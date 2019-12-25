United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) vs. Top 20 Hedge Fund Stocks in 2019

Last year's fourth quarter was a rough one for investors and many hedge funds, which were naturally unable to overcome the big dip in the broad market, as the S&P 500 fell by about 4.8% during 2018 and average hedge fund losing about 1%. The Russell 2000, composed of smaller companies, performed even worse, trailing the S&P by more than 6 percentage points, as investors fled less-known quantities for safe havens. Luckily hedge funds were shifting their holdings into large-cap stocks. The 20 most popular hedge fund stocks actually generated an average return of 41.1% in 2019 (through December 23) and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF by more than 10 percentage points. In this article we will study how hedge fund sentiment towards United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) changed during the third quarter and how the stock performed in comparison to hedge fund consensus stocks.

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) was in 46 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2019. UAL has experienced a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. There were 47 hedge funds in our database with UAL positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that UAL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q2 rankings).

If you'd ask most investors, hedge funds are seen as worthless, outdated financial tools of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at the moment, Our researchers hone in on the upper echelon of this group, around 750 funds. These money managers command bulk of all hedge funds' total capital, and by following their first-class equity investments, Insider Monkey has formulated a few investment strategies that have historically defeated the broader indices.

With all of this in mind we're going to go over the new hedge fund action encompassing United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL).

What have hedge funds been doing with United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 46 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -2% from the second quarter of 2019. By comparison, 43 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in UAL a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.