U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,306.00
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,115.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,643.00
    -15.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.10
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.11
    +0.58 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.60
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.04
    -0.04 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0176
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    +0.0330 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2107
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1500
    -0.0650 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,049.47
    -72.77 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.26
    +1.34 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,101.33
    +232.42 (+0.81%)
     

UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO COMMENCE SUBSTANTIAL ISSUER BID

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • UCPLF
  • UNC-PA.TO
  • UNC-PB.TO
  • UNC-PC.TO
  • UNC.TO

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) (the "Company") announced today its intention to commence a substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") pursuant to which the Company will offer to purchase up to $50,000,000 in value of its outstanding common shares (the "Shares") from holders of Shares (the "Shareholders") for cash. As of August 16, 2022, there were 12,056,593 Shares issued and outstanding. The Offer would be for approximately 4.6% of the total number of issued and outstanding Shares if the purchase price is determined to be $90.00 (which is the minimum price per Share under the Offer) or approximately 3.8% of the total number of issued and outstanding Shares if the purchase price is determined to be $110.00 (which is the maximum price per Share under the Offer).

The Offer will proceed by way of a "modified Dutch auction". Holders of Shares wishing to tender to the Offer will be entitled to do so pursuant to: (i) auction tenders in which they will specify the number of Shares being tendered at a price of not less than $90.00 and not more than $110.00 per Share in increments of $1.00 per Share, or (ii) purchase price tenders in which they will not specify a price per Share, but will rather agree to have a specified number of Shares purchased at the purchase price to be determined by auction tenders.

The purchase price to be paid by the Company for each validly deposited Share will be based on the number of Shares validly deposited pursuant to auction tenders and purchase price tenders, and the prices specified by Shareholders making auction tenders. The purchase price will be the lowest price which enables the Company to purchase the maximum number of Shares not exceeding an aggregate of $50,000,000 in value based on valid auction tenders and purchase price tenders, determined in accordance with the terms of the Offer. Shares deposited at or below the finally determined purchase price will be purchased at such purchase price. Shares that are not taken up in connection with the Offer, including Shares deposited pursuant to auction tenders at prices above the purchase price, will be returned to the Shareholders.

If the aggregate purchase price for Shares validly tendered pursuant to auction tenders and purchase price tenders is greater than the amount available for auction tenders and purchase price tenders, the Company will purchase Shares from the holders of Shares who made purchase price tenders or tendered at or below the finally determined purchase price on a pro rata basis, except that "odd lot" holders (holders of less than 100 Shares) will not be subject to proration.

The Offer will commence on August 22, 2022 and expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on September 26, 2022 (the "Expiration Time"), unless withdrawn or extended. The Offer will not be conditional upon any minimum number of Shares being tendered. The Offer will, however, be subject to other conditions and the Company will reserve the right, subject to applicable laws, to withdraw or amend the Offer, if, at any time prior to the payment of deposited Shares, certain events occur.

The closing price of the Shares on the TSX on August 16, 2022, the last full trading day prior to the Company's announcement of its intention to make the Offer, was $93.00.

The Board of Directors of the Company believes that the Offer is a prudent use of the Company's financial resources given the Company's business profile and assets, the current market price of the Shares and the Company's ongoing cash requirements. The Board of Directors of the Company also believes the Offer will provide Shareholders with the option to access additional liquidity with respect to their Shares. The Offer provides United with the opportunity to return up to $50,000,000 of capital to Shareholders who elect to tender while at the same time increasing the proportionate share ownership of Shareholders who elect not to tender.

Details of the Offer, including instructions for tendering Shares to the Offer and the factors considered by the Board of Directors in making its decision to approve the Offer, will be included in the formal offer to purchase and issuer bid circular and other related documents (the "Offer Documents"), which are expected to be mailed to Shareholders, filed with applicable Canadian Securities Administrators and made available free of charge on or about August 22, 2022 on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Shareholders should carefully read the Offer Documents prior to making a decision with respect to the Offer.

The Board of Directors of the Company has obtained a liquidity opinion from Cormark Securities Inc. ("Cormark") to the effect that, based on and subject to the qualifications, assumptions and limitations stated in such opinion, a liquid market exists for the Shares as of the date hereof, and that it is reasonable to conclude that, following the completion of the Offer in accordance with its terms, there will be a market for the holders of Shares who do not tender to the Offer that is not materially less liquid than the market that existed at the time of the making of the Offer. A copy of the opinion of Cormark Securities Inc. will be included in the Offer Documents.

The Company has engaged Scotia Capital Inc. ("Scotiabank") to act as financial advisor and dealer manager for the Offer. The Company has also engaged Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") to act as depositary for the Offer.

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the Offer. However, none of the Company, its Board of Directors, Scotiabank, Cormark or Computershare makes any recommendation to any Shareholder as to whether to deposit or refrain from depositing Shares under the Offer. Shareholders are urged to evaluate carefully all information in the Offer, consult their own financial, legal, investment and tax advisors and make their own decisions as to whether to deposit Shares under the Offer, and, if so, how many Shares to deposit and at what prices.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of offer to sell Shares. The solicitation and the offer to buy Shares will only be made pursuant to the formal offer to purchase, the issuer bid circular and other related documents.

