 18.2%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.73% for the quarter. The quarter benefited from an allowance release of $11.0 million, reflecting continued improvement in economic conditions and forecasts.
Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “This has been another strong quarter for United as our economies continued to strengthen even in the face of the Delta variant, increasing prices on many goods, and supply chain delays. Both loan and deposit growth were strong and noninterest income benefited from both another excellent mortgage quarter as well as contributions from our expanded wealth management business.” Harton continued, “On the strategic front, on October 1, we completed the acquisition of Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. and Aquesta Bank, accelerating our expansion in Charlotte, and adding the Wilmington, North Carolina market, two of the strongest markets in the Southeast. We are proud that this outstanding team of bankers has joined us and we believe that they are a great fit for United. We also continued to strengthen our Board of Directors with the appointment of Jennifer Bazante, Chief Marketing Officer of Humana Inc. We believe that digital transformation is supported and enabled by strong branding and marketing and we specifically wanted to bring that experience and thought leadership to our board. We are excited to have Jennifer join United as we continue to grow and build the company.”
Total loans decreased by $200 million during the quarter—impacted by $322 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness. Excluding the effect of PPP loans, core organic loan growth was 4.5% annualized. Core transaction deposits grew by $490 million during the quarter, or 15.3% annualized, and United’s cost of deposits decreased by 2 basis points to 0.07%. The net interest margin decreased by 7 basis points from the second quarter due mainly to a change in the earning asset mix towards liquid assets.
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:
Net income of $73.8 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $84.4 million
EPS increased by 58% compared to third quarter 2020 on a GAAP basis and 51% on an operating basis; compared to second quarter 2021, EPS increased by 5% on both a GAAP and operating basis
Return on assets of 1.48%, or 1.50% on an operating basis
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.70%, or 1.73% on an operating basis
Return on common equity of 14.3%
Return on tangible common equity of 18.2% on an operating basis
A release of provision for credit losses of $11.0 million, which reduced the allowance for loan losses to 0.89% of loans from 0.98% in the second quarter
Loan production of $1.2 billion, resulting in core loan growth of 4.5%, annualized for the quarter, excluding the impact of $322 million in PPP loans being forgiven
Core transaction deposits were up $490 million, which represents a 15.3% annualized growth rate for the quarter
Net interest margin of 3.12% was down 7 basis points from the second quarter, due to continued strong deposit growth and an earning asset mix change toward securities
Mortgage closings of $568 million compared to $576 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $731 million compared to $910 million a year ago
Noninterest income was up $4.3 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by strong mortgage volume and the lack of a significant MSR write-down; it also benefitted from $2.0 million in fees generated by our newly acquired FinTrust wealth manager that closed on July 6
Noninterest expenses increased by $1.2 million compared to the second quarter on a GAAP basis and by $850,000 on an operating basis; excluding the FinTrust transaction, operating noninterest expenses improved by $1 million compared to the second quarter
Efficiency ratio at historically low levels of 53.1%, or 52.3% on an operating basis
Net charge-offs of $551,000 or 2 basis points as a percent of average loans, up 4 basis points from the net recoveries experienced in the second quarter
Nonperforming assets of 0.23% of total assets, down 2 basis points compared to June 30, 2021
Total loan deferrals of $9 million or 0.1% of the total loan portfolio compared to $18 million or 0.2% in the second quarter
Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.20 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 11% year-over-year
Completed the acquisition of FinTrust Capital Partners, LLC and its affiliates and subsidiaries with $2.1 billion in assets under management on July 6, 2021
Completed the acquisition of Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Aquesta”) with $754 million in assets on October 1, 2021; this acquisition is expected to add $0.08 in EPS accretion in 2022 with cost savings fully phased in
Announced the proposed acquisition of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (“Reliant”) with $3.1 billion in assets on July 14, 2021; this acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and add $0.15 in EPS accretion in 2022 and $0.22 in 2023 with cost savings fully phased in
