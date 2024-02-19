United Family of Supermarkets open applications for Discovery Showcase in Lubbock

Discovery Showcase

Lubbock area business owners wanting to learn how to get their products into grocery stores are in luck, as The United Family of supermarkets has opened applications for their first Discovery Showcase, according to a company news release.

From Feb. 19-March 4, people can apply online at theunitedfamily.com/discovery-showcase/. The showcase will have meetings, breakouts and a supplier expo "to help businesses scale into retail," on May 8 in Lubbock. At the event, some participants will be able to pitch their products to the business team.

“United Supermarkets has always been deeply rooted in our local communities and partners with local suppliers to bring Texas and New Mexico flavors to our guests,” said Tony Crumpton, CMO of The United Family. “We’re proud of our local legacy and continue to support fantastic local partnerships.”

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: United Family opens applications for Discovery Showcase in Lubbock