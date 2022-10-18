United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results
Strong Core Profitability Driven by Loan Growth and Continued Margin Expansion
GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) announced today that net income for the third quarter was $81.2 million with pre-tax, pre-provision income of $118.9 million. Diluted earnings per share was $0.74 for the quarter, which represented an increase of $0.13 or 21% from the second quarter of 2022, and a decrease of $0.08 or 10% from the third quarter a year ago. The year-over-year decrease is largely attributable to an $11.0 million provision release in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a $15.4 million provision expense in this quarter. Other highlights of the quarter include 9.4% annualized loan growth, 38 basis points of net interest margin expansion, a reserve build to 1.12% of loans and an improvement in the efficiency ratio to 48.4%, or 47.7% on an operating basis, which excludes the effect of merger-related and other charges.
United’s third-quarter return on assets (ROA) was 1.32%, and return on common equity was 11.02%. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.34%, and its return on tangible common equity was 15.60%. Also, on an operating basis, United’s pre-tax, pre-provision ROA was 1.97% for the quarter.
Total loans increased by $341 million during the quarter, resulting in loan growth of 9.4% on an annualized basis. Deposits decreased by $552 million or 11% annualized. A large portion of this decrease was driven by a seasonal decrease in public deposits, which were down by $278 million. United’s cost of deposits increased 11 basis points from the second quarter to 0.19% while the average yield on interest-earning assets was up 49 basis points to 3.83%.
Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “This was a great quarter on multiple fronts for United as our businesses and our markets continue to provide solid growth opportunities. Loan growth and an expanding net interest margin propelled our pre-tax, pre-provision ROA and our efficiency ratio to record levels for the company. Deposits fell as anticipated due to higher-yielding market alternatives provided by increasing interest rates, however our core deposit base continues to provide strong liquidity for the company.”
Harton continued, “From a strategic perspective, we continued to strengthen our Board of Directors with the appointment of George Bell, an experienced information technology executive who has more than 35 years in large financial institutions, with a specific emphasis on Customer Information Management. He brings an incredible depth of knowledge in leveraging technology to improve products and services, enhancing customer experience, and increasing organizational productivity. We are excited to have George join United as we continue to grow and expand our capabilities.”
Harton concluded, “Finally, our thoughts are with the people, communities and businesses in Florida who are recovering from the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian. We are fortunate to report that United sustained no loss of life or property.”
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:
Net income of $81.2 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $118.9 million
EPS decreased by 10% compared to third quarter 2021 on a GAAP basis and on an operating basis; compared to second quarter of 2022, EPS increased by 21% on a GAAP basis and increased 14% on an operating basis
Return on assets of 1.32%, or 1.34% on an operating basis
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.94%, or 1.97% on an operating basis
Return on common equity of 11.02%
Return on tangible common equity of 15.60% on an operating basis
A provision for credit losses of $15.4 million, which increased the allowance for loan losses to 1.12% of loans from 1.05% in the second quarter
Loan production of $1.6 billion, resulting in loan growth of 9.4% annualized for the quarter
Core transaction deposits were down $225 million, which represents a decline of 5% annualized for the quarter
Net interest margin of 3.57% was up 38 basis points from the second quarter, due to the effect of higher interest rates
Mortgage closings were $317 million compared to $568 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks were $456 million compared to $731 million a year ago
Noninterest income was down $1.5 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by lower lock volume driven by higher interest rates
