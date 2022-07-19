United Energy Announces Engagement of Investment Bank

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / United Energy (OTC PINK:UNRG), a diversified oil and gas producer based in Plano, TX with a 50-year history in the energy, manufacturing, and mining industries, announced today that it has engaged Paulson Investment Company, LLC, a highly esteemed investment banking firm with nearly 50 years of operations, to highlight and expose UNRG to the investment community.

Paulson Investment Company, LLC has earned national distinction as a premier boutique investment bank. Focusing on the small to mid-cap markets, they participated in more than 175 public and private offerings while raising over $1.2 billion in the financings. They concentrate their efforts on limited access private equity offerings.

Brian Guinn, UNRG President and CEO, declared, "We are very pleased to engage Paulson as a significant first step to a long-term successful investment banking relationship. We believe UNRG's market cap is highly undervalued and offers a unique value opportunity to their clients. We expect the Company to scale and grow aggressively because of the long-term expected demand of natural gas, both domestically and internationally."

This extremely significant partnership will allow UNRG to leverage Paulson's strong network of investors in order to expand UNRG's current operations and provide the continued exposure needed to achieve its ambitious future milestones, including preparing United Energy for its filing to become a fully-reporting SEC company on a major exchange."

About Paulson Capital Corp

Paulson Capital Corporation is the parent company of Paulson Investment Company, Inc. Headquartered in Portland, Ore., Paulson Investment Company, Inc. is a boutique investment bank and a national leader in public offerings of small and emerging growth companies with capital needs of $5 million to $45 million. Founded by Chester "Chet" Paulson in 1970, it has managed or underwritten over 170 securities offerings and has generated more than $1.2 billion for client companies.

Story continues

For more information on United Energy Corporation, visit www.unrgcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer

https://twitter.com/UNRGCorp

Media Contact:

Kimberly Stillwagon

uecorpinfo@gmail.com

214-901-5453

Investor Contact:

Brian Guinn

info@unrgcorp.com

469-209-5829

SOURCE: United Energy Corporation





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/709029/United-Energy-Announces-Engagement-of-Investment-Bank



