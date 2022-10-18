United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

United Community Banks, Inc.

Strong Core Profitability Driven by Loan Growth and Continued Margin Expansion

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) announced today that net income for the third quarter was $81.2 million with pre-tax, pre-provision income of $118.9 million. Diluted earnings per share was $0.74 for the quarter, which represented an increase of $0.13 or 21% from the second quarter of 2022, and a decrease of $0.08 or 10% from the third quarter a year ago. The year-over-year decrease is largely attributable to an $11.0 million provision release in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a $15.4 million provision expense in this quarter. Other highlights of the quarter include 9.4% annualized loan growth, 38 basis points of net interest margin expansion, a reserve build to 1.12% of loans and an improvement in the efficiency ratio to 48.4%, or 47.7% on an operating basis, which excludes the effect of merger-related and other charges.



United’s third-quarter return on assets (ROA) was 1.32%, and return on common equity was 11.02%. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.34%, and its return on tangible common equity was 15.60%. Also, on an operating basis, United’s pre-tax, pre-provision ROA was 1.97% for the quarter.

Total loans increased by $341 million during the quarter, resulting in loan growth of 9.4% on an annualized basis. Deposits decreased by $552 million or 11% annualized. A large portion of this decrease was driven by a seasonal decrease in public deposits, which were down by $278 million. United’s cost of deposits increased 11 basis points from the second quarter to 0.19% while the average yield on interest-earning assets was up 49 basis points to 3.83%.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “This was a great quarter on multiple fronts for United as our businesses and our markets continue to provide solid growth opportunities. Loan growth and an expanding net interest margin propelled our pre-tax, pre-provision ROA and our efficiency ratio to record levels for the company. Deposits fell as anticipated due to higher-yielding market alternatives provided by increasing interest rates, however our core deposit base continues to provide strong liquidity for the company.”

Story continues

Harton continued, “From a strategic perspective, we continued to strengthen our Board of Directors with the appointment of George Bell, an experienced information technology executive who has more than 35 years in large financial institutions, with a specific emphasis on Customer Information Management. He brings an incredible depth of knowledge in leveraging technology to improve products and services, enhancing customer experience, and increasing organizational productivity. We are excited to have George join United as we continue to grow and expand our capabilities.”

Harton concluded, “Finally, our thoughts are with the people, communities and businesses in Florida who are recovering from the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian. We are fortunate to report that United sustained no loss of life or property.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Net income of $81.2 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $118.9 million

EPS decreased by 10% compared to third quarter 2021 on a GAAP basis and on an operating basis; compared to second quarter of 2022, EPS increased by 21% on a GAAP basis and increased 14% on an operating basis

Return on assets of 1.32%, or 1.34% on an operating basis

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.94%, or 1.97% on an operating basis

Return on common equity of 11.02%

Return on tangible common equity of 15.60% on an operating basis

A provision for credit losses of $15.4 million, which increased the allowance for loan losses to 1.12% of loans from 1.05% in the second quarter

Loan production of $1.6 billion, resulting in loan growth of 9.4% annualized for the quarter

Core transaction deposits were down $225 million, which represents a decline of 5% annualized for the quarter

Net interest margin of 3.57% was up 38 basis points from the second quarter, due to the effect of higher interest rates

Mortgage closings were $317 million compared to $568 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks were $456 million compared to $731 million a year ago

Noninterest income was down $1.5 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by lower lock volume driven by higher interest rates

Noninterest expenses decreased by $8.0 million compared to the second quarter on a GAAP basis and by $2.6 million on an operating basis, primarily driven by lower merger-related charges as the second quarter included costs for the Reliant systems conversion

Efficiency ratio improved to historically low levels of 48.4%, or 47.7% on an operating basis

Net charge-offs were $1.1 million or 3 basis points as a percent of average loans, up 6 basis points from the net recoveries experienced in the second quarter

Nonperforming assets were 0.15% of total assets, an increase of 1 basis point compared to June 30, 2022

Quarterly common shareholder dividend was $0.22 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 10% year-over-year



Conference Call

United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 11:00 am EST to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10171644/f49bf32028. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.ucbi.com.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Selected Financial Information (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Third Quarter