Noninterest expenses decreased by $8.0 million compared to the second quarter on a GAAP basis and by $2.6 million on an operating basis, primarily driven by lower merger-related charges as the second quarter included costs for the Reliant systems conversion
Efficiency ratio improved to historically low levels of 48.4%, or 47.7% on an operating basis
Net charge-offs were $1.1 million or 3 basis points as a percent of average loans, up 6 basis points from the net recoveries experienced in the second quarter
Nonperforming assets were 0.15% of total assets, an increase of 1 basis point compared to June 30, 2022
Quarterly common shareholder dividend was $0.22 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 10% year-over-year
Conference Call
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
Third Quarter
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
YTD 2022 - 2021 Change
Third
Second Quarter
First
Fourth Quarter
Third
2022
2021
INCOME SUMMARY
Interest revenue
$
213,887
$
187,378
$
171,059
$
143,768
$
147,675
$
572,324
$
435,026
Interest expense
14,113
8,475
7,267
6,213
6,636
29,855
23,547
Net interest revenue
199,774
178,903
163,792
137,555
141,039
42
%
542,469
411,479
32
%
Provision for (release of) credit losses
15,392
5,604
23,086
(647
)
(11,034
)
44,082
(36,903
)
Noninterest income
31,922
33,458
38,973
37,177
40,095
(20
)
104,353
120,641
(14
)
Total revenue
216,304
206,757
179,679
175,379
192,168
13
602,740
569,023
6
Noninterest expenses
112,755
120,790
119,275
109,156
96,749
17
352,820
287,483
23
Income before income tax expense
103,549
85,967
60,404
66,223
95,419
9
249,920
281,540
(11
)
Income tax expense
22,388
19,125
12,385
14,204
21,603
4
53,898
63,758
(15
)
Net income
81,161
66,842
48,019
52,019
73,816
10
196,022
217,782
(10
)
Merger-related and other charges
1,746
7,143
9,016
9,912
1,437
17,905
4,058
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
(385
)
(1,575
)
(1,963
)
(2,265
)
(328
)
(3,923
)
(909
)
Net income - operating (1)
$
82,522
$
72,410
$
55,072
$
59,666
$
74,925
10
$
210,004
$
220,931
(5
)
Pre-tax pre-provision income (5)
$
118,941
$
91,571
$
83,490
$
65,576
$
84,385
41
$
294,002
$
244,637
20
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Per common share:
Diluted net income - GAAP
$
0.74
$
0.61
$
0.43
$
0.55
$
0.82
(10
)
$
1.78
$
2.42
(26
)
Diluted net income - operating (1)
0.75
0.66
0.50
0.64
0.83
(10
)
1.91
2.45
(22
)
Cash dividends declared
0.22
0.21
0.21
0.20
0.20
10
0.64
0.58
10
Book value
23.78
23.96
24.38
23.63
23.25
2
23.78
23.25
2
Tangible book value (3)
16.52
16.68
17.08
18.42
18.68
(12
)
16.52
18.68
(12
)
Key performance ratios:
Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4)
11.02
%
9.31
%
6.80
%
9.32
%
14.26
%
9.08
%
14.55
%
Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4)
11.21
10.10
7.83
10.74
14.48
9.75
14.77
Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4)
15.60
14.20
11.00
13.93
18.23
13.64
18.55
Return on assets - GAAP (4)
1.32
1.08
0.78
0.96
1.48
1.06
1.52
Return on assets - operating (1)(4)
1.34
1.17
0.89
1.10
1.50
1.13
1.54
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5)
1.94
1.49
1.37
1.21
1.70
1.60
1.71
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger- related and other charges (1)(4)(5)
1.97
1.60
1.52
1.40
1.73
1.70
1.74
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)
3.57
3.19
2.97
2.81
3.12
3.25
3.17
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
48.41
56.58
57.43
62.12
53.11
53.94
53.72
Efficiency ratio - operating (1)
47.66
53.23
53.09
56.48
52.33
51.20
52.97
Equity to total assets
11.12
10.95
11.06
10.61
10.89
11.12
10.89
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
7.70
7.59
7.72
8.09
8.53
7.70
8.53
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
$
35,511
$
34,428
$
40,816
$
32,855
$
45,335
(22
)
$
35,511
$
45,335
(22
)
Allowance for credit losses - loans
148,502
136,925
132,805
102,532
99,620
49
148,502
99,620
49
Allowance for credit losses - total
167,300
153,042
146,369
113,524
110,875
167,300
110,875
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
1,134
(1,069
)
2,978
248
551
3,043
(210
)
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans
1.00
%
0.94
%
0.93
%
0.87
%
0.89
%
1.00
%
0.89
%
Allowance for credit losses - total to loans
1.12
1.05
1.02
0.97
0.99
1.12
0.99
Net charge-offs to average loans (4)
0.03
(0.03
)
0.08
0.01
0.02
0.03
—
NPAs to total assets
0.15
0.14
0.17
0.16
0.23
0.15
0.23
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
Loans
$
14,882
$
14,541
$
14,316
$
11,760
$
11,191
33
$
14,882
$
11,191
33
Investment securities
6,539
6,683
6,410
5,653
5,335
23
6,539
5,335
23
Total assets
23,688
24,213
24,374
20,947
19,481
22
23,688
19,481
22
Deposits
20,321
20,873
21,056
18,241
16,865
20
20,321
16,865
20
Shareholders’ equity
2,635
2,651
2,695
2,222
2,122
24
2,635
2,122
24
Common shares outstanding (thousands)
106,163
106,034
