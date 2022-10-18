U.S. markets closed

United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

United Community Banks, Inc.
·15 min read
United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc.

Strong Core Profitability Driven by Loan Growth and Continued Margin Expansion

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) announced today that net income for the third quarter was $81.2 million with pre-tax, pre-provision income of $118.9 million. Diluted earnings per share was $0.74 for the quarter, which represented an increase of $0.13 or 21% from the second quarter of 2022, and a decrease of $0.08 or 10% from the third quarter a year ago. The year-over-year decrease is largely attributable to an $11.0 million provision release in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a $15.4 million provision expense in this quarter. Other highlights of the quarter include 9.4% annualized loan growth, 38 basis points of net interest margin expansion, a reserve build to 1.12% of loans and an improvement in the efficiency ratio to 48.4%, or 47.7% on an operating basis, which excludes the effect of merger-related and other charges.

United’s third-quarter return on assets (ROA) was 1.32%, and return on common equity was 11.02%. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.34%, and its return on tangible common equity was 15.60%. Also, on an operating basis, United’s pre-tax, pre-provision ROA was 1.97% for the quarter.

Total loans increased by $341 million during the quarter, resulting in loan growth of 9.4% on an annualized basis. Deposits decreased by $552 million or 11% annualized. A large portion of this decrease was driven by a seasonal decrease in public deposits, which were down by $278 million. United’s cost of deposits increased 11 basis points from the second quarter to 0.19% while the average yield on interest-earning assets was up 49 basis points to 3.83%.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “This was a great quarter on multiple fronts for United as our businesses and our markets continue to provide solid growth opportunities. Loan growth and an expanding net interest margin propelled our pre-tax, pre-provision ROA and our efficiency ratio to record levels for the company. Deposits fell as anticipated due to higher-yielding market alternatives provided by increasing interest rates, however our core deposit base continues to provide strong liquidity for the company.”

Harton continued, “From a strategic perspective, we continued to strengthen our Board of Directors with the appointment of George Bell, an experienced information technology executive who has more than 35 years in large financial institutions, with a specific emphasis on Customer Information Management. He brings an incredible depth of knowledge in leveraging technology to improve products and services, enhancing customer experience, and increasing organizational productivity. We are excited to have George join United as we continue to grow and expand our capabilities.”

Harton concluded, “Finally, our thoughts are with the people, communities and businesses in Florida who are recovering from the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian. We are fortunate to report that United sustained no loss of life or property.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income of $81.2 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $118.9 million

  • EPS decreased by 10% compared to third quarter 2021 on a GAAP basis and on an operating basis; compared to second quarter of 2022, EPS increased by 21% on a GAAP basis and increased 14% on an operating basis

  • Return on assets of 1.32%, or 1.34% on an operating basis

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.94%, or 1.97% on an operating basis

  • Return on common equity of 11.02%

  • Return on tangible common equity of 15.60% on an operating basis

  • A provision for credit losses of $15.4 million, which increased the allowance for loan losses to 1.12% of loans from 1.05% in the second quarter

  • Loan production of $1.6 billion, resulting in loan growth of 9.4% annualized for the quarter

  • Core transaction deposits were down $225 million, which represents a decline of 5% annualized for the quarter

  • Net interest margin of 3.57% was up 38 basis points from the second quarter, due to the effect of higher interest rates

  • Mortgage closings were $317 million compared to $568 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks were $456 million compared to $731 million a year ago

  • Noninterest income was down $1.5 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by lower lock volume driven by higher interest rates

  • Noninterest expenses decreased by $8.0 million compared to the second quarter on a GAAP basis and by $2.6 million on an operating basis, primarily driven by lower merger-related charges as the second quarter included costs for the Reliant systems conversion

  • Efficiency ratio improved to historically low levels of 48.4%, or 47.7% on an operating basis

  • Net charge-offs were $1.1 million or 3 basis points as a percent of average loans, up 6 basis points from the net recoveries experienced in the second quarter

  • Nonperforming assets were 0.15% of total assets, an increase of 1 basis point compared to June 30, 2022

  • Quarterly common shareholder dividend was $0.22 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 10% year-over-year

Conference Call

United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 11:00 am EST to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10171644/f49bf32028. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.ucbi.com.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Selected Financial Information

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Third Quarter
2022 - 2021
Change

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

YTD 2022 - 2021 Change

 

 

Third
Quarter

 

Second Quarter

 

First
Quarter

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Third
Quarter

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

INCOME SUMMARY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest revenue

 

