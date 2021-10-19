United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

EPS of $0.82, Return on Assets of 1.48% and Return on Common Equity of 14.3%

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today announced that net income for the third quarter was $73.8 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $84.4 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.30 or 58%, from the third quarter a year ago, and represented an increase of $0.04 or 5% from the second quarter of 2021. On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.83 was up 51% over the year ago quarter. United’s GAAP return on assets (ROA) was 1.48% and its return on common equity was 14.3% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.50% and its return on tangible common equity was 18.2%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.73% for the quarter. The quarter benefited from an allowance release of $11.0 million, reflecting continued improvement in economic conditions and forecasts.



Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “This has been another strong quarter for United as our economies continued to strengthen even in the face of the Delta variant, increasing prices on many goods, and supply chain delays. Both loan and deposit growth were strong and noninterest income benefited from both another excellent mortgage quarter as well as contributions from our expanded wealth management business.” Harton continued, “On the strategic front, on October 1, we completed the acquisition of Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. and Aquesta Bank, accelerating our expansion in Charlotte, and adding the Wilmington, North Carolina market, two of the strongest markets in the Southeast. We are proud that this outstanding team of bankers has joined us and we believe that they are a great fit for United. We also continued to strengthen our Board of Directors with the appointment of Jennifer Bazante, Chief Marketing Officer of Humana Inc. We believe that digital transformation is supported and enabled by strong branding and marketing and we specifically wanted to bring that experience and thought leadership to our board. We are excited to have Jennifer join United as we continue to grow and build the company.”

Total loans decreased by $200 million during the quarter—impacted by $322 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness. Excluding the effect of PPP loans, core organic loan growth was 4.5% annualized. Core transaction deposits grew by $490 million during the quarter, or 15.3% annualized, and United’s cost of deposits decreased by 2 basis points to 0.07%. The net interest margin decreased by 7 basis points from the second quarter due mainly to a change in the earning asset mix towards liquid assets.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Net income of $73.8 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $84.4 million

EPS increased by 58% compared to third quarter 2020 on a GAAP basis and 51% on an operating basis; compared to second quarter 2021, EPS increased by 5% on both a GAAP and operating basis

Return on assets of 1.48%, or 1.50% on an operating basis

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.70%, or 1.73% on an operating basis

Return on common equity of 14.3%

Return on tangible common equity of 18.2% on an operating basis

A release of provision for credit losses of $11.0 million, which reduced the allowance for loan losses to 0.89% of loans from 0.98% in the second quarter

Loan production of $1.2 billion, resulting in core loan growth of 4.5%, annualized for the quarter, excluding the impact of $322 million in PPP loans being forgiven

Core transaction deposits were up $490 million, which represents a 15.3% annualized growth rate for the quarter

Net interest margin of 3.12% was down 7 basis points from the second quarter, due to continued strong deposit growth and an earning asset mix change toward securities

Mortgage closings of $568 million compared to $576 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $731 million compared to $910 million a year ago

Noninterest income was up $4.3 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by strong mortgage volume and the lack of a significant MSR write-down; it also benefitted from $2.0 million in fees generated by our newly acquired FinTrust wealth manager that closed on July 6

Noninterest expenses increased by $1.2 million compared to the second quarter on a GAAP basis and by $850,000 on an operating basis; excluding the FinTrust transaction, operating noninterest expenses improved by $1 million compared to the second quarter

Efficiency ratio at historically low levels of 53.1%, or 52.3% on an operating basis

Net charge-offs of $551,000 or 2 basis points as a percent of average loans, up 4 basis points from the net recoveries experienced in the second quarter

Nonperforming assets of 0.23% of total assets, down 2 basis points compared to June 30, 2021

Total loan deferrals of $9 million or 0.1% of the total loan portfolio compared to $18 million or 0.2% in the second quarter

Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.20 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 11% year-over-year

Completed the acquisition of FinTrust Capital Partners, LLC and its affiliates and subsidiaries with $2.1 billion in assets under management on July 6, 2021

Completed the acquisition of Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Aquesta”) with $754 million in assets on October 1, 2021; this acquisition is expected to add $0.08 in EPS accretion in 2022 with cost savings fully phased in

Announced the proposed acquisition of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (“Reliant”) with $3.1 billion in assets on July 14, 2021; this acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and add $0.15 in EPS accretion in 2022 and $0.22 in 2023 with cost savings fully phased in



Conference Call

United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. To access the call, dial (877) 380-5665 and use the conference number 1388708. The conference call also will be webcast and available for replay for 30 days by selecting “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of United’s website at www.ucbi.com .