Conference Call
United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. To access the call, dial (877) 380-5665 and use the conference number 1388708. The conference call also will be webcast and available for replay for 30 days by selecting “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of United’s website at www.ucbi.com.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
2021
2020
Third Quarter
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
YTD 2021 - 2020 Change
(in thousands, except per share data)
Third
Second Quarter
First
Fourth Quarter
Third
2021
2020
INCOME SUMMARY
Interest revenue
$
147,675
$
145,809
$
141,542
$
156,071
$
141,773
$
435,026
$
401,925
Interest expense
6,636
7,433
9,478
10,676
13,319
23,547
45,561
Net interest revenue
141,039
138,376
132,064
145,395
128,454
10
%
411,479
356,364
15
%
(Release of) provision for credit losses
(11,034
)
(13,588
)
(12,281
)
2,907
21,793
(36,903
)
77,527
Noninterest income
40,095
35,841
44,705
41,375
48,682
(18
)
120,641
114,734
5
Total revenue
192,168
187,805
189,050
183,863
155,343
24
569,023
393,571
45
Expenses
96,749
95,540
95,194
106,490
95,981
1
287,483
261,499
10
Income before income tax expense
95,419
92,265
93,856
77,373
59,362
61
281,540
132,072
113
Income tax expense
21,603
22,005
20,150
17,871
11,755
84
63,758
27,485
132
Net income
73,816
70,260
73,706
59,502
47,607
55
217,782
104,587
108
Merger-related and other charges
1,437
1,078
1,543
2,452
3,361
4,058
4,566
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
(328
)
(246
)
(335
)
(552
)
(519
)
(909
)
(788
)
Net income - operating (1)
$
74,925
$
71,092
$
74,914
$
61,402
$
50,449
49
$
220,931
$
108,365
104
Pre-tax pre-provision income (5)
$
84,385
$
78,677
$
81,575
$
80,280
$
81,155
4
$
244,637
$
209,599
17
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Per common share:
Diluted net income - GAAP
$
0.82
$
0.78
$
0.82
$
0.66
$
0.52
58
$
2.42
$
1.25
94
Diluted net income - operating (1)
0.83
0.79
0.83
0.68
0.55
51
2.45
1.29
90
Cash dividends declared
0.20
0.19
0.19
0.18
0.18
11
0.58
0.54
7
Book value
23.25
22.81
22.15
21.90
21.45
8
23.25
21.45
8
Tangible book value (3)
18.68
18.49
17.83
17.56
17.09
9
18.68
17.09
9
Key performance ratios:
Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4)
14.26
%
14.08
%
15.37
%
12.36
%
10.06
%
14.55
%
8.11
%
Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4)
14.48
14.25
15.63
12.77
10.69
14.77
8.40
Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4)
18.23
17.81
19.68
16.23
13.52
18.55
10.76
Return on assets - GAAP (4)
1.48
1.46
1.62
1.30
1.07
1.52
0.93
Return on assets - operating (1)(4)
1.50
1.48
1.65
1.34
1.14
1.54
0.97
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5)
1.70
1.64
1.80
1.77
1.86
1.71
1.89
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding
1.73
1.67
1.83
1.82
1.93
1.74
1.93
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)
3.12
3.19
3.22
3.55
3.27
3.17
3.55
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
53.11
54.53
53.55
56.73
54.14
53.72
55.30
Efficiency ratio - operating (1)
52.33
53.92
52.68
55.42
52.24
52.97
54.34
Equity to total assets
10.89
11.04
10.95
11.29
11.47
10.89
11.47
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
8.53
8.71
8.57
8.81
8.89
8.53
8.89
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming loans
$
44,923
$
46,123
$
55,900
$
61,599
$
49,084
(8
)
$
44,923
$
49,084
(8
)
Foreclosed properties
412
224
596
647
953
412
953
Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
45,335
46,347
56,496
62,246
50,037
(9
)
45,335
50,037
(9
)
Allowance for credit losses - loans
99,620
111,616
126,866
137,010
134,256
(26
)
99,620
134,256
(26
)
Net charge-offs
551
(456
)
(305
)
1,515
2,538
(210
)
16,801
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans
0.89
%
0.98
%
1.09
%
1.20
%
1.14
%
0.89
%
1.14
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (4)
0.02
(0.02
)
(0.01
)
0.05
0.09
—
0.22
NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties
0.41
0.41
0.48
0.55
0.42
0.41
0.42
NPAs to total assets
0.23
0.25
0.30
0.35
0.29
0.23
0.29
AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions)
Loans
$
11,205
$
11,617
$
11,433
$
11,595
$
11,644
(4
)
$
11,417
$
10,088
13
Investment securities
5,122
4,631
3,991
3,326
2,750
86
4,587
2,560
79
Earning assets
18,078
17,540
16,782
16,394
15,715
15
17,473
13,498
29
Total assets
19,322
18,792
18,023
17,698
17,013
14
18,717
14,718
27
Deposits
16,637
16,132
15,366
15,057
14,460
15
16,050
12,490
29
Shareholders’ equity
2,119
2,060
2,025
1,994
1,948
9
2,068
1,763
17
Common shares - basic (thousands)
87,211
87,289
87,322
87,258
87,129
—
87,274
81,815
7
Common shares - diluted (thousands)
87,355
87,421
87,466
87,333
87,205
—
87,413
81,876
7
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
Loans
$
11,191
$
11,391
$
11,679
$
11,371
$
11,799
(5
)
$
11,191
$
11,799
(5
)
Investment securities
5,335
4,928
4,332
3,645
3,089
73
5,335
3,089
73
Total assets
19,481
18,896
18,557
17,794
17,153
14
19,481
17,153
14