$

213,887

 

 

$

187,378

 

 

$

171,059

 

 

$

143,768

 

 

$

147,675

 

 

 

 

$

572,324

 

 

$

435,026

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

14,113

 

 

 

8,475

 

 

 

7,267

 

 

 

6,213

 

 

 

6,636

 

 

 

 

 

29,855

 

 

 

23,547

 

 

 

Net interest revenue

 

 

199,774

 

 

 

178,903

 

 

 

163,792

 

 

 

137,555

 

 

 

141,039

 

 

42

%

 

 

542,469

 

 

 

411,479

 

 

32

%

Provision for (release of) credit losses

 

 

15,392

 

 

 

5,604

 

 

 

23,086

 

 

 

(647

)

 

 

(11,034

)

 

 

 

 

44,082

 

 

 

(36,903

)

 

 

Noninterest income

 

 

31,922

 

 

 

33,458

 

 

 

38,973

 

 

 

37,177

 

 

 

40,095

 

 

(20

)

 

 

104,353

 

 

 

120,641

 

 

(14

)

Total revenue

 

 

216,304

 

 

 

206,757

 

 

 

179,679

 

 

 

175,379

 

 

 

192,168

 

 

13

 

 

 

602,740

 

 

 

569,023

 

 

6

 

Noninterest expenses

 

 

112,755

 

 

 

120,790

 

 

 

119,275

 

 

 

109,156

 

 

 

96,749

 

 

17

 

 

 

352,820

 

 

 

287,483

 

 

23

 

Income before income tax expense

 

 

103,549

 

 

 

85,967

 

 

 

60,404

 

 

 

66,223

 

 

 

95,419

 

 

9

 

 

 

249,920

 

 

 

281,540

 

 

(11

)

Income tax expense

 

 

22,388

 

 

 

19,125

 

 

 

12,385

 

 

 

14,204

 

 

 

21,603

 

 

4

 

 

 

53,898

 

 

 

63,758

 

 

(15

)

Net income

 

 

81,161

 

 

 

66,842

 

 

 

48,019

 

 

 

52,019

 

 

 

73,816

 

 

10

 

 

 

196,022

 

 

 

217,782

 

 

(10

)

Merger-related and other charges

 

 

1,746

 

 

 

7,143

 

 

 

9,016

 

 

 

9,912

 

 

 

1,437

 

 

 

 

 

17,905

 

 

 

4,058

 

 

 

Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges

 

 

(385

)

 

 

(1,575

)

 

 

(1,963

)

 

 

(2,265

)

 

 

(328

)

 

 

 

 

(3,923

)

 

 

(909

)

 

 

Net income - operating (1)

 

$

82,522

 

 

$

72,410

 

 

$

55,072

 

 

$

59,666

 

 

$

74,925

 

 

10

 

 

$

210,004

 

 

$

220,931

 

 

(5

)

Pre-tax pre-provision income (5)

 

$

118,941

 

 

$

91,571

 

 

$

83,490

 

 

$

65,576

 

 

$

84,385

 

 

41

 

 

$

294,002

 

 

$

244,637

 

 

20

 

PERFORMANCE MEASURES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income - GAAP

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.61

 

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

(10

)

 

$

1.78

 

 

$

2.42

 

 

(26

)

Diluted net income - operating (1)

 

 

0.75

 

 

 

0.66

 

 

 

0.50

 

 

 

0.64

 

 

 

0.83

 

 

(10

)

 

 

1.91

 

 

 

2.45

 

 

(22

)

Cash dividends declared

 

 

0.22

 

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

10

 

 

 

0.64

 

 

 

0.58

 

 

10

 

Book value

 

 

23.78

 

 

 

23.96

 

 

 

24.38

 

 

 

23.63

 

 

 

23.25

 

 

2

 

 

 

23.78

 

 

 

23.25

 

 

2

 

Tangible book value (3)

 

 

16.52

 

 

 

16.68

 

 

 

17.08

 

 

 

18.42

 

 

 

18.68

 

 

(12

)

 

 

16.52

 

 

 

18.68

 

 

(12

)

Key performance ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4)

 

 

11.02

%

 

 

9.31

%

 

 

6.80

%

 

 

9.32

%

 

 

14.26

%

 

 

 

 

9.08

%

 

 

14.55

%

 

 

Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4)

 

 

11.21

 

 

 

10.10

 

 

 

7.83

 

 

 

10.74

 

 