Any questions or requests for information regarding the Offer should be directed to Computershare, as the depositary at: 416-263-9200, or Scotiabank, as the dealer manager at: 416-945-4642.

About United Corporations Limited

The Company is a closed-end investment corporation that trades on the Exchange. The Company has always been an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities, as management believes that over long periods of time common equities, as an asset class, will outperform fixed income instruments or balanced funds. The equity investments in the portfolio reflect investment opportunities world-wide. For more information, please visit: https://www.ucorp.ca/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities regulation. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intentions and expectations with respect to the Offer, the terms and conditions of the Offer, including the aggregate number of Shares to be purchased for cancellation under the Offer and the expected expiration date of the Offer, and purchases thereunder and the effects of purchases under the Offer. Purchases made under the Offer are not guaranteed and may be suspended at the discretion of the Board of Directors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward- looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the results or events mentioned in this press release to differ materially from those that are discussed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general, local economic, and business conditions. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is disclosed in filings with securities regulators filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For more information, please contact:1
Richard B. Carty
Corporate Secretary
United Corporations Limited
Telephone: (416) 947-2578
Fax: (416) 362-2592

Scott Ewert
Vice-President
United Corporations Limited
Telephone: (416) 947-2578
Fax: (416) 362-2592

______________________________

1

Note to Draft: United to confirm contact information.

SOURCE United Corporations Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/16/c4299.html

Recommended Stories

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • Dow Jones Up On Walmart Earnings; Elon Musk Scores This Twitter Win; Coinbase Slumps As Bitcoin Falls

    The Dow Jones rose on Walmart earnings. Tesla CEO Elon Musk scored a win in his Twitter fight. Coinbase stock dipped as Bitcoin struggled.

  • Fundamentals & Price Targets: Why Analysts Expect a Peak for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is currently a $2.7t market cap giant, which has recovered some 33% in the last two months. Considering the economic uncertainty, it can be good to reevaluate the key fundamentals for the company, and see if AAPL is close to topping out or if there is still room to grow the stock.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Premier Wong Warns US, China May ‘Sleepwalk Into Con

  • Singapore’s Sea Tumbles 14% After Wider Than Expected Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. posted a bigger loss than expected and withdrew its 2022 e-commerce forecast, joining other online giants struggling to gauge an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook.Its shares dived 14% in New York, wiping $800 million off the wealth of founder Forrest Li. Once Southeast Asia’s most-valuable company, Sea’s shares have now fallen almost 80% since peaking in October.It’s been a steep downfall for one of Singapore’s most prominent tycoons, whose fortune has tanked

  • Vanguard Says Bonds Can Earn You Big Bucks: What You Need to Know

    While the markets reflect worry about a possible recession, Vanguard says that bonds could offer long-term investors opportunities to make money with yields above inflation. Furthermore, the financial firm believes that investors could also use bonds as a "stable hedge … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Bonds Are Back. Here's Where You Could Make Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Growth Stock Has Soared Over 200% Year to Date -- Is It a Buy?

    More than two years into the pandemic, hospitalized patients with severe cases may get a game-changing treatment.

  • J.P. Morgan Says the Stock Market Is Poised for More Upside; Here Are 2 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes

    The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression. Count JPMorgan’s chief asset management strategist David Kelly among the bulls. He’s not convinced by the doomsayers, and sees the re

  • Dow Jones Futures: S&P 500 Pauses At Resistance; Elon Musk Scores Own LOL With Manchester United Tweet

    The S&P 500 came within 1 point of its 200-day line. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted he'll buy Manchester United. An own LOL?

  • Coinbase pauses ethereum transactions during the cryptocurrency's merge

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith details how Coinbase is halting deposits and withdrawals during ethereum's big merge.

  • Target set to report earnings ahead of Wednesday's opening

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at Target's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • 4 Lithium Stocks in Focus on High Demand & Clean Energy Drive

    The biggest beneficiary of the shift toward EVs would be lithium stocks Livent Corporation (LTHM), Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), Albemarle Corp. (ALB) and Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL).

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • Lithium Stocks Pause Run With SQM Earnings On Deck

    Lithium stocks retreated Tuesday after running up for several days. Investor focus now turns to SQM earnings.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond’s 75% Surge Extends Huge Rally, Defies Bears

    (Bloomberg) -- The 349% three-week surge by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., which has helped reinvigorate a wave of meme stock buying, stands in the face of Wall Street banks sounding the alarm on the stock’s lofty valuations.The buying spree extended Tuesday as the stock soared as much as 79%, before trimming gains to 29% and closing at $20.65 after a pair of trading halts. The stock was the most actively traded company as 385 million shares changed hands, more than 20-times the three month average, Bl