Deposits
16,865
16,328
15,993
15,232
14,603
15
16,865
14,603
15
Shareholders’ equity
2,122
2,086
2,031
2,008
1,967
8
2,122
1,967
8
Common shares outstanding (thousands)
86,559
86,665
86,777
86,675
86,611
—
86,559
86,611
—
(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
Selected Financial Information
2021
2020
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
Third
Second Quarter
First
Fourth Quarter
Third
2021
2020
Expense reconciliation
Expenses (GAAP)
$
96,749
$
95,540
$
95,194
$
106,490
$
95,981
$
287,483
$
261,499
Merger-related and other charges
(1,437
)
(1,078
)
(1,543
)
(2,452
)
(3,361
)
(4,058
)
(4,566
)
Expenses - operating
$
95,312
$
94,462
$
93,651
$
104,038
$
92,620
$
283,425
$
256,933
Net income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP)
$
73,816
$
70,260
$
73,706
$
59,502
$
47,607
$
217,782
$
104,587
Merger-related and other charges
1,437
1,078
1,543
2,452
3,361
4,058
4,566
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
(328
)
(246
)
(335
)
(552
)
(519
)
(909
)
(788
)
Net income - operating
$
74,925
$
71,092
$
74,914
$
61,402
$
50,449
$
220,931
$
108,365
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP)
$
73,816
$
70,260
$
73,706
$
59,502
$
47,607
$
217,782
$
104,587
Income tax expense
21,603
22,005
20,150
17,871
11,755
63,758
27,485
(Release of) provision for credit losses
(11,034
)
(13,588
)
(12,281
)
2,907
21,793
(36,903
)
77,527
Pre-tax pre-provision income
$
84,385
$
78,677
$
81,575
$
80,280
$
81,155
$
244,637
$
209,599
Diluted income per common share reconciliation
Diluted income per common share (GAAP)
$
0.82
$
0.78
$
0.82
$
0.66
$
0.52
$
2.42
$
1.25
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.04
Diluted income per common share - operating
$
0.83
$
0.79
$
0.83
$
0.68
$
0.55
$
2.45
$
1.29
Book value per common share reconciliation
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
23.25
$
22.81
$
22.15
$
21.90
$
21.45
$
23.25
$
21.45
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(4.57
)
(4.32
)
(4.32
)
(4.34
)
(4.36
)
(4.57
)
(4.36
)
Tangible book value per common share
$
18.68
$
18.49
$
17.83
$
17.56
$
17.09
$
18.68
$
17.09
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation
Return on common equity (GAAP)
14.26
%
14.08
%
15.37
%
12.36
%
10.06
%
14.55
%
8.11
%
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
0.22
0.17
0.26
0.41
0.63
0.22
0.29
Return on common equity - operating
14.48
14.25
15.63
12.77
10.69
14.77
8.40
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
3.75
3.56
4.05
3.46
2.83
3.78
2.36
Return on tangible common equity - operating
18.23
%
17.81
%
19.68
%
16.23
%
13.52
%
18.55
%
10.76
%
Return on assets reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP)
1.48
%
1.46
%
1.62
%
1.30
%
1.07
%
1.52
%
0.93
%
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.04
0.07
0.02
0.04
Return on assets - operating
1.50
%
1.48
%
1.65
%
1.34
%
1.14
%
1.54
%
0.97
%
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP)
1.48
%
1.46
%
1.62
%
1.30
%
1.07
%
1.52
%
0.93
%
Income tax expense
0.45
0.47
0.46
0.40
0.28
0.45
0.26
(Release of) provision for credit losses
(0.23
)
(0.29
)
(0.28
)
0.07
0.51
(0.26
)
0.70
Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision
1.70
1.64
1.80
1.77
1.86
1.71
1.89
Merger-related and other charges
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.05
0.07
0.03
0.04
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges
1.73
%
1.67
%
1.83
%
1.82
%
1.93
%
1.74
%
1.93
%
Efficiency ratio reconciliation
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
53.11
%
54.53
%
53.55
%
56.73
%
54.14
%
53.72
%
55.30
%
Merger-related and other charges
(0.78
)
(0.61
)
(0.87
)
(1.31
)
(1.90
)
(0.75
)
(0.96
)
Efficiency ratio - operating
52.33
%
53.92
%
52.68
%
55.42
%
52.24
%
52.97
%
54.34
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation
Equity to total assets (GAAP)
10.89
%
11.04
%
10.95
%
11.29
%
11.47
%
10.89
%
11.47
%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(1.87
)
(1.82
)
(1.86
)
(1.94
)
(2.02
)
(1.87
)
(2.02
)
Effect of preferred equity
(0.49
)
(0.51
)
(0.52
)
(0.54
)
(0.56
)
(0.49
)
(0.56
)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.53
%
8.71
%
8.57
%
8.81
%
8.89
%
8.53
%
8.89
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans reconciliation
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans (GAAP)
0.89
%
0.98
%
1.09
%
1.20
%
1.14
%
0.89
%
1.14
%
Effect of PPP loans
0.01
0.04
0.09
0.08
0.14
0.01
0.14
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans, excluding PPP loans
0.90
%
1.02
%
1.18
%
1.28
%
1.28
%
0.90
%
1.28
%
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
2021
2020
Linked Quarter Change
Year over Year Change
(in millions)
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
LOANS BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied commercial RE
$
2,149
$
2,149
$
2,107
$
2,090
$
2,009
$
—
$
140
Income producing commercial RE
2,542
2,550
2,599
2,541
2,493
(8
)
49
Commercial & industrial
1,729
1,762
1,760
1,853
1,788
(33
)
(59
)
Paycheck protection program
150
472
883
646
1,317