 

14.48

 

 

 

 

 

9.75

 

 

 

14.77

 

 

 

Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4)

 

 

15.60

 

 

 

14.20

 

 

 

11.00

 

 

 

13.93

 

 

 

18.23

 

 

 

 

 

13.64

 

 

 

18.55

 

 

 

Return on assets - GAAP (4)

 

 

1.32

 

 

 

1.08

 

 

 

0.78

 

 

 

0.96

 

 

 

1.48

 

 

 

 

 

1.06

 

 

 

1.52

 

 

 

Return on assets - operating (1)(4)

 

 

1.34

 

 

 

1.17

 

 

 

0.89

 

 

 

1.10

 

 

 

1.50

 

 

 

 

 

1.13

 

 

 

1.54

 

 

 

Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5)

 

 

1.94

 

 

 

1.49

 

 

 

1.37

 

 

 

1.21

 

 

 

1.70

 

 

 

 

 

1.60

 

 

 

1.71

 

 

 

Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger- related and other charges (1)(4)(5)

 

 

1.97

 

 

 

1.60

 

 

 

1.52

 

 

 

1.40

 

 

 

1.73

 

 

 

 

 

1.70

 

 

 

1.74

 

 

 

Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)

 

 

3.57

 

 

 

3.19

 

 

 

2.97

 

 

 

2.81

 

 

 

3.12

 

 

 

 

 

3.25

 

 

 

3.17

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio - GAAP

 

 

48.41

 

 

 

56.58

 

 

 

57.43

 

 

 

62.12

 

 

 

53.11

 

 

 

 

 

53.94

 

 

 

53.72

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio - operating (1)

 

 

47.66

 

 

 

53.23

 

 

 

53.09

 

 

 

56.48

 

 

 

52.33

 

 

 

 

 

51.20

 

 

 

52.97

 

 

 

Equity to total assets

 

 

11.12

 

 

 

10.95

 

 

 

11.06

 

 

 

10.61

 

 

 

10.89

 

 

 

 

 

11.12

 

 

 

10.89

 

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)

 

 

7.70

 

 

 

7.59

 

 

 

7.72

 

 

 

8.09

 

 

 

8.53

 

 

 

 

 

7.70

 

 

 

8.53

 

 

 

ASSET QUALITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs")

 

$

35,511

 

 

$

34,428

 

 

$

40,816

 

 

$

32,855

 

 

$

45,335

 

 

(22

)

 

$

35,511

 

 

$

45,335

 

 

(22

)

Allowance for credit losses - loans

 

 

148,502

 

 

 

136,925

 

 

 

132,805

 

 

 

102,532

 

 

 

99,620

 

 

49

 

 

 

148,502

 

 

 

99,620

 

 

49

 

Allowance for credit losses - total

 

 

167,300

 

 

 

153,042

 

 

 

146,369

 

 

 

113,524

 

 

 

110,875

 

 

 

 

 

167,300

 

 

 

110,875

 

 

 

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

 

 

1,134

 

 

 

(1,069

)

 

 

2,978

 

 

 

248

 

 

 

551

 

 

 

 

 

3,043

 

 

 

(210

)

 

 

Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans

 

 

1.00

%

 

 

0.94

%

 

 

0.93

%

 

 

0.87

%

 

 

0.89

%

 

 

 

 

1.00

%

 

 

0.89

%

 

 

Allowance for credit losses - total to loans

 

 

1.12

 

 

 

1.05

 

 

 

1.02

 

 

 

0.97

 

 

 

0.99

 

 

 

 

 

1.12

 

 

 

0.99

 

 

 

Net charge-offs to average loans (4)

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

NPAs to total assets

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

0.16

 

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

14,882

 

 

$

14,541

 

 

$

14,316

 

 

$

11,760

 

 

$

11,191

 

 

33

 

 

$

14,882

 

 

$

11,191

 

 

33

 

Investment securities

 

 

6,539

 

 

 

6,683

 

 

 

6,410

 

 

 

5,653

 

 

 

5,335

 

 

23

 

 

 

6,539

 

 

 

5,335

 

 

23

 

Total assets

 

 

23,688

 

 

 

24,213

 

 

 

24,374

 

 

 

20,947

 

 

 

19,481

 

 

22

 

 

 

23,688

 

 

 

19,481

 

 

22

 

Deposits

 

 

20,321

 

 

 

20,873

 

 

 

21,056

 

 

 

18,241

 

 

 

16,865

 

 

20

 

 

 

20,321

 

 

 

16,865

 

 

20

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

2,635

 

 

 

2,651

 

 

 

2,695

 

 

 

2,222

 

 

 

2,122

 

 

24

 

 

 

2,635

 

 

 

2,122

 

 

24

 

Common shares outstanding (thousands)

 

 

106,163

 

 

 

106,034

 

 

 

106,025

 

 

 

89,350

 

 

 

86,559

 

 

23

 

 

 

106,163

 

 

 

86,559

 

 

23

 

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.



UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation

Selected Financial Information

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Third
Quarter

 

Second Quarter

 

First
Quarter

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Third
Quarter

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expenses (GAAP)

 

$

112,755

 

 

$

120,790

 

 

$

119,275

 

 

$

109,156

 

 

$

96,749

 

 

$

352,820

 

 

$

287,483

 

Merger-related and other charges

 

 

(1,746

)

 

 

(7,143

)

 

 

(9,016

)

 

 

(9,912

)

 

 

(1,437

)

 

 

(17,905

)

 

 

(4,058

)

Noninterest expenses - operating

 

$

111,009

 

 

$

113,647

 

 

$

110,259

 

 

$

99,244

 

 

$

95,312

 

 

$

334,915

 

 

$

283,425

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

 

$

81,161

 

 

$

66,842

 

 

$

48,019

 

 

$

52,019

 

 

$

73,816

 

 

$

196,022

 

 

$

217,782

 

Merger-related and other charges

 

 

1,746

 

 

 

7,143

 

 

 

9,016

 

 

 

9,912

 

 

 

1,437

 

 

 

17,905

 

 

 

4,058

 

Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges

 

 

(385

)

 

 

(1,575

)

 

 

(1,963

)

 

 

(2,265

)

 

 

(328

)

 

 

(3,923

)

 

 

(909

)

Net income - operating

 

$

82,522

 

 

$

72,410

 

 

$

55,072

 

 

$

59,666

 

 

$

74,925

 

 

$

210,004

 

 

$

220,931

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

 

$

81,161

 

 

$

66,842

 

 

$

48,019

 

 

$

52,019

 

 

$

73,816

 

 

$

196,022

 

 

$

217,782

 

Income tax expense

 

 

22,388

 

 

 

19,125

 

 

 

12,385

 

 

 

14,204

 

 

 

21,603

 

 

 

53,898

 

 

 

63,758

 

Provision for (release of) credit losses

 

 

15,392

 

 

 

5,604

 

 

 

23,086

 

 

 

(647

)

 

 

(11,034

)

 

 

44,082

 

 

 

(36,903

)

Pre-tax pre-provision income

 

$

118,941

 

 

$

91,571

 

 

$

83,490

 

 

$

65,576

 

 

$

84,385

 

 

$

294,002

 

 

$

244,637

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted income per common share reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted income per common share (GAAP)

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.61

 

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

1.78

 

 

$

2.42

 

Merger-related and other charges, net of tax

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

 

0.03

 

Diluted income per common share - operating

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

1.91

 

 

$

2.45

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share (GAAP)

 

$

23.78

 

 

$

23.96

 

 

$

24.38

 

 

$

23.63

 

 

$

23.25

 

 

$

23.78

 

 

$

23.25

 

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

 

 

(7.26

)

 

 

(7.28

)

 

 

(7.30

)

 

 

(5.21

)

 

 

(4.57

)

 

 

(7.26

)

 

 

(4.57

)

Tangible book value per common share

 

$

16.52

 

 

$

16.68

 

 

$

17.08

 

 

$

18.42

 

 

$

18.68

 

 

$

16.52

 

 

$

18.68

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on tangible common equity reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on common equity (GAAP)

 

 

11.02

%

 

 

9.31

%

 

 

6.80

%

 

 

9.32

%

 

 

14.26

%

 

 

9.08

%

 

 

14.55

%

Merger-related and other charges, net of tax

 

 

0.19

 

 

 

0.79

 

 

 

1.03

 

 

 

1.42

 

 

 

0.22

 

 

 

0.67

 

 

 

0.22

 

Return on common equity - operating

 

 

11.21

 

 

 

10.10

 

 

 

7.83

 

 

 

10.74

 

 

 

14.48

 

 

 

9.75

 

 

 

14.77

 

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

 

 

4.39

 

 

 

4.10

 

 

 

3.17

 

 

 

3.19

 

 

 

3.75

 

 

 