2022 - 2021

Change

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, YTD 2022 - 2021 Change

Third

Quarter Second Quarter First

Quarter Fourth Quarter Third

Quarter 2022 2021 INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 213,887 $ 187,378 $ 171,059 $ 143,768 $ 147,675 $ 572,324 $ 435,026 Interest expense 14,113 8,475 7,267 6,213 6,636 29,855 23,547 Net interest revenue 199,774 178,903 163,792 137,555 141,039 42 % 542,469 411,479 32 % Provision for (release of) credit losses 15,392 5,604 23,086 (647 ) (11,034 ) 44,082 (36,903 ) Noninterest income 31,922 33,458 38,973 37,177 40,095 (20 ) 104,353 120,641 (14 ) Total revenue 216,304 206,757 179,679 175,379 192,168 13 602,740 569,023 6 Noninterest expenses 112,755 120,790 119,275 109,156 96,749 17 352,820 287,483 23 Income before income tax expense 103,549 85,967 60,404 66,223 95,419 9 249,920 281,540 (11 ) Income tax expense 22,388 19,125 12,385 14,204 21,603 4 53,898 63,758 (15 ) Net income 81,161 66,842 48,019 52,019 73,816 10 196,022 217,782 (10 ) Merger-related and other charges 1,746 7,143 9,016 9,912 1,437 17,905 4,058 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (385 ) (1,575 ) (1,963 ) (2,265 ) (328 ) (3,923 ) (909 ) Net income - operating (1) $ 82,522 $ 72,410 $ 55,072 $ 59,666 $ 74,925 10 $ 210,004 $ 220,931 (5 ) Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $ 118,941 $ 91,571 $ 83,490 $ 65,576 $ 84,385 41 $ 294,002 $ 244,637 20 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 0.74 $ 0.61 $ 0.43 $ 0.55 $ 0.82 (10 ) $ 1.78 $ 2.42 (26 ) Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.75 0.66 0.50 0.64 0.83 (10 ) 1.91 2.45 (22 ) Cash dividends declared 0.22 0.21 0.21 0.20 0.20 10 0.64 0.58 10 Book value 23.78 23.96 24.38 23.63 23.25 2 23.78 23.25 2 Tangible book value (3) 16.52 16.68 17.08 18.42 18.68 (12 ) 16.52 18.68 (12 ) Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 11.02 % 9.31 % 6.80 % 9.32 % 14.26 % 9.08 % 14.55 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 11.21 10.10 7.83 10.74 14.48 9.75 14.77 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 15.60 14.20 11.00 13.93 18.23 13.64 18.55 Return on assets - GAAP (4) 1.32 1.08 0.78 0.96 1.48 1.06 1.52 Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 1.34 1.17 0.89 1.10 1.50 1.13 1.54 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5) 1.94 1.49 1.37 1.21 1.70 1.60 1.71 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger- related and other charges (1)(4)(5) 1.97 1.60 1.52 1.40 1.73 1.70 1.74 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.57 3.19 2.97 2.81 3.12 3.25 3.17 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 48.41 56.58 57.43 62.12 53.11 53.94 53.72 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 47.66 53.23 53.09 56.48 52.33 51.20 52.97 Equity to total assets 11.12 10.95 11.06 10.61 10.89 11.12 10.89 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 7.70 7.59 7.72 8.09 8.53 7.70 8.53 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 35,511 $ 34,428 $ 40,816 $ 32,855 $ 45,335 (22 ) $ 35,511 $ 45,335 (22 ) Allowance for credit losses - loans 148,502 136,925 132,805 102,532 99,620 49 148,502 99,620 49 Allowance for credit losses - total 167,300 153,042 146,369 113,524 110,875 167,300 110,875 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 1,134 (1,069 ) 2,978 248 551 3,043 (210 ) Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 1.00 % 0.94 % 0.93 % 0.87 % 0.89 % 1.00 % 0.89 % Allowance for credit losses - total to loans 1.12 1.05 1.02 0.97 0.99 1.12 0.99 Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.03 (0.03 ) 0.08 0.01 0.02 0.03 — NPAs to total assets 0.15 0.14 0.17 0.16 0.23 0.15 0.23 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 14,882 $ 14,541 $ 14,316 $ 11,760 $ 11,191 33 $ 14,882 $ 11,191 33 Investment securities 6,539 6,683 6,410 5,653 5,335 23 6,539 5,335 23 Total assets 23,688 24,213 24,374 20,947 19,481 22 23,688 19,481 22 Deposits 20,321 20,873 21,056 18,241 16,865 20 20,321 16,865 20 Shareholders’ equity 2,635 2,651 2,695 2,222 2,122 24 2,635 2,122 24 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 106,163 106,034 106,025 89,350 86,559 23 106,163 86,559 23

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.







UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation Selected Financial Information (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Third

Quarter Second Quarter First

Quarter Fourth Quarter Third

Quarter 2022 2021 Noninterest expense reconciliation Noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 112,755 $ 120,790 $ 119,275 $ 109,156 $ 96,749 $ 352,820 $ 287,483 Merger-related and other charges (1,746 ) (7,143 ) (9,016 ) (9,912 ) (1,437 ) (17,905 ) (4,058 ) Noninterest expenses - operating $ 111,009 $ 113,647 $ 110,259 $ 99,244 $ 95,312 $ 334,915 $ 283,425 Net income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 81,161 $ 66,842 $ 48,019 $ 52,019 $ 73,816 $ 196,022 $ 217,782 Merger-related and other charges 1,746 7,143 9,016 9,912 1,437 17,905 4,058 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (385 ) (1,575 ) (1,963 ) (2,265 ) (328 ) (3,923 ) (909 ) Net income - operating $ 82,522 $ 72,410 $ 55,072 $ 59,666 $ 74,925 $ 210,004 $ 220,931 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 81,161 $ 66,842 $ 48,019 $ 52,019 $ 73,816 $ 196,022 $ 217,782 Income tax expense 22,388 19,125 12,385 14,204 21,603 53,898 63,758 Provision for (release of) credit losses 15,392 5,604 23,086 (647 ) (11,034 ) 44,082 (36,903 ) Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 118,941 $ 91,571 $ 83,490 $ 65,576 $ 84,385 $ 294,002 $ 244,637 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.74 $ 0.61 $ 0.43 $ 0.55 $ 0.82 $ 1.78 $ 2.42 Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.01 0.05 0.07 0.09 0.01 0.13 0.03 Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.75 $ 0.66 $ 0.50 $ 0.64 $ 0.83 $ 1.91 $ 2.45 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 23.78 $ 23.96 $ 24.38 $ 23.63 $ 23.25 $ 23.78 $ 23.25 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (7.26 ) (7.28 ) (7.30 ) (5.21 ) (4.57 ) (7.26 ) (4.57 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 16.52 $ 16.68 $ 17.08 $ 18.42 $ 18.68 $ 16.52 $ 18.68 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 11.02 % 9.31 % 6.80 % 9.32 % 14.26 % 9.08 % 14.55 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.19 0.79 1.03 1.42 0.22 0.67 0.22 Return on common equity - operating 11.21 10.10 7.83 10.74 14.48 9.75 14.77 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 4.39 4.10 3.17 3.19 3.75 3.89 3.78 Return on tangible common equity - operating 15.60 % 14.20 % 11.00 % 13.93 % 18.23 % 13.64 % 18.55 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.32 % 1.08 % 0.78 % 0.96 % 1.48 % 1.06 % 1.52 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.02 0.09 0.11 0.14 0.02 0.07 0.02 Return on assets - operating 1.34 % 1.17 % 0.89 % 1.10 % 1.50 % 1.13 % 1.54 % Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.32 % 1.08 % 0.78 % 0.96 % 1.48 % 1.06 % 1.52 % Income tax expense 0.37 0.32 0.20 0.26 0.45 0.30 0.45 (Release of) provision for credit losses 0.25 0.09 0.39 (0.01 ) (0.23 ) 0.24 (0.26 ) Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision 1.94 1.49 1.37 1.21 1.70 1.60 1.71 Merger-related and other charges 0.03 0.11 0.15 0.19 0.03 0.10 0.03 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges 1.97 % 1.60 % 1.52 % 1.40 % 1.73 % 1.70 % 1.74 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 48.41 % 56.58 % 57.43 % 62.12 % 53.11 % 53.94 % 53.72 % Merger-related and other charges (0.75 ) (3.35 ) (4.34 ) (5.64 ) (0.78 ) (2.74 ) (0.75 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 47.66 % 53.23 % 53.09 % 56.48 % 52.33 % 51.20 % 52.97 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 11.12 % 10.95 % 11.06 % 10.61 % 10.89 % 11.12 % 10.89 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles — (2.96 ) (2.94 ) (2.06 ) (1.87 ) — (1.87 ) Effect of preferred equity (3.42 ) (0.40 ) (0.40 ) (0.46 ) (0.49 ) (3.42 ) (0.49 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.70 % 7.59 % 7.72 % 8.09 % 8.53 % 7.70 % 8.53 %