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Selected Financial Information 2021 2020 Third Quarter

2021 - 2020

Change For the Nine Months Ended September 30, YTD 2021 - 2020 Change

(in thousands, except per share data) Third

Quarter Second Quarter First

Quarter Fourth Quarter Third

Quarter 2021 2020 INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 147,675 $ 145,809 $ 141,542 $ 156,071 $ 141,773 $ 435,026 $ 401,925 Interest expense 6,636 7,433 9,478 10,676 13,319 23,547 45,561 Net interest revenue 141,039 138,376 132,064 145,395 128,454 10 % 411,479 356,364 15 % (Release of) provision for credit losses (11,034 ) (13,588 ) (12,281 ) 2,907 21,793 (36,903 ) 77,527 Noninterest income 40,095 35,841 44,705 41,375 48,682 (18 ) 120,641 114,734 5 Total revenue 192,168 187,805 189,050 183,863 155,343 24 569,023 393,571 45 Expenses 96,749 95,540 95,194 106,490 95,981 1 287,483 261,499 10 Income before income tax expense 95,419 92,265 93,856 77,373 59,362 61 281,540 132,072 113 Income tax expense 21,603 22,005 20,150 17,871 11,755 84 63,758 27,485 132 Net income 73,816 70,260 73,706 59,502 47,607 55 217,782 104,587 108 Merger-related and other charges 1,437 1,078 1,543 2,452 3,361 4,058 4,566 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (328 ) (246 ) (335 ) (552 ) (519 ) (909 ) (788 ) Net income - operating (1) $ 74,925 $ 71,092 $ 74,914 $ 61,402 $ 50,449 49 $ 220,931 $ 108,365 104 Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $ 84,385 $ 78,677 $ 81,575 $ 80,280 $ 81,155 4 $ 244,637 $ 209,599 17 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 0.82 $ 0.78 $ 0.82 $ 0.66 $ 0.52 58 $ 2.42 $ 1.25 94 Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.83 0.79 0.83 0.68 0.55 51 2.45 1.29 90 Cash dividends declared 0.20 0.19 0.19 0.18 0.18 11 0.58 0.54 7 Book value 23.25 22.81 22.15 21.90 21.45 8 23.25 21.45 8 Tangible book value (3) 18.68 18.49 17.83 17.56 17.09 9 18.68 17.09 9 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 14.26 % 14.08 % 15.37 % 12.36 % 10.06 % 14.55 % 8.11 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 14.48 14.25 15.63 12.77 10.69 14.77 8.40 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 18.23 17.81 19.68 16.23 13.52 18.55 10.76 Return on assets - GAAP (4) 1.48 1.46 1.62 1.30 1.07 1.52 0.93 Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 1.50 1.48 1.65 1.34 1.14 1.54 0.97 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5) 1.70 1.64 1.80 1.77 1.86 1.71 1.89 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding

merger- related and other charges (1)(4)(5) 1.73 1.67 1.83 1.82 1.93 1.74 1.93 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.12 3.19 3.22 3.55 3.27 3.17 3.55 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 53.11 54.53 53.55 56.73 54.14 53.72 55.30 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 52.33 53.92 52.68 55.42 52.24 52.97 54.34 Equity to total assets 10.89 11.04 10.95 11.29 11.47 10.89 11.47 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.53 8.71 8.57 8.81 8.89 8.53 8.89 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans $ 44,923 $ 46,123 $ 55,900 $ 61,599 $ 49,084 (8 ) $ 44,923 $ 49,084 (8 ) Foreclosed properties 412 224 596 647 953 412 953 Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") 45,335 46,347 56,496 62,246 50,037 (9 ) 45,335 50,037 (9 ) Allowance for credit losses - loans 99,620 111,616 126,866 137,010 134,256 (26 ) 99,620 134,256 (26 ) Net charge-offs 551 (456 ) (305 ) 1,515 2,538 (210 ) 16,801 Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 0.89 % 0.98 % 1.09 % 1.20 % 1.14 % 0.89 % 1.14 % Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.02 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) 0.05 0.09 — 0.22 NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties 0.41 0.41 0.48 0.55 0.42 0.41 0.42 NPAs to total assets 0.23 0.25 0.30 0.35 0.29 0.23 0.29 AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions) Loans $ 11,205 $ 11,617 $ 11,433 $ 11,595 $ 11,644 (4 ) $ 11,417 $ 10,088 13 Investment securities 5,122 4,631 3,991 3,326 2,750 86 4,587 2,560 79 Earning assets 18,078 17,540 16,782 16,394 15,715 15 17,473 13,498 29 Total assets 19,322 18,792 18,023 17,698 17,013 14 18,717 14,718 27 Deposits 16,637 16,132 15,366 15,057 14,460 15 16,050 12,490 29 Shareholders’ equity 2,119 2,060 2,025 1,994 1,948 9 2,068 1,763 17 Common shares - basic (thousands) 87,211 87,289 87,322 87,258 87,129 — 87,274 81,815 7 Common shares - diluted (thousands) 87,355 87,421 87,466 87,333 87,205 — 87,413 81,876 7 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 11,191 $ 11,391 $ 11,679 $ 11,371 $ 11,799 (5 ) $ 11,191 $ 11,799 (5 ) Investment securities 5,335 4,928 4,332 3,645 3,089 73 5,335 3,089 73 Total assets 19,481 18,896 18,557 17,794 17,153 14 19,481 17,153 14 Deposits 16,865 16,328 15,993 15,232 14,603 15 16,865 14,603 15 Shareholders’ equity 2,122 2,086 2,031 2,008 1,967 8 2,122 1,967 8 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 86,559 86,665 86,777 86,675 86,611 — 86,559 86,611 —