106,025
89,350
86,559
23
106,163
86,559
23
(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
Third
Second Quarter
First
Fourth Quarter
Third
2022
2021
Noninterest expense reconciliation
Noninterest expenses (GAAP)
$
112,755
$
120,790
$
119,275
$
109,156
$
96,749
$
352,820
$
287,483
Merger-related and other charges
(1,746
)
(7,143
)
(9,016
)
(9,912
)
(1,437
)
(17,905
)
(4,058
)
Noninterest expenses - operating
$
111,009
$
113,647
$
110,259
$
99,244
$
95,312
$
334,915
$
283,425
Net income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP)
$
81,161
$
66,842
$
48,019
$
52,019
$
73,816
$
196,022
$
217,782
Merger-related and other charges
1,746
7,143
9,016
9,912
1,437
17,905
4,058
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
(385
)
(1,575
)
(1,963
)
(2,265
)
(328
)
(3,923
)
(909
)
Net income - operating
$
82,522
$
72,410
$
55,072
$
59,666
$
74,925
$
210,004
$
220,931
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP)
$
81,161
$
66,842
$
48,019
$
52,019
$
73,816
$
196,022
$
217,782
Income tax expense
22,388
19,125
12,385
14,204
21,603
53,898
63,758
Provision for (release of) credit losses
15,392
5,604
23,086
(647
)
(11,034
)
44,082
(36,903
)
Pre-tax pre-provision income
$
118,941
$
91,571
$
83,490
$
65,576
$
84,385
$
294,002
$
244,637
Diluted income per common share reconciliation
Diluted income per common share (GAAP)
$
0.74
$
0.61
$
0.43
$
0.55
$
0.82
$
1.78
$
2.42
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
0.01
0.05
0.07
0.09
0.01
0.13
0.03
Diluted income per common share - operating
$
0.75
$
0.66
$
0.50
$
0.64
$
0.83
$
1.91
$
2.45
Book value per common share reconciliation
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
23.78
$
23.96
$
24.38
$
23.63
$
23.25
$
23.78
$
23.25
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(7.26
)
(7.28
)
(7.30
)
(5.21
)
(4.57
)
(7.26
)
(4.57
)
Tangible book value per common share
$
16.52
$
16.68
$
17.08
$
18.42
$
18.68
$
16.52
$
18.68
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation
Return on common equity (GAAP)
11.02
%
9.31
%
6.80
%
9.32
%
14.26
%
9.08
%
14.55
%
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
0.19
0.79
1.03
1.42
0.22
0.67
0.22
Return on common equity - operating
11.21
10.10
7.83
10.74
14.48
9.75
14.77
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
4.39
4.10
3.17
3.19
3.75
3.89
3.78
Return on tangible common equity - operating
15.60
%
14.20
%
11.00
%
13.93
%
18.23
%
13.64
%
18.55
%
Return on assets reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP)
1.32
%
1.08
%
0.78
%
0.96
%
1.48
%
1.06
%
1.52
%
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
0.02
0.09
0.11
0.14
0.02
0.07
0.02
Return on assets - operating
1.34
%
1.17
%
0.89
%
1.10
%
1.50
%
1.13
%
1.54
%
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP)
1.32
%
1.08
%
0.78
%
0.96
%
1.48
%
1.06
%
1.52
%
Income tax expense
0.37
0.32
0.20
0.26
0.45
0.30
0.45
(Release of) provision for credit losses
0.25
0.09
0.39
(0.01
)
(0.23
)
0.24
(0.26
)
Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision
1.94
1.49
1.37
1.21
1.70
1.60
1.71
Merger-related and other charges
0.03
0.11
0.15
0.19
0.03
0.10
0.03
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges
1.97
%
1.60
%
1.52
%
1.40
%
1.73
%
1.70
%
1.74
%
Efficiency ratio reconciliation
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
48.41
%
56.58
%
57.43
%
62.12
%
53.11
%
53.94
%
53.72
%
Merger-related and other charges
(0.75
)
(3.35
)
(4.34
)
(5.64
)
(0.78
)
(2.74
)
(0.75
)
Efficiency ratio - operating
47.66
%
53.23
%
53.09
%
56.48
%
52.33
%
51.20
%
52.97
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation
Equity to total assets (GAAP)
11.12
%
10.95
%
11.06
%
10.61
%
10.89
%
11.12
%
10.89
%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
—
(2.96
)
(2.94
)
(2.06
)
(1.87
)
—
(1.87
)
Effect of preferred equity
(3.42
)
(0.40
)
(0.40
)
(0.46
)
(0.49
)
(3.42
)
(0.49
)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.70
%
7.59
%
7.72
%
8.09
%
8.53
%
7.70
%
8.53
%
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
2022
2021
Linked Quarter Change
Year over Year Change
(in millions)
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
LOANS BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied commercial RE
$
2,700
$
2,681
$
2,638
$
2,322
$
2,149
$
19
$
551
Income producing commercial RE
3,299
3,273
3,328
2,601
2,542
26
757
Commercial & industrial
2,236
2,243
2,302
1,822
1,729
(7
)
507
Paycheck protection program
2
10
34
88
150
(8
)
(148
)
Commercial construction
1,514
1,514
1,482
1,015
947
—
567
Equipment financing
1,281
1,211
1,148
1,083
1,017
70
264
Total commercial
11,032
10,932
10,932
8,931
8,534
100
2,498
Residential mortgage
2,149
1,997
1,826
1,638
1,533
152
616
Home equity lines of credit
832
801
778
694
661
31