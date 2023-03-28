United Dental Corporation Acquires Second Wave of High-Performing Practices

MIAMI, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Dental Corporation ("UDC"), a rapidly growing Dental Partnership Organization (DPO), announced the acquisition if its second tranche of dental practices across the United States. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. UDC's newest practices bolster its presence in key markets like Georgia and new markets like New York and Illinois. This is the second set of transactions following UDC's initial announcement in October 2022.

UDC Chairman and Founder Dr. Ray Khouri said, "Excitement around our differentiated model continues to grow and we are thrilled to welcome our newest partner doctors to our growing organization." Despite current economic and financial market challenges, UDC anticipates closing its next set of acquisitions by the end of Q2 2023.

UDC partners with high-performing dentists seeking to maximize the value of their practices while retaining their operational autonomy. UDC supports dentists by providing capital, growth expertise, advanced data and analytics, technology, marketing, procurement, human resources, legal, insightful financial reporting, and accounting services. Visit us at www.udc.dental.