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation Selected Financial Information 2021 2020 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) Third

Quarter Second Quarter First

Quarter Fourth Quarter Third

Quarter 2021 2020 Expense reconciliation Expenses (GAAP) $ 96,749 $ 95,540 $ 95,194 $ 106,490 $ 95,981 $ 287,483 $ 261,499 Merger-related and other charges (1,437 ) (1,078 ) (1,543 ) (2,452 ) (3,361 ) (4,058 ) (4,566 ) Expenses - operating $ 95,312 $ 94,462 $ 93,651 $ 104,038 $ 92,620 $ 283,425 $ 256,933 Net income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 73,816 $ 70,260 $ 73,706 $ 59,502 $ 47,607 $ 217,782 $ 104,587 Merger-related and other charges 1,437 1,078 1,543 2,452 3,361 4,058 4,566 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (328 ) (246 ) (335 ) (552 ) (519 ) (909 ) (788 ) Net income - operating $ 74,925 $ 71,092 $ 74,914 $ 61,402 $ 50,449 $ 220,931 $ 108,365 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 73,816 $ 70,260 $ 73,706 $ 59,502 $ 47,607 $ 217,782 $ 104,587 Income tax expense 21,603 22,005 20,150 17,871 11,755 63,758 27,485 (Release of) provision for credit losses (11,034 ) (13,588 ) (12,281 ) 2,907 21,793 (36,903 ) 77,527 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 84,385 $ 78,677 $ 81,575 $ 80,280 $ 81,155 $ 244,637 $ 209,599 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.82 $ 0.78 $ 0.82 $ 0.66 $ 0.52 $ 2.42 $ 1.25 Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.04 Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.83 $ 0.79 $ 0.83 $ 0.68 $ 0.55 $ 2.45 $ 1.29 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 23.25 $ 22.81 $ 22.15 $ 21.90 $ 21.45 $ 23.25 $ 21.45 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (4.57 ) (4.32 ) (4.32 ) (4.34 ) (4.36 ) (4.57 ) (4.36 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 18.68 $ 18.49 $ 17.83 $ 17.56 $ 17.09 $ 18.68 $ 17.09 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 14.26 % 14.08 % 15.37 % 12.36 % 10.06 % 14.55 % 8.11 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.22 0.17 0.26 0.41 0.63 0.22 0.29 Return on common equity - operating 14.48 14.25 15.63 12.77 10.69 14.77 8.40 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.75 3.56 4.05 3.46 2.83 3.78 2.36 Return on tangible common equity - operating 18.23 % 17.81 % 19.68 % 16.23 % 13.52 % 18.55 % 10.76 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.48 % 1.46 % 1.62 % 1.30 % 1.07 % 1.52 % 0.93 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.07 0.02 0.04 Return on assets - operating 1.50 % 1.48 % 1.65 % 1.34 % 1.14 % 1.54 % 0.97 % Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.48 % 1.46 % 1.62 % 1.30 % 1.07 % 1.52 % 0.93 % Income tax expense 0.45 0.47 0.46 0.40 0.28 0.45 0.26 (Release of) provision for credit losses (0.23 ) (0.29 ) (0.28 ) 0.07 0.51 (0.26 ) 0.70 Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision 1.70 1.64 1.80 1.77 1.86 1.71 1.89 Merger-related and other charges 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.05 0.07 0.03 0.04 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges 1.73 % 1.67 % 1.83 % 1.82 % 1.93 % 1.74 % 1.93 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 53.11 % 54.53 % 53.55 % 56.73 % 54.14 % 53.72 % 55.30 % Merger-related and other charges (0.78 ) (0.61 ) (0.87 ) (1.31 ) (1.90 ) (0.75 ) (0.96 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 52.33 % 53.92 % 52.68 % 55.42 % 52.24 % 52.97 % 54.34 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 10.89 % 11.04 % 10.95 % 11.29 % 11.47 % 10.89 % 11.47 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (1.87 ) (1.82 ) (1.86 ) (1.94 ) (2.02 ) (1.87 ) (2.02 ) Effect of preferred equity (0.49 ) (0.51 ) (0.52 ) (0.54 ) (0.56 ) (0.49 ) (0.56 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.53 % 8.71 % 8.57 % 8.81 % 8.89 % 8.53 % 8.89 % Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans reconciliation Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans (GAAP) 0.89 % 0.98 % 1.09 % 1.20 % 1.14 % 0.89 % 1.14 % Effect of PPP loans 0.01 0.04 0.09 0.08 0.14 0.01 0.14 Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans, excluding PPP loans 0.90 % 1.02 % 1.18 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 0.90 % 1.28 %