3.89

 

 

 

3.78

 

Return on tangible common equity - operating

 

 

15.60

%

 

 

14.20

%

 

 

11.00

%

 

 

13.93

%

 

 

18.23

%

 

 

13.64

%

 

 

18.55

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on assets reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on assets (GAAP)

 

 

1.32

%

 

 

1.08

%

 

 

0.78

%

 

 

0.96

%

 

 

1.48

%

 

 

1.06

%

 

 

1.52

%

Merger-related and other charges, net of tax

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.02

 

Return on assets - operating

 

 

1.34

%

 

 

1.17

%

 

 

0.89

%

 

 

1.10

%

 

 

1.50

%

 

 

1.13

%

 

 

1.54

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on assets (GAAP)

 

 

1.32

%

 

 

1.08

%

 

 

0.78

%

 

 

0.96

%

 

 

1.48

%

 

 

1.06

%

 

 

1.52

%

Income tax expense

 

 

0.37

 

 

 

0.32

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

0.45

 

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

0.45

 

(Release of) provision for credit losses

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.39

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.23

)

 

 

0.24

 

 

 

(0.26

)

Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision

 

 

1.94

 

 

 

1.49

 

 

 

1.37

 

 

 

1.21

 

 

 

1.70

 

 

 

1.60

 

 

 

1.71

 

Merger-related and other charges

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

0.19

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

0.03

 

Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges

 

 

1.97

%

 

 

1.60

%

 

 

1.52

%

 

 

1.40

%

 

 

1.73

%

 

 

1.70

%

 

 

1.74

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

 

 

48.41

%

 

 

56.58

%

 

 

57.43

%

 

 

62.12

%

 

 

53.11

%

 

 

53.94

%

 

 

53.72

%

Merger-related and other charges

 

 

(0.75

)

 

 

(3.35

)

 

 

(4.34

)

 

 

(5.64

)

 

 

(0.78

)

 

 

(2.74

)

 

 

(0.75

)

Efficiency ratio - operating

 

 

47.66

%

 

 

53.23

%

 

 

53.09

%

 

 

56.48

%

 

 

52.33

%

 

 

51.20

%

 

 

52.97

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity to total assets (GAAP)

 

 

11.12

%

 

 

10.95

%

 

 

11.06

%

 

 

10.61

%

 

 

10.89

%

 

 

11.12

%

 

 

10.89

%

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

 

 

 

 

 

(2.96

)

 

 

(2.94

)

 

 

(2.06

)

 

 

(1.87

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1.87

)

Effect of preferred equity

 

 

(3.42

)

 

 

(0.40

)

 

 

(0.40

)

 

 

(0.46

)

 

 

(0.49

)

 

 

(3.42

)

 

 

(0.49

)

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

 

 

7.70

%

 

 

7.59

%

 

 

7.72

%

 

 

8.09

%

 

 

8.53

%

 

 

7.70

%

 

 

8.53

%



UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Financial Highlights

Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

Linked Quarter Change

 

Year over Year Change

(in millions)

Third Quarter

 

Second Quarter

 

First Quarter

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Third Quarter

 

 

LOANS BY CATEGORY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owner occupied commercial RE

$

2,700

 

$

2,681

 

$

2,638

 

$

2,322

 

$

2,149

 

$

19

 

 

$

551

 

Income producing commercial RE

 

3,299

 

 

3,273

 

 

3,328

 

 

2,601

 

 

2,542

 

 

26

 

 

 

757

 

Commercial & industrial

 

2,236

 

 

2,243

 

 

2,302

 

 

1,822

 

 

1,729

 

 

(7

)

 

 

507

 

Paycheck protection program

 

2

 

 

10

 

 

34

 

 

88

 

 

150

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(148

)

Commercial construction

 

1,514

 

 

1,514

 

 

1,482

 

 

1,015

 

 

947

 

 

 

 

 

567

 

Equipment financing

 

1,281

 

 

1,211

 

 

1,148

 

 

1,083

 

 

1,017

 

 

70

 

 

 

264

 

Total commercial

 

11,032

 

 

10,932

 

 

10,932

 

 

8,931

 

 

8,534

 

 

100

 

 

 

2,498

 

Residential mortgage

 

2,149

 

 

1,997

 

 

1,826

 

 

1,638

 

 

1,533

 

 

152

 

 

 

616

 

Home equity lines of credit

 

832

 

 

801

 

 

778

 

 

694

 

 

661

 

 

31

 

 

