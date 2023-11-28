United Family releases statement concerning Malichita brand cantaloupe recall

Nov. 27—LUBBOCK — The United Family released a statement Monday concerning the recent multi-state recall of cantaloupe.

"United Supermarkets, Albertsons Markets, Amigos, and Market Streets in Texas and New Mexico are NOT affected by the Pacific Trellis Fruit, LLC dba Dulcinea voluntary product recall involving Malichita brand whole cantaloupes. This product is being recalled by Pacific Trellis Fruit, LLC dba Dulcinea due to possible Salmonella contamination. These products were distributed between October 18-26," a news release said.

For any further information, visit the FDA